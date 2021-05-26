Parking losses makes rentals less attractive
Dear editor:
While I support the development of a proposed six-storey, 200-unit apartment complex along Highway 33 in Rutland, I do not support a 20% reduction in parking requirements.
Anybody who drives past a new townhome, apartment, or condo development knows the parking chaos these developments create. If anything we need more parking allocated to new developments, not less.
This variance will result in probably 40-plus fewer parking spaces. That means 40-plus additional cars looking for parking on side roads around the development. This in addition to all the cars that will be looking for spaces even if they build the full allotment of parking spaces.
We cannot wish our cars away. Kelowna is a driving town. As much as we would like it not to be, the fact is most people in this town drive and most families have two cars.
Please think through this policy of under allocating parking spaces.
Jeff Frank, Kelowna
Treating Fortin like this doesn’t fit alleged crime
Dear editor:
Enough is enough.
Until a week ago, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin was the federal point man in charge of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. He was poised and articulate and seemed to be doing an excellent job. Now he has been suspended pending an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.
Three months ago, a female complainant reported an incident where he supposedly exposed himself to her in 1989 (32 years ago) when he was a student at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Has this woman just realized what a traumatic experience this was, or is there some ulterior motive?
By no means do I condone this behaviour, but surely we need to make some distinction between various types of sexual impropriety. How many of us can look back on our student and early adult years without memories of improper and inappropriate activities? What if we now were subjected to this type of scrutiny and had our worlds turned upside down?
Fortin’s career and reputation have been irreparably damaged regardless of what happens next.
Surely better discretion should be exercised before ruining a person’s life like this. Put yourself in his shoes. Does this seem fair or just?
Tom Brown, Kelowna
Don’t punish a man for action as a teenager
Dear editor:
I have a big problem with someone coming forward with something that happened 30 some years ago saying that Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin exposed himself.
He was probably in his teens. I’m sure we’ve all done something in our teens that we are not happy about. There definitely should be a statute of limitations for a non violent act. Ten years? Maybe, but certainly not 30-plus years. Give it up.
Jean Bourque, Kelowna
Transit system would benefit from support
Dear editor:
There’s a myth that I have heard for years and Penticton Mayor Vassilaki said it again at last Tuesday’s city council meeting during BC Transit’s report.
I’ve been riding Penticton Transit since 2010, as my little bit of being environmentally friendly. Penticton transit buses do not run around empty! As with any system that is underfunded and poorly promoted, yes, there will be low ridership. Having an hourly service does little to nothing to entice ridership.
There have been a couple of times when two Penticton city staff have expressed an interest, and got on a bus with me, to learn how the system works. The first time was May 2018, and last Wednesday, when Anthony Haddad (the city manager responsible for transit) rode two buses with me.
While three years between rides shows a lack of interest, I’m heartened that someone at the city is interested, and to know that Anthony occasionally uses the public service.
With the city’s master transportation plan on the agenda later this year, time will tell if the city and all levels of government will support public transit and do their part during this climate crisis.
Next, we need to show we’re also concerned enough to be part of turning this crisis into a healthy planet. Leave cars at home and take a bus!
With a Penticton municipal bylection nipping at our heels and 10 candidates vying for one position, I made a start today, to learn which candidates truly understand why a city needs public transit.
Recently, Isaac Gilbert joined me, with his $2.25 fare and mask, and we took the No. 16 lake-to-lake bus. In the drizzling rain, we went from Warren Ave to Okanagan Lake, then to Skaha Lake before getting back to Warren Avenue.
So, to all other candidates, see you on the buses? In addition to being a transit guide for candidates, this is also a reminder to Donny van Dyk, Penticton CAO, that he’d expressed an interest in getting on a bus, especially as he lives near a bus stop.
Brigid Kemp, Penticton
Education needs proper funding across globe
Dear editor:
At the beginning of my Grade 1 year, I lived in a little French town with the unlikely name of Somerset, Man. If I broke my crayon, I would be slapped by the nun teacher. If I put up my hand and did not hold it completely still, like Queen Elizabeth, I would get slapped.
Lucky for me, my dad got transferred to the big city – Brandon – only a month into Grade 1. Whew! I often think of the rest of the children whom I left behind.
But these days, more often, I think of children in war zones or in poverty who do not have the opportunity to enjoy any kind of education at all. Even before COVID-19, 90% of 10-year-old students attending school in low-income countries were unable to read a simple text, and a staggering 258 million children and youth were not in school at all.
It bears repeating: There were already a quarter of a billion children not receiving an education before COVID-19 struck.
As Julia Gillard, former prime minister of Australia, and current chair of the board of directors of the Global Partnership for Education has said, “Nothing has greater power to transform the lives and opportunities of entire generations than a quality education.”
It is easy for us all to be self-absorbed in the current COVID environment, worrying that other countries are ahead of us with their vaccinations, but let’s not forget the rest of the world.
Canada must invest in the Global Partnership for Education to the tune of $500 million over the next five years to sustain learning and get children back in school!
Connie Lebeau, Penticton
Those fighting opioids need fair treatment
Dear editor:
Though I haven’t been personally affected by the opioid crisis, I have suffered enough unrelenting hyper-anxiety to have known and enjoyed the blissful release upon consuming alcohol and/or THC.
I also understand the callous politics involved with this most serious social issue: Just government talk about increasing funding to make proper treatment available to low- and no-income addicts; however, much it would alleviate their great suffering, generates firm opposition by the general socially and fiscally conservative electorate.
The reaction is largely due to the preconceived notion that drug addicts are but weak-willed and/or have somehow committed a moral crime.
Ignored is that such intense addiction usually does not originate from a bout of boredom, in which a person repeatedly consumed recreationally, but became heavily hooked on an unregulated often-deadly chemical that eventually destroyed their life and even that of a very caring loved-one.
Rather, it likely resulted from his/her attempt at silencing through self-medicating the pain of trauma or PTSD.
I find that in this world a large number of people, however precious their lives, can be considered disposable. Then those people may begin perceiving themselves as worthless and consume their addictive substances more haphazardly.
Although the cruel devaluation of them as human beings is basically based on their chronic self-medicating, it still reminds me of the devaluation, albeit perhaps subconsciously, of the lives lost in protractedly devastating civil war zones and sieges.
At some point, they can end up receiving a meagre couple of column inches in the First World’s daily news.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock