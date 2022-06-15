B.C. laws don’t need updated gender language
Dear Editor:
It was April 1 when I came across an article at bcrise.com indicating British Columbia had removed ‘he, she, father, son’ and several other items of “outdated gender language” from provincial statutes.
My initial reaction was this was an April Fool’s Joke. However, it was no joke.
A few of the outdated terms which must now be avoided are: father, son, he, she, himself, herself, men, women, breastfeeding (now chestfeeding), pregnant woman (now pregnant person), substance abuse (now substance use) — as though substance use might be a good thing, penis (now external genitals), vagina (now internal genitals), and guys (now people, everyone, folks, or foix).
If the BC NDP are expending tax dollars, why does this appear to be an arbitrary decision. How do ministries and/or bureaucrats have the authority to change our language to accommodate a very few in the name of gender equity? How much did this cost us and was it discussed in the B.C. Legislature?
It should go without saying that a functioning democracy is based on the pillars of family, history, tradition and language. Under the leadership of the B.C. NDP, a select few are now deciding what the narrative will be and are rewriting the rules.
This wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and totally unacceptable.
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna
Trudeau uses soccer team as a political pawn
Dear Editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others completely embarrassed Canadian soccer players to both our country and the world by speaking out against the Iran-Canada football match.
Before one rushes to judgment over the cancellation of this international soccer game in Vancouver, let us look at past history.
In 1988, Iran played the United States at the World Cup in France. (I watched this game on television.)
For obvious reasons, this match was arguably the most politically-charged game in world history. (Iran and the U.S. will play again in Qatar this fall.)
The Iranian leader forbid his team from the traditional walk-over and hand shake. So, the Americans did the walk-over and hand shake with the Iranian players.
As a goodwill gesture, the Iranian players gifted the American players white roses as a symbol of peace.
The thoughtful Iranian gesture surely did not have the approval of its government.
American player Jeff Agoos said: “We (the American and Iranian soccer players) did more in 90 minutes than politicians did in 20 years (to promote peace and understanding).”
It needs to be clear that international soccer players are goodwill ambassadors and do not shoot down passenger planes, start wars or promote hate — politicians have been known to do this.
Sports-washing is a term implying that governments use sports to sanitize their image.
Iran and others have been accused of sports-washing. So what about Justin Trudeau?
Trudeau went to Edmonton for the photo-op with the men’s national team. Arguably this was a case of sports-washing to distance himself from allegations of groping in the Kootenays, leaving his teaching job in Vancouver without a full explanation, black-face postings, contempt of Parliament, the engineering company scandal, and more.
One should focus on removing certain politicians and their facilitators from power and support soccer-playing, goodwill ambassadors.
The people can only dream.
What a wonderful world it would be.
Ron Johnson, Penticton
Escalating war in Ukraine war may starve millions
Dear Editor:
It is Western economic sanctions against Russia that have cut global supply chains and driven the price of wheat up 59% since January. Russia and Ukraine supply 28% of globally traded wheat, 29% of barley, 15% of corn and 75% of sunflower oil that helps feed over 400 million people. Russia supplies 30% of the world’s fertilizer, which is no longer available because of sanctions.
Since the fighting began, the Ukraine government has no revenue coming in, their cash reserves are exhausted and the U.S. now pays the salaries of the Ukrainian civil service and military. EU president Ursula von der Leyen has promised Kyiv a huge re-construction loan package worth billions.
Ukraine normally exports five million tons of wheat per month, but only 1.1 million tons has left the country since the Feb. 24 invasion. Storage capacity is limited and grain silos are already full because of the blocked harbours.
Some Ukrainian wheat sits in ships, stuck in port at Odesa. The Ukrainians released mines into harbour around Odesa to keep the Russian fleet out. Internationally registered ships stuck in Odesa refuse to leave because it is unsafe. Ukrainians blame Russians, but will not de-mine the harbour, for fear the Russia fleet will enter Odesa.
So many mines were released by the Ukraine military that Turkey and Bulgaria complained to the UN that Ukrainian mines floated into their neighbouring territorial waters and endangered shipping.
African leaders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure the release of Russian grain to the sub-Saharan region. Working with the UN, Russia is de-mining a safe marine corridor to allow grain shipments out of Mariupol, but work is slow.
In response to Russian efforts, the Ukraine agriculture minister told Canada’s House of Commons agriculture committee that he accuses Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain and mixing it with Russia grain covertly on the international market.
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said “global food shortages may be with us for years. We will see famine, destabilization and mass migration.” The war in Ukraine is pushing hunger and severe malnutrition to emergency levels. Numbers have doubled in the last two years. More than 500 million are experiencing life and death famine conditions.
Sadly, the priorities of Western leadership are perverted. The vaulted reasons about freedom and democracy given for escalating war, death and destruction in Ukraine ring hollow, when we realize hundreds of millions of people around the world will starve because of our actions. Shame on us.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna