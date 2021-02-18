Trudeau’s gun ban will surely be a failure
Dear Editor:
With the likelihood that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to call a spring election, he is playing a bit of a shell game to take Canadians’ eyes off his numerous ethics violations and many dismal failures, including, but not limited to, the lack of securing sufficient COVID-19 vaccine to actually save Canadian lives and get our economy moving forward.
We must remember with his recent announcement regarding the gun ban and buyback program that is projected to cost the Canadian taxpayer $300-$400 million that the gun registry implemented in 1995 by the Liberals was projected to cost $85 million but ended up costing Canadians $1 billion, and it didn’t save one life, a failure that has been abandoned.
Just think how much shorter our waiting lists for medical procedures could be had that billion been injected into health care in 1995.
Look for a similar result with Trudeau’s latest announcement.
I do not own restricted firearms or a handgun. The only people that Trudeau is setting his sights on are law-abiding Canadian citizens.
To quote our illustrious borrow-and-spend PM: “One Canadian killed by gun violence is too many,” but sadly his gun ban and buyback program will not save one Canadian life.
Criminals desiring to obtain a gun do not do so by legal means so his new ban will not prevent them from obtaining guns. Neither did criminals ever use the costly failed gun registry. Regardless of Trudeau’s new policy, gun violence will not be reduced.
We are all tired of hearing about the latest shooting every other evening on the news and something needs to be done to curb it, but a gun ban and buyback
program will not change the gun-violence cycle.
What would make a difference would be strict laws with real teeth and mandatory
sentences.
What would be so wrong with a real life sentence with no eligibility of parole ever for anyone committing a crime using a firearm and that sentence increased to capital punishment if that crime resulted in death?
The current consequences for these crimes are obviously not strong enough to be a deterrent and criminals will always find a place to obtain guns.
Just look south of our border to the United States, which is probably the easiest place on Earth to procure firearms.
You don’t think guns get smuggled across the border?
If Trudeau was serious, he would use new tougher laws to stop gun violence.
This recent announcement is just an expensive game, the cost of which will once again be passed along to the taxpayers while he pumps his chest and claims to be tough on gun violence.
It’s all about showmanship. Maybe we can put a ban on Trudeau via the polls.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
Repeat offenders a major crime problem
Dear Editor:
The RCMP update to Kelowna council in March 15, 2020, stated that the Prolific Offender Monitoring Program monitors 39 prolific property crime-and-nuisance offenders.
This, in addition to additional programs, indicates the RCMP is being used for a babysitting service for prolific offenders at great cost of local taxpayers.
Kelowna hired seven new RCMP members in 2019 and reduced calls with the public online reporting system for non-emergency complaints.
As the courts pursue a merry-go-round-system of catch and release; police are tasked with providing increased social services including outreach crisis support; Restorative Justice for youth and first-time offenders; helping the homeless; participation in community events while babysitting prolific offenders.
Taxpayers need town councils to ensure that policing comes first; babysitting social work is the responsibility of the province.
Prolific offenders are a court responsibility.
Town councils need to demand responsive action from the provincial government and more accountability from the courts.
Individually, that is an overwhelming task, however it should be easy to get support from the other cities in the Okanagan.
With input from the RCMP, some solid proposals to the government on resolving crime in the Okanagan could be brought forth at the next Southern Interior Local Government Association meeting.
More mental health workers combined with law conferences to find solutions to alleviating crime in B.C.
Prolific crime responsibility should be squarely placed on the courts to resolve. If the courts set these people free, then they must bear the responsibility for the crimes they have allowed these prolific offenders commit on innocent citizens.
The province and the courts need to resolve this issue. The province needs to provide facilities to treat these people and the courts must remand them to these facilities.
It is not good enough for innocent citizens to pay the price because the courts and the province are failing to accept responsibility.
The 2021 SILGA conference is being held on April 28. Individual town councils provide presentations for adoption that can
be presented at the annual UBCM conference.
Penticton RCMP this year will start giving community impact statements in addition to victim impact statements to the courts.
Prolific offenders and a lenient justice system is the most pressing issue of our time. I would suggest town councils get cracking.
Elvena Slump, Penticton