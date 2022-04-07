Dear Editor:
How do you console a grieving mother who lost her child to murder?
Homicide isn’t the term authorities used, but as Michelle Godfrey said, “Austyn didn’t get out to the Glenmore dog park by herself, nor did she do it to herself.”
Instead, the officials reported the young lady died suspiciously and I realize they must carefully scrutinize evidence, so I’m not being critical.
I’ve been enlightened about Austyn’s life through the tears in her mother's emails. Michelle grieves and suffers unimaginable ongoing horror at the death of her only child.
Sadly, the pair argued the last time they were together. Her daughter's associates were part of the drug scene. However, Austyn was stubborn. Mom wishes she could’ve done something more, but knew the outcome wouldn’t change.
As a mother of a previously defiant teenager, I could relate, and my mom likewise. Admittedly, I was strong-willed as a kid and also as an adult because of my addictions.
We were fortunate to get through this. Conversely, Michelle didn’t have that opportunity because someone callously took her baby’s life.
Michelle’s beautiful girl’s birthday was on April 6. She would’ve been 26. Michelle said,
“I hate this year and everything about it.” She hoped to wake up and find out that it’s all a nightmare. Michelle knows Austyn is with her, as she senses her presence, a bittersweet consolation.
In spite of her pain, Michelle shared about eight-year-old Austyn who watched a man rooting through garbage. The child quickly made a sandwich and took mom along to give it to him.
A picture says a thousand words. Michelle sent many photographs which left a lump in my throat and tears streaming down my face. The youngster was athletic, enjoyed track and field and travelling; Austyn loved animals and babies. In one photo she was a runway model. The young lady had hopes, dreams, and aspirations she’d never fulfil.
Her grief stricken grandmother has been in poor health since learning of Austyn’s demise.
Austyn got dragged into a dark world and paid with her life. Every year, 2.5 million people are trafficked around the globe. It could happen to anyone, anytime. Currently, predators lurk at the Ukrainian borders snapping up women and children.
I’d like a memorial bench with Austyn’s name on it, placed at the Glenmore Dog Park. Along with this, I’ll have future vigils for other marginalized people.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel, Kelowna