Wrong choice of words in Miller column
Dear Editor:
I am so disappointed that James Miller would refer to Trudeau vacationing in Tofino as a “stunt” (Miller Time, page A10, Oct. 9).
By choosing to call Trudeau’s vacation “a stunt” on Canada’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, you are minimizing Trudeau’s ignorance and blatant disregard for Indigenous Peoples. Mr. Miller you are also part of the problem.
Words wield power. A slap in the face is not a stunt. The truth of the matter is reconciliation is a verb, an action word. As a white settler enjoying the wealth of living on stolen land, it is my job to make reconciliation more than just a word.
I want to do everything in my power to support the First People’s of Canada.
I encourage all Canadians to join me.
Vee Krisp, Kelowna
Letter writers correct about China, Trudeau
Dear Editor:
There were two excellent letters to the editor in the weekend edition, and whose writers deserve thanks and congratulations for setting out their views so clearly (page A10, Oct. 9).
One from John Thompson of Kaleden respecting the need to reset China relations on more favourable terms. Thompson clearly outlined what are China’s objectives and how their intent is to expand their influence over other countries through investment in foreign ports and infrastructure, and also intimidating many countries, especially in Asia.
The last couple of Thompson’s paragraphs indicate how China will not change, and what and how Canada must change.
The letter from Guy Bissonnette from Lake Country summarizes some of the issues surrounding the prime minister’s recent trip to Tofino and why it was so wrong and hypocritical, and so very insensitive to our Indigenous people, as well as being contrary to his claim of having environmental and climate change concerns of the highest priority.
My only issue with this is the headline which, I assume, was written by the editor “Would the real Justin Trudeau please stand up.” Surely, Mr. Bissonnette would want Trudeau to stand down — to resign as prime minister.
Does the headline reflect bias on the part of your editor?
Bob Mason, Summerland
Editor responds: The headline is a pun on the 1970s game show “To Tell the Truth.”
Some people get a choice, but not others
Dear Editor:
Astounding, is it not, that our Northern Republican/Conserv-atives, who so vehemently protest against vaccination and mandates, in spite of all that history has taught us, saying “my body, my choice,” are also the very segment of the population who vehemently protest against “pro choice” for women.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Trudeau strong, right when it counts
Dear Editor:
Like every prime minister, after six years in office, political baggage accumulates — broken promises and senseless mistakes happen.
And though some of the wrath directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is justified, a lot is kneejerk partisanship.
For the 15 years his father was prime minister, he had a close up view of the abuse his father took and those who know him report he shares his father’s tenacity.
He is only 49 years old and has three election victories under his belt, a potentially legacy-building agenda to implement, maligners to spite and his party solidly behinds him.
Most of the anger directed toward the prime minister is self inflicted. Critics claim ethical transgressions, and over-controlling POM and some bonehead and tone-deaf moves like the ill-timed holiday in Tofino.
But, history will not pay much attention to ill-timed vacations or nothing-burger investigations like the WE Charity,
Instead, history will look at how he handled the pandemic — the worst national crisis since the Second World War.
Even opponents give him credit for getting Canadians through with a lower mortality rate than other developed countries.
The fourth wave is the result of the unvaccinated and conservative premiers like Jason Kenney, Scott Moe and Brian Pallister, not the federal government’s response.
Trudeau took the critical first step in our fight against climate change by introducing the carbon tax and he faced off with the most vile U.S. president Canada has ever faced.
He stood firm, warding off Trump’s most provocative actions, and secured a trade deal.
Barring some huge setback, Trudeau is not be going anywhere soon. Canada will need his tenacity and experience, because if the Americans do not come together and heal themselves, then Canada faces the unwelcomed prospect of a re-elected Trump presidency in 2024.
Canada will need to be strong and be on our guard because Trump and his Republican Party henchmen are willing to tear down American democracy to regain and retain power.
Jon Peter Christoff, W. Kelowna
Media ignoring U.S. disaster in Oval Office
Dear Editor:
It seems obvious that most of our media won’t touch the disaster that is the Biden government in the U.S.
However, since Thanksgiving is upon us again, I think it is only fitting that at this time, I present definite proof that the president is a turkey.
The proof can thus, speak for itself: “Kabul, Kabul, Kabul!”
Don Snider, Kelowna
Politicians should live where they hold office
Dear Editor:
Jason Baker, the mayor of Brockville, Ont., has been forced to resign. He moved to his “dream home” outside the Brockville city limits not knowing that was a no-no under municipal law.
What an idea: You have to live in the city in which you hold office and spend taxpayers’ money.
Bill Mitchell, Victoria
Court says we don’t own our land anymore
Dear Editor:
Canadians have, in good faith, built homes, and invested billions of dollars in critical public and private sector infrastructure over the years.
Without warning or consultation, the Supreme Court of Canada rescinded ‘fee simple’ status, and we became tenants on the land we owned and lived on, with no “grandfather’” status.
Combined with countless claims by the Indigenous people for lands and resources, ownership and development has become distorted beyond comprehension. It’s critical we find closure for these issues, and soon.
We are all descendants of the first people who populated mother Earth, and have their blood in our veins. Regardless of how thin and who’s blood does not change that. The ‘I saw it first makes it mine’ has never been more than a baseless claim.
We are a very migrant global society, crossing geographic borders, and randomly settling in clusters anywhere in the world, does not in any way change our collective heritage.
The land belongs to all of us, to use and enjoy.
What we must to do is develop and adopt a process and criteria that fairly defines occupancy and stewardship, a very sensitive process that must be based on input and consultation with everybody, taxpayers included.
The process should include historical occupancy and stewardship of the lands, sustainable lifestyles and activities, and the huge costs to build and maintain our critical infrastructures into the future.
Borders define service areas like municipalities, provinces, states, and countries.
The people who live in those service areas constantly review and refine land use, development, and the many products and services they provide themselves in response to a constantly changing global environment. It’s called evolution, and nobody is exempt from that process.
We cannot continue to segregate elements of our society.
The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) protocol and our collective history and rights applies equally to all Canadians.
We need to restore that ‘fee simple’ status to be able to use our lands as assets that we can buy and sell, and tender as security and collateral to finance future land use and developments.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Climate issues pushed to the backburner
Dear Editor:
Recently, Greta Thunberg aptly described the climate-change efforts of faux or neo-environmentalist politicos as just more “blah, blah, blah.”
To me, she was also saying that, while bone-dry-vegetation world regions uncontrollably burn, mass addiction to fossil fuel products undoubtedly helps keep the average consumer quiet about the planet’s greatest polluter, lest they feel and/or be publicly deemed hypocritical.
Meanwhile, (neo)liberals and conservatives remain overly preoccupied with vocally criticizing one another for their relatively trivial politics and diverting attention away from some of the planet’s greatest polluters, where it should and needs to be sharply focused.
Industry and fossil-fuel friendly governments can tell when a large portion of the populace is too tired and worried about feeding/housing themselves or their family, and the virus-variant devastation still being left in COVID-19’s wake — all while on insufficient income — to criticize them for whatever environmental damage their policies cause/allow, particularly when not immediately observable.
In fact, until recently, I had not heard Thunberg’s name in the mainstream corporate news media since COVID hit the world.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Happy not to conform to society’s rules
Dear Editor:
Her body, my choice!
When God made me, She may have been a little distracted and poured too much into me. When society got me it poured me into a mould. When the compression into shape took place some of me got squeezed out of the sides!
As I moved along the straight highways of society, some of the parts of me that didn’t fit in got scraped against the edges, which is discomforting to society as I scratched the shiny polish!
Over the years, society has tried to smooth off my rough edges to fit in, but this hurts me and I resist it.
I like my parts, all of them were given to me by God, and She knows me better than society.
Often my rough edges annoy society, so be it; I don’t criticize their rough edges! My individuality matters more to me than society’s conformity.
Steve Friedman, West Kelowna
Reconciliation needs to be multi-sided
Dear Editor:
Since ground-penetrating radar identified unmarked graves at several former residential schools across Canada earlier this year, there’s been much discussion concerning treatment of Indigenous people by governments, dating from colonial times up to the present day.
The first Truth And Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30 was intended as a time for all Canadians to reflect on the past, and to ensure that harmful policies and tragic mistakes will not be repeated.
The prime minister chose that special day to fly from Ottawa to the resort town of Tofino to begin a vacation.
Such insensitivity surprised many Canadians, and was a definite affront to Indigenous leaders expecting him to keep promises to visit unmarked grave sites.
Maybe the PM would enjoy reading during his family vacation, and could start with an autobiography entitled : “Journal Kept At Nootka Sound.” It was written over 200 years ago by John R. Jewitt, and details almost three years of being kept as a slave by Chief Macquinna of the Nootka Band.
Jewitt was lucky to be able to write his book, as only he and one other shipmate survived slaughter when Macquinna led warriors to behead the other 25 crew-members on board the British trading vessel “Boston” in 1803, following a fur-trading payment dispute.
At that time, Nootka Sound was a prominent port on Vancouver Island, just along the coast from where the PM is vacationing, and a most famous explorer spent a month there in 1778 during his third voyage of discovery.
That was Capt. James Cook whose statue was beheaded and dumped into Victoria Harbour on Canada Day this year, after the local mayor had cancelled all planned celebrations, and called for a day of quiet reflection following the discovery of aforementioned unmarked graves.
Obviously, some activists had their own idea of what quiet reflection meant, by symbolically repeating Macquinna’s violence towards British sailormen.
Other activists are planning for Reciprocity Trusts to charge households for living on their land rent-free since colonial days.
This will be more interesting vacation reading for the PM, who apparently has much to learn from all sides about Truth and Reconciliation.
Bernie Smith, Parksville
Nobel-winning journalists fight for truth
Dear Editor:
It is said “Actions speak louder than words,” but this year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to two people, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, whose words drive others to actions.
They are journalists, representative of so many more, who will tell the truth without fear and without regard to their own safety.
Like many who have won the peace prize, their work shouldn't be necessary as in this case there should be a free press in all parts of the world able to call out the truth.
The truth. however. is that for many, this isn't possible.
It is so gratifying to see journalists who fight for the freedom of the press mentioned in award announcements rather than in the obituaries.
Keep up the good work as there is still so much to do.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia