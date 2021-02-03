If council doesn’t like it, they should demand something better
Dear Editor:
The headline on page 3 of the Tuesday, Feb. 2 edition of “The Daily Courier” reads “Councillors criticize housing complex for dull appearance.” This article records the reaction of councillors Brad Sieben and Mohini Singh to a proposed development on the southeast corner of Laurier Avenue and Ethel Street.
Sieben is quoted as saying, “I’m not certain this (proposed development) is going to stand the test of time in the next 20 years,” adding that it is a “very common design,” found throughout Kelowna, which he finds unappealing.
Singh apparently shared Sieben’s concerns.
After all was said and done, a form and character permit was approved, allowing the proposal to go proceed.
I agree with Sieben and Singh, but wonder why the rest of the council, including Mayor Colin Basran, do not share the concern about the “very common design” of the Laurier Avenue development, replicated dozens of times throughout Kelowna.
By rejecting proposals, which feature this much-overused design, Kelowna’s planning department can take a lead role in ensuring that it is not a part of every new development. There should be no further developments with that same “very common” look, as they do not enhance the look of our city.
If projects using this same design somehow make it to council for approval, Mayor and council can also show leadership by turning back these applications, demanding that competent and imaginative architects be employed, by the developer, creating buildings which are esthetically pleasing and worthy of construction.
I challenge Kelowna’s planning department and council to demand more – and mean it – from developers and not rubber stamp every proposal which is brought to them.
Bob Hayes, Kelowna
Save our news before it’s too late
Dear Editor:
We have a very serious situation in this country, and we are delighted to hear that Minister of Heritage Stephen Guilbeault said on Monday that the government is preparing legislation to force tech giants to fairly compensate content creators.
Google and Facebook, two of the richest companies in history, control the onramp to the internet highway in Canada. They decide what we as a sovereign nation see and don’t see in the news. To make matters worse, they take the news produced by Canadians and don’t pay for it.
Meanwhile, all Canadian news media companies, big and small, are suffering for two reasons:
First, they don’t get paid for their content by Facebook and Google; and
Second, Facebook and Google take over 80 per cent of all Canadian digital advertising industry revenue. These massive American companies get virtually all of the revenue and don’t pay for content. Movie content doesn’t work that way in Canada. Music content doesn’t work that way. TV show content doesn’t work that way.
So why is news content treated differently?
We only have to look south of the border to see what happens when real news companies disappear, and social media platforms distribute divisive, fake news. We need to support healthy, independent, diverse news companies as the backbone of our democracy.
This is urgent. It’s a fact that news companies across Canada are going out of business.
COVID-19 is accelerating the decline. Journalism jobs are disappearing. That means real news keeps disappearing and hate and fake news will be all that’s left to distribute. Let’s not let this happen in Canada.
But there is good news. Australia has figured out the solution. They created a law that forces the trillion-dollar monopolies to pay fairly for news content.
This costs the taxpayer absolutely nothing.
We encourage all Members of Parliament to move quickly. Canada needs your leadership.
John Hinds, President/CEO, News Media Canada
Carbon taxes help economy, environment
Dear Editor:
Re: ‚“Carbon tax another cash grab” (editorial, Feb. 3)
Whether governments give back the whole or part of the fees they collect from the carbon tax is not important, as long as rebates are given to the people who need them. The current B.C. and federal carbon tax plans give most people more money back than they pay in.
Fees help pay for government rebate programs, retrofit funding and other initiatives.
Anti-tax penny-pinchers are ignoring the hidden costs of greenhouse gas pollution — asthma and poor health from fossil fuel emissions and rising insurance rates due to the floods, fires and extreme weather events caused by climate change.
Economists agree that carbon taxes are the cheapest and quickest way to lower emissions. The fees motivate industries and individuals to make energy efficient choices and to switch to cleaner energy.
Some of the countries with the highest carbon fees have the best-performing economies. That’s why industry and business groups like the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Mining Association and ExxonMobil back the carbon tax; they prefer that market forces drive change and innovation rather than governments regulating emissions targets.
The old saying, “Penny wise pound foolish” applies to anti-carbon tax folks. Whether we like it or not, watching global temperatures rise while doing nothing is much more costly.
Margaret Holm, Penticton
Tell truth why we fell behind on vaccines
Dear Editor:
In a Jan. 29 column, MP Dan Albas, regarding our lack of a steady supply of vaccine, concluded: “Unfortunately, with B.C. almost running out of current vaccine supply and with future supply shortages unique to Canada, this problem will only get worse.”
Survival-of-the-fittest politics promoting corporate wealth over public health created the lethal climate of for-profit long-term care, wherein no matter what the “resident” has paid for the privilege, the horrors they have suffered are now brought under scrutiny by this pandemic.
The same survival-of-the-fittest politics has brought about our lack of ability to manufacture our own vaccines.
In the development of insulin, heparin, antitoxins used in the fight against tetanus, rabies, typhus, diphtheria and smallpox. successful trials assisting the development of penicillin and reliable polio vaccine, as with the production of medical isotopes so necessary to cancer treatment, until Conservative governments’ privatization, Canada led the world.
This Opposition is using the deplorable situation today to further their own agenda with misinformation.
Instead of self-serving rhetoric, tell the public the truth about how this really came about and was engineered by whom.
Albas’ colleague, Michelle Rempel-Garner , said recently, in the House of Commons, “how the hell did this happen?”
Well , we know how it happened and if we receive no vaccine, we know who to thank. Canada had it all and under Conservative “leadership” it was thrown away.
The question is — to use Rempel-Garner’s delicate terminology: How the hell did we let them do that to us?
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Sign of hope in the battle vs. COVID
Dear Editor:
Do you remember the V sign? Let’s bring it back. It was all about hope. In 1941 it was V for victory. In the ’70s it was V for peace. Today, it would be V for vaccine.
William Besse, Westbank
Don’t like masks? Then go to school
Dear Editor:
I have a suggestion for the geniuses who wish to flout B.C.’s health orders regarding large gatherings without masks:
Simply organize yourselves and form a school.
Dr. Bonnie Henry steadfastly refuses to mandate mask wearing in B.C.’s schools despite the other provinces doing so, and despite virus experts worldwide recognizing that masks provide an important layer of protection.
And now we have the more contagious “variants” to increase the risk. So unbelievable, that many don’t believe it, yet it’s true.
So if you are a school, you can gather in groups of 20, 25, 30, maybe, indoors, and you do not have to wear a mask.
Just form a school, and, bingo; you are legal to gather indoors, in a group, with no masks.
Go figure.
Bryan Snider, Penticton
(Snider is a retired school teacher.)
Highway needs space for emergency vehicles to turn around
Dear Editor::
Just a quick comment on all the concrete dividers installed along Highway 97 between Penticton and Trout Creek.
All in all, a great idea to keep motorists safe, with one exception. I noticed that there is a very long stretch with no “emergency vehicle turnaround” area.
So if a police cruiser sees a vehicle driving like a maniac in the opposite direction in some areas, they have no means of turning around and pursuing.
There needs to be a few spots designated as emergency vehicle turnarounds, where just enough concrete barriers could be removed to allow for an ambulance to turn around and change direction.
Just a thought for consideration for the planners in the highway department.
Mark Billesberger, Penticton