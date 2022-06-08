Harper was at Davos, too
Dear Editor:
Re: Stop Demonizing Harper, Trudeau’s the real enemy (letter by Barry Cochrane, June 2)
When the letter writer refers to the “spineless believers in Davos,” he must be recalling our friend Stephen Harper, who announced during his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2012 that the age for receiving Old Age Security payments would be raised to 67, while boasting, as well, that he would be “limiting” future health care spending .
Then-finance minister Jim Flaherty spent an unseemly amount of taxpayer money touring Switzerland by taxi, while in Davos for the forum.
As to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “hiding in the Gatineaus,” the only prime minister known for speeding up the backstairs of the Parliament buildings to avoid the media was — you guessed it — Harper.
Trudeau’s town halls and media scrums are refreshingly unlike that. I personally prefer seeing someone kneeling in a cemetery with a teddy bear, expressing genuine grief, to a photo op of someone on his stomach in the north, posing, gun in hand, flanked by reservists (2009), yet ignoring the plight of northern reservists being lost to suicide .
Unfortunately, the Conservative Opposition consists of Harper leftovers, so it’s “deja vu all over again” in position and rhetoric.
Using the word “target” to refer to Trudeau, incidentally, is a dangerous term, better left unsaid.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Hard to fix problems when everyone’s avoiding blame
Dear Editor:
Re: “CEO pay rose 17% in 2021 as profits soared,” May 28
There must be a point at which the status quo — where already huge corporate profits are maintained or increased while many people are denied even basic shelter/income — can/will end up hurting big business’s own monetary interests. I can imagine that a healthy, strong and large consumer base — and not just very wealthy consumers — are needed.
Or could it be that, generally speaking, the unlimited profit objective/nature is somehow irresistible, including the willingness to simultaneously allow an already squeezed consumer base to continue so — or even squeezed further? It brings to mind the allegorical fox stung by the instinct-abiding scorpion while ferrying it across the river, leaving both to drown.
When it comes to unhindered capitalism, I can see corporate CEOs shrugging their shoulders and defensively saying that their job is to protect shareholders’ bottom-line interests. The shareholders meanwhile shrug their shoulders while defensively stating that they just collect the dividends and that the CEOs are the ones to make the moral and/or ethical decisions.
Meantime, human existence en masse essentially remains analogous to a cafeteria lineup consisting of diversely societally represented people, all adamantly arguing over which identifiable person should be at the front and, conversely, at the back of the line.
Many of them further fight over to whom amongst them should go the last piece of quality pie and how much they should have to pay for it — all the while the interstellar spaceship on which they’re all permanently confined, owned and operated by (besides the wealthiest passengers) the fossil fuel industry, is on fire and toxifying at locations not normally investigated.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Development could destroy beauty of Naramata Bench
Dear Editor:
Canadian Horizon Developments has revised a proposal to build a development that will accommodate more than 100 urban style housing units overlooking the Naramata Bench.
It is anticipated that this could be the first phase of numerous additional developments that could extend the project as far north as the Three Blind Mice trail system and include over 800 houses.
The proposed development is situated within an area considered to be one of the most beautiful wine and fruit growing regions in the world.
Based on information obtained from the B.C. Wine Institute, it has been estimated that the Naramata Bench region contributes over $150 million to the local and provincial economy. This number may be conservative as it does not include money spent at hotels, B&Bs, restaurants and other food establishments.
If this very valuable resource is destroyed or threatened, it could detrimentally and severely affect the city and the province as many visitors will not want to spend their valuable dollars in sight of a high density housing development.
Clearly, urban subdivisions with access roads blasted out of rocky outcrops do not belong here.
The group called “Preserve the Naramata Bench” has created a website that includes a summary of the project and all of the reasons why it should not proceed. It can be accessed at preservenaramatabench.com/
critical-updates
Bill Carpenter, Penticton
U.S. Senate won’t even pass sensible gun legislation
Dear Editor:
When canvassed, most U.S. citizens (68.9%) have concluded U.S. gun laws need to be looked at from what might be termed the three Rs: review, revise and rewrite.
In the U.S. Senate, there is a cadre of conservative senators that seems to have lost sight of what common sense is or should be.
This group has its head in the sand when it comes to addressing the gun issues and recent horrific, inexplicable mass shootings in the U.S.
While they might agree that these shooting acts are egregious, they don’t seem to want to take any positive action to address them.
When questioned, these senators (ultra-conservative types), instead of putting forth realistic, sensible solutions, offered wishy-washy weak solutions that hardly deal with relevant issues.
I would ask them to take a look at a few lines from a 1960s “Blowin’ in the Wind” quote by Bob Dylan.
“Yes, and how many times must the cannonballs fly Before they're forever banned?
“The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind,”
It would seem a few staunch Republicans have lost sight of the fact that a watered-down gun policy, not a ban in any way, is the order of the day. What are they thinking?
There have been 18 mass shootings in 2022 so far. How many more will it take to get these ultra-conservative Republicans to realize their brand of thinking will not work? It would appear if they are not the solution to a problem, they facilitate the cause.
Ron Barillaro, Penticton