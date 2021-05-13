Sea of highrises won’t make us a better city
Dear Editor:
On April 1, your picture on the front page was of a huge behemoth apartment tower that was proposed to be built in downtown Kelowna.
Well folks, the joke’s on us because as you know, we are now going to have 36-, 40- and 46-storey towers built on or near Bernard Avenue.
Is there no end to this ridiculous building?
How are we going to support those who may eventually live here.
Folks are buying these for investment properties. They may live here two or three months of a year.
I look at ELLA every night and over half of the south side is dark. No one lives there.
The “city” is the only one benefiting from these buildings. Local businesses certainly do not.
We do not have enough doctors and nurses to service the people who live here now. God help us if we have some sort of a flu outbreak, the hospital will not be able to support that many people.
Also, we do not have enough police or firefighters to support all those people who may eventually live here. Also, where is all their “sh**” going to go?
Are we telling these people they cannot have cars as we do not have places for them to park. We will need a better bus system.
I would also like to know when the city is going to pull the plug on Westcorp? They have done nothing with the property on the old Willow Inn site. Isn’t there a time limit on such things? I believe it is over 10 years. Maybe there should be green space on that site.
Speaking of green space, where is the park that was promised to replace the green space that was taken away to build the Innovation Centre. The council of the day promised to replace it.
We elected you to look after the citizens of Kelowna, not the developers. When are you going to look after all those young families who are trying to buy a home?
I have never been so disappointed in a city planning department or a council. No one seems to know that there is a word that can be used for all these developers – No. Watch out next election.
Beryl Itani, Kelowna
People who took vaccine reported to have died
Dear Editor:
I am livid after reading this in your newspaper this morning.
A person writes in to Dr Roach for advice because their mother is concerned about them taking the COVID vaccine and Roach states that “Nobody has died from the vaccine.”
That is a blatant and immoral lie.
Below is a quote from the CDC website: “Over 259 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through May 10, 2021. During this time, VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) received 4,434 reports of death (0.0017%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Tell the loved ones of the 4,434 people that nobody has died.
Mary Storozuk, Vernon
Editor’s note: The CDC website goes on to say: “CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines … CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS.”
Maybe we should thank God for vaccines, science
Dear Editor:
Although I realize it is futile to reason with religious zealots I felt compelled to respond to R. Chalmers’ letter about vaccinations as the “mark of the beast” (Church makes a mockery of God with vaccinations, May 11).
What I find ironic is that instead of thanking your god for the brilliant scientists and doctors who worked so hard to develop a vaccine that is saving mankind, you rely on an obscure bible passage to justify your opinion (I looked it up and read it).
In my opinion the “mark of the beast” is the racism, hatred of others, domestic abuse, poverty, child hunger and drug addiction that is plaguing mankind.
When our lives get back to a somewhat normal and you are able to attend your house of worship I hope that you will thank all of us that got vaccinated and maybe do the work of Jesus—helping the poor, the abused, the addicted, the hungry.
Thank you to Trinity church and all the community places that have offered a place to get vaccinated — truly doing god’s work.
Ann Bell, Lake Country
People from all over Valley shouldn’t gather
Dear Editor:
It really surprised and worried me reading a letter Sharon Henderson wrote at this time in the COVID-19 pandemic. There is someone from Penticton, meeting with people from Peachland and Vernon in Kelowna. You can’t eat with a mask on.
Do the rules not say meet only with people from your household?
People really need to think how can I help the situation get better, not flout the government rules.
Tony Howard, Peachland
Conservative leader’s policies favour the elites
Dear Editor:
Re: The sooner Trudeau gone, the better, letter to the editor, March 23.
The letter was evidently written by a keen observer of current events , but woefully amnesiac where the Harper decade is concerned.
Who is an “elitist and ideologue?”
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is adamantly opposed to a national childcare program which would allow women to advance in the work force; adamantly opposed to national pharmacare because “insurance” can pay for it (if you can afford insurance); espouses an expanded child tax credit, ensuring that only if you can afford the expenditure will you get a credit; and has a “serious plan” for climate change: ie: a wink and nod to those big corporate emitters.
Now, the Opposition seeks to blame the present government for Gen. Jonathan Vance’s presence, when they, themselves appointed him in 2015.
Veteran Affairs Minister O’Toole’s chief of staff alerted cabinet to Vance’s track record in 2015 — the same multiple misdemeanours O’Toole now, in astonishment, says reproachfully to the present government: “how could you?”
The Conservatives still have the same apparent age-old philosophy: “I’m OK, Jack, pull up the ladder.”
Zoltan Lawrence, Kelowna
Trudeau lays seeds for Communist dictatorship
Dear Editor:
On May 3, National Post columnist Rex Murphy exposed the Liberals’ agenda to control social media.
Bill C-10, and other bills Liberals have introduced, empowers them to regulate and censor what we say or believe. The bill is a Communist document. The PM and his cabinet should resign for presenting it.
Recently, a gentleman suggested to me that Communism in Eastern European countries of the 1930s and ’40s is not the same Communism of today. I disagree.
From 1962-67, I lived near the East/West German border. We were continuously on the lookout for surprise attacks from East German, Russian, Chinese or other Communist regimes.
Along the border, Eastern European citizens risked crossing no-go zones that were ‘fenced’ with many miles of barbed wire/walls to prevent people from escaping Communist lands.
They did not flee into Communist-controlled countries. They fled from being censored, fined, jailed or ‘cancelled’ for their beliefs, as Trudeau is empowering himself to do to us with C-10.
People sought escape to the West for freedom, not censorship. Individuals and families sacrificed their lives in the attempt to escape Communist tyranny.
Their bodies hung from barbed wire or barricaded walls, riddled with bullets of Communist soldiers who shot them for seeking freedom in the West where they could speak freely.
Communism is the same today. Hundreds of thousands, even millions, make their way to freedom in the West.
Brutality is the Communist way to forcibly keep citizens in control. Secret atrocities are now historical facts. It created disasters in Russia, China, North Korea and every country where its evil footprint appeared.
It took only 10 years to ruin Venezuela in our day. Hong Kong is on its way. It will repeat with a vengeance in Canada if we allow it under Trudeau.
Dozens of lying politicians and dictators have convinced me that the tyrannical socialist governments defeated in the Cold War are the same lying demagogues seeking power today, with the same capacity to censure, lockdown, deceive, control and brutalize citizens that elect and trust them by introducing bills like C-10.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna
A short time ago in a galaxy nearby
Dear Editor:
On May 11, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, facing ouster from her leadership post for speaking out against Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, said, in part:
“This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence, while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”
If this were a “Star Wars” movie, I can imagine the opening crawl on the big screen:
“A short time ago in a galaxy not far away....”
“Episode MMXXI: A Newer Hope
It is a period of civil war. The Rebel leader, striking from the House floor, has won her first victory against the evil Trumplactic Empire.
“Before the battle, Rebel spies managed to steal secret plans to the Empire’s ultimate weapon, the Big Lie Star, a legion of far-right TV networks with enough power to destroy an entire democracy.”
“Pursued by the Empire’s sinister agent, Darth McCarth, Princess Elizabeth returns to her hidden office base, custodian of the stolen plans that can save her people and restore freedom and rule of law to the Republican galaxy.”
David Buckna, Kelowna