Headline writer wrong to underplay variant concerns
Variants not big problem so far (March 23, page A1):
Variants are a huge problem—- just look at other parts of Canada and the world.
Your headline and article are dangerously misleading and a disservice to the readers.
Particularly after Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix plead with the public to continue health protocols, to stop the spread of variants.
Marc Whittemore, lawyer, Heritage Law Building
Anti-maskers weave theories around the truth
I posed the following question to five anti-maskers on the stage at their demonstration this past Saturday: Name one place that is safer than B.C. with less COVID restrictions. After 30-40 seconds I told them the silence was deafening, prompting one to respond, a deserted island.
So they know Dr. Bonnie Henry’s policies, of which mask-wearing is a key component, have served us well.
I then asked two poster-carrying protesters the same question, and one mentioned Florida and Texas. Not even close, their death rates per million are 6-7 times ours. They then ‘’informed’’ me that the COVID death numbers included all deaths.
Finally, when I told them to look at the dramatic situation in Paris, where there are so many patients on ventilators that many have to be delicately removed by train to other regions, I was told it was fake news and to turn off the TV.
So you can see here that with conspiracy theories, like any lies, you have to weave more and more to avoid the truth.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
A toast to the volunteers
Raise a glass with us to the volunteers at the vaccine clinic at Trinity Baptist Church Hall. We toast you for your kindnesses, your efficiency and your big smiles; you are the greatest.
You gave freely of your time, your experience and yourselves to help everyone, especially we old folks, (in our late 80s).
Thinking about receiving our vaccination was frightening. We didn’t know what to expect. My wife and I have vision problems and we didn’t know if we would be able to read the signs, find the proper door and then find our way around the building. Every step of the way, we were greeted by a volunteer with a big smile and a cheery “hello.”
Raise another glass to Interior Health; the organization of the whole operation from the greetings at the entrance to the parking lot, to the greetings of “Stay well” at the exit was unexpected. My wife and I agree this experience was the most enjoyable and happy occasion we have ever had at a government-organized-event.
We were greeted at the entrance to the parking lot by a traffic director with a smile; we could not see it, a mask you know, but his eyes told us it was there. Two very pleasant and smiling gentlemen held the door open and gave us precise directions for the next step, and so it went.
We arrived as a couple and were accepted as a couple, which gave us a feeling of security and well-being.
The person who was to give us our injection explained what would happen and what the side effects might be, in a clear concise manner. (We have hearing problems too.) All of this led up to the actual injection.
Now what a disappointment that was — didn’t feel a thing, no jab, no needle prick and no discomfort.
After the shot, there was entertainment, a movie and a place to socially-distance the sit-out for our required 15-minute rest, before leaving. We could even purchase coffee and cookies. Wow. All-in-all, a fine morning out for both of us.
Well done volunteers and Interior Health and thank you to the Trinity Baptist Church for providing a clean, happy atmosphere for what could have been an unhappy and traumatic experience.
Bill Peckham and Lynn Vaughan, Kelowna
True-blue O’Toole searching for the middle ground
One thing is for sure, Erin O’Toole has a lot of work to do if he wants to bring together the starkly diverse world of today’s conservative pluralism, in order to offer any creditable alternative to Canadians.
The hard feelings over Derek Sloan’s ejection and O’Toole’s own duplicity — saying one thing before being elected leader and something else after — has left a bad taste in the mouths of social conservatives.
When a majority (54%) of convention delegates voted against the official recognition that climate change is real, O’Toole’s insistence on recognizing the reality of climate change and his stated commitment to bring forth a climate plan of his own has made western conservatives leery.
O’Toole won his leadership as a true blue Tory, but his convention speech was that of a pragmatist, not a populist, he was pleading for change. What are his plans?
There were the uncomfortable optics of a quick and unceremonious removal of defeated front-
runner Peter MacKay’s supporters from the Conservative front bench and reports that O’Toole’s camp had not effectively reached out to welcome MacKay to remain active in the party with a potential run for MP in his home riding of Central Nova — a riding MacKay would have surely won.
One could argue that O’Toole realizes his best path to government is found in the middle, and he needs to perform a road to Damascus conversion, from a true blue populist Tory into a moderate red Tory, and he doesn’t want to compete with a potential real McCoy rival.
The question is will O’Toole’s version be authentic?
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Some writers use facts and some argue with emotions
Everyone should be able to voice an opinion if we still live in a free society — including Garry Rayner, even if letter writer Rick St. Martin (Nazi takeover fears sign of a delusional man, March 18) disagrees.
Indeed it should be obvious that accusations stemming from emotion, as displayed by St. Martin, actually have less value than those based on thinking that challenges the narrative of the current elite with logic and observable facts.
St. Martin uses the same rhetoric as all supporters of the secular religion of left-wing politics, which elevates the egotistical elite to a god status, in effect giving them the power to determine what is right and wrong and what is permissible.
The formation leading to this takes place primarily through an education system that employs manipulative techniques concentrating heavily on feelings — instead of seeking to nourish the mind with sound knowledge, logical thinking and character building.
This manipulation of emotions is then perpetuated through the dominating influence of the conditioned and complacent herd media.
All of this is far, far more dangerous than a person with genuine concern who is trying to figure out where such dearth and distortion is leading our society.
Truth and logic will protect freedom immeasurably more effectively than emotional outbursts hatefully targeting personalities.
Decades of research, observation, confrontation and interaction have served to verify this core realization.
M. Strangward, Vernon