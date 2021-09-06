Anti-vax protesters lead blissful lives
Dear Editor:
I was caught in the traffic jam outside Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday where happy (I mean really happy) protesters were using the location to convince people (according to their signs) not to wear masks or get vaccinated.
In your paper, I saw mention of angry protesters, and I’m sure there were some, but most seemed as happy as three-year-olds at a birthday party. Their genuine laughter and smiles taught me that, burying their heads in the sand, anti-vaxxers lead a marvelously blissful existence.
Of course, we all respect the Charter right to free expression but the crux of your readers’ letter complaints — with good reason — was the choice of the hospital grounds as a location.
By targeting the hospital, though, didn’t the organizers implicitly admit that this was a super-spreader event, because one should always hold a super-spreader event as close as possible to medical care?
For when these people get sick — and many of them will — they’ll at least know where to drive and where to park!
But, as the old saying implies, within bliss we often find ignorance. I ask your readers (especially you tired-but-hearty health-care workers) to find solace in knowing that such irony is lost on people whose heads are in sand, so enjoy a good chuckle on them.
David Ringwood, Kelowna
Online townhall to look at logging plans
Dear Editor:
Suddenly, it’s September, and the record setting hot, dry smoky days of summer are behind us. This is a good time to appreciate those things that make life in the Okanagan the wonder that it is.
Whether people come for recreation or to build a new life, the one element that makes it all possible is water. What would the valley be without the lake? What would the lake be without tributaries like Mission Creek? And what would Mission Creek be without its watershed? Exactly — dust.
Water makes everything possible. Any threat to Mission Creek is a threat to life and livelihood in the Okanagan Valley.
On Thursday at 6:30 p.m, the Joe Rich Forests, Trails and Watershed Sustainability Committee is hosting a virtual townhall Zoom meeting with Gorman Bros. Lumber to discuss their ongoing plans to harvest trees within the Mission Creek watershed.
One parcel right on Highway 33, across from Philpot Road, is the first leg of the well-known High Rim Trail.
A community survey in Joe Rich taken June 2021, regarding the logging of this area, shows the community voted 97% in favour of saving this area.
Is cutting down trees in that parcel really in the public interest? Apparently not. Does the absence of trees impact the Mission Creek watershed? Does clear cutting contribute to drought conditions, forest fire intensity and a reduction of water in Mission Creek?
Can we honestly say we are saving a forest when the vast majority of the trees are cut down in the name of “fire mitigation?”
Follow the link found on the Joe Rich Forests, Trails and Watershed Committee Facebook page or go to joerichsociety.com and join us for the discussion. We all rely on Mission Creek.
John Van Dyk, Joe Rich
Protesters don’t give thought about others
Dear Editor:
It was horrifying to watch the protests across the country in front of hospitals. The very people who have dedicated and sacrificed their lives during this pandemic were now being vilified? Disrespectful pressure was exerted upon the very people who we depend our lives upon?
We are grateful to our health-care workers and are truly sorry that they have had to put up with such blatant abuse.
It is within our human nature to understand only what we experience, see, or have been told.
What the protesters selfishly seem to only understand is their own personal experiences. They didn’t get sick yet, they didn’t know anyone who was sick; hence, their experiences and limited knowledge trumps worldwide data on hospitalization rates and deaths.
Instead of relying on the vast majority of public health officials, scientists, and medical personnel, they think that their personal rights are more important than their social responsibility to an equitable society where everyone, seniors, people with disabilities and with health issues, can freely interact in our society.
Do we have a fair and equitable society when so many people cannot access our society freely because some people choose to not partake in a simple procedure like getting vaccinated?
Our smoking laws changed because we recognized the dangers of second-hand smoke. Our drinking and driving laws have changed. We are required to wear seat-belts and put our kids in specialized car seats. We have gun laws and we stop at stop signs.
Our freedoms are limited everyday to create a safer society. Each of the above ‘new’ rules were contested by similar protests of losing freedom.
How can we create an equitable and fair society? We have to start with our young people. They need to learn how to critically think, how to debunk fake science papers, how to analyze emotional and unfounded data. Our society needs better educated citizens who show empathy and understanding for all.
Nina George, Darrel Lewis, Daniel Mallet, KASHA – Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics and Humanists Association
Teachers need more COVID protection
Dear Editor:
How can we expect teachers, at all levels of education, to do their best work when they are extremely anxious about returning to the classroom? Despite being doubly vaccinated, some teachers are expecting they will catch COVID-19 eventually because of unsafe working conditions and the higher transmission rates of the delta variant.
They are hoping that when they do get COVID, it won’t be life threatening or debilitating either to themselves or to family members.
This state of affairs is unacceptable. Every educational institution should be using all tools available to prevent the virus from being transmitted in classrooms, including masking and requiring students to disclose their vaccination status
Donna Schreyer, Lake Country
Trapped Canadians need PM’s help
Dear Editor:
Several media reports suggest there may be as many as 1,250 Canadians stranded in Afghanistan. What is Justin Trudeau doing to help them?
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna
Remember how they voted when you vote
Dear Editor:
As reported by The Daily Courier, the application by the developer Grant Gaucher to increase the number of single family dwellings at McKinley Beach was denied by Kelowna council in a 4-4 split decision.
In the discussion leading up to the vote, concerns were raised about a number of issues including environmental impact.
Allowing the variance would have fanned the flame of urban sprawl and private vehicle transportation with increased burning of fossil fuels.
In recognizing that greenhouse gas emissions are a contributing factor in climate change, councillors Stack, Singh, Wooldridge, and Hodge voted against the motion.
On the other side, Mayor Basran and councillors Given, DeHart and Sieben saw better value in increasing the availability of housing ($1-2M homes), adding forest property for park development (but breaking an animal corridor), and enhancing the tax base.
As the electorate, we do not get the opportunity to cast votes on a case-by-case basis. As a result, we must choose our representatives wisely at election time. If you don’t believe that climate change is real or if you don’t believe that human activity is playing a role, you know who to support in the next city election.
If, on the other hand, you are concerned about the trend toward excessively hot summers, major forest fires, drying up of lakes and streams, or poor air quality, consider supporting like-minded politicians. Remember the above names who stood firm in support of sustainability and a healthy balance between the economy and the environment. I urge you to track the voting record of your elected officials, civic as well as provincial and federal.
I, for one, will cast my solitary vote for candidates who have demonstrated responsible, proactive and balanced stewardship of our land, water, and air.
Stephen Vallentyne, Kelowna
MP to young people: Don’t come back
Dear Editor:
How low can a person go? That is the question that has been percolating in my mind. Kelowna-Lake Country is on the map for having a world-class university, which is an economic driver for the community. It is also the centre to develop young ideas, ambitions and urge young people to go out and conquer the world.
So I am shocked and disgusted when I hear comments from the current Conservative candidate, Tracy Gray, about the Liberal candidate Tim Krupa being from out of town when really he is not. The comments are a low blow.
I am currently studying at UBC Okanagan. I am also from Kelowna and would like to live, work and at some point raise a family here. The message from Gray I get is “You are not welcome.”
Rightly or wrongly, that is my take away. She keeps bringing up Krupa’s work history. Does she even realize he is now working for a pension fund manager for our seniors and would in fact be taking a pay cut should he win the riding.
Many of us leave the Okanagan Valley to gain worldly experiences. Some of us manage to come back. Tim is a shining example of a successful person who has come home to serve.
Does Gray know while at UBCO, Krupa won the prestigious Deepak Binning Foundation endowment scholarship given to students who have served their community and country? The same spirit of service has brought him home to serve the people of Kelowna-Lake Country.
Our generation wants to know about issues that will impact us. I for one want to know about Gray’s position on global warming and climate change, our global health crisis, not keep hearing the same annoying line attacking Tim Krupa.
We are the future of this country and we want to know what the candidates will do to steer us in a direction where the planet and its inhabitants will be able to survive.
I urge my university friends to vote in this election. It is very crucial to the future of our planet. When you cast your ballot, please think of the issues and which one of the candidates has a plan for the future.
We have a voice, let’s use it.
Adam Jones, fourth-year arts student at UBCO
Gray fails to lead on vaccines
Dear Editor:
We are in the middle of a pandemic where 36 non-vaccinated patients are fighting for their lives in our own intensive care unit at Kelowna General Hospital.
In this situation, we would expect our elected leaders to be highly visible and to be finding constructive ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Alas, Tracy Gray has failed again in her leadership role in not encouraging the misguided to get their vaccines.
Gray, until Friday, had even refused to disclose her own vaccination status and was quoted as saying: “I always think that having privacy is important.”
Winning an election means being in “public life.” Perhaps she would be more comfortable in “private life” since public life appears to be such a burden for her.
Lianne Lacroix MD (retired), West Kelowna