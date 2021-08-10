Writer claims offence, reader isn’t buying it
Dear Editor:
Re: Letter writer was mean to anti-vaxxers, Aug. 6 letters.
Barry D. Cochrane seemed to be surprised and hurt over what Greta Fader wrote (Anti-vaxxers put rest of us in danger, Aug. 3), but his letter was nothing but a tirade with no supporting evidence that would support his position.
We, the vaccinated, are doing our best to control this horrible pandemic.
Anti-vaxxers, on the other hand, are prolonging the epidemic and putting all of us in danger of getting the disease and suffering all the consequences.
COVID-19 vaccines will protect most of us from the worst of the effects of the virus, for now, but this may come to pass as the virus is still around in large quantities due in most part to the unvaccinated.
As long as there are a lot of hosts, the virus will mutate until a strain is totally immune to vaccines and may even be more virulent strain.
There are few reasons not to get vaccinated. Saying things like ‘it is my right’ is a load of — what did you say? — excrement.
You do live in a society and have all the obligations that go with the benefits, so do your civic duty.
Barrie Pelland (Barrie the Meanie), Kelowna
Writer who caused offence won’t back down
Dear Editor:
Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are buying into lies and falsehoods put out by people who have no idea what they’re talking about.
Measles came back in droves because of people believing lies that are still backing Andrew Wakefield’s theory that the measles vaccine causes autism. That theory has been debunked years ago, but because of immovable, iron-clad, false beliefs of anti-vaxxers, measles came back.
The same thing holds true today for everyone believing the lies that the vaccine is dangerous and COVID-19 is a fallacy.
This pandemic will keep evolving, mutating, and killing the innocent if this anti-vaxxing garbage doesn’t stop — and the scientific community will not be able to keep up making vaccines fast enough to combat all the mutations brought on by the “I don’t care” community, aka the anti-vaxxers/maskers.
So to Barry D. Cochrane of Kelowna (Letter writer was mean to anti-vaxxers, Aug. 6), I say, I’m so sorry you feel the way you do, that my letter was so “spiteful,” but the only reason you feel that way is because that’s how our subconscious minds work: if you know you’re in the wrong, the subconscious mind makes you feel uncomfortable because it’s trying to tell you that very thing while the conscious mind lives in denial, refusing to listen, and keeps making empty claims without any true, solid fact to back it up — like the one you just did about my letter being “spiteful,” when all I’m doing is laying down raw, hard facts.
Whoever coined the phrase, “the truth hurts,” couldn’t be more accurate.
People don’t want to get sick. People do not want to die. Come to the side of truth: we have life.
Greta Fader, Kelowna
Ex-cop tries to whitewash insurrection
Dear Editor:
As a rule, I am not a letter writer, but I am so appalled by the letter written by Bob Sherman (Crocodile tears from U.S. police, Aug. 3), I feel I must give a response.
To preface my reply, I will say that I was a policeman for over 29 years and as part of that I was a member of the tactical/riot troop for 25 years.
Due to my size I was always up front and in the centre, so I have seen my share of strikers, protesters and rioters over the years.
Sherman clearly showed his seditious colours, once again, trying to minimize what happened on Jan. 6, which was horrendous to say the least.
Whether a person is a security guard at a mall, Capitol police in Washington or any other officer of the law, they represent law and order and are the good guys.
Anyone interrupting their function through confrontation and violence is breaking the law and are the bad guys.
Sherman, obviously, does not get that, nor does he understand that weapons include mace, pipes, baseball bats and the myriad of other weapons used on Jan. 6 are, in fact, weapons and don’t have to be an AK-47 or AR15 to qualify.
Whether the Capitol was prepared or not has nothing to do with what happened with thousands of armed rioters storming one building being held back by less than 200 police.
Sherman has never been in the trenches fighting for the good of all, otherwise, he would not be mocking the trauma and death suffered by those officers as a result.
His comments about the rioter who was killed makes my skin crawl because he has no basis to say that and is just chirping the words of deniers and liars once again.
Sherman should feel darn fortunate that we are providing him with a safe haven up here so he doesn’t have to deal with the stupidity going on in his homeland and he should know that we don’t take kindly to his misinformation and outright lies.
H. Bowes, Vernon
Politics colours cop’s view of Jan. 6 events
Dear Editor:
Re: “Crocodile Tears from U.S. police (letter, Aug. 3 by Bob Sherman):
I have read this writer’s opinion pieces with a certain respect. He writes well, indeed, eloquently.
However, bias may be behind this scathing review of the U.S. Capital Police as is made evident by “another pawn in the never-ending clown show directed by the out-of-control left-wing Democrats.”
The writer speaks of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and suggests House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “wanted this to happen” (the writer’s word), including, I presume, the trashing of her office?
“This may not mean much to Canadians” is a huge compliment. Thank you sir.
I can only wonder what has caused this unfortunate gentleman, this U.S. citizen, with apparently scant respect for “Canadians’ mentality to be in unhappy exile, suffering in our “northern welfare state” (as Canada was described by Stephen Harper in a speech in the U.S.).
I do hope this gentleman never has occasion to use our “left wing” universal health care or suffer the indignity of his offspring using our universal education system, or require the protection of our “left wing” gun laws, ungoverned as they are by the NRA.
What a ghastly and “disturbing” punishment that would be .
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
COVID confusion makes flight from Seattle nightmare
Dear Editor:
I recently flew from Kelowna, to visit my daughter in Seattle. We have both had our two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines so we felt confident that the trip would be safe.
Flying into the U.S. was not a problem.
Coming back into Canada was a nightmare. Dealing with Canadian officials made me think of the classic Three Stooges, with Curly, Moe and Larry jostling each other around, confused with no one knowing “what’s what” with hilarious consequences. I’d laugh except my travel experience was far from funny! It was frustrating, time-wasting and expensive.
I was denied boarding in Seattle, because my 72-hour COVID test was deemed expired as it was 10 minutes past the time it was taken 72 hours prior.
I had to scramble to book another flight and pay an additional US$300 for another rapid test.
During the five-hour lineup to get the test, I talked to other victims of this insanity who had been denied travel because the test was two minutes over the limit. Ninety minutes to get through Customs and Immigration at YVR followed by a long wait for my less-than-ideal connection — in all, it took me 12 hours to return to Kelowna.
I feel for the Canadian border service officers, CBSA, Transport Canada, RCMP, Health Canada and airline agents who are tasked with administering confusing and changing rules emanating from Ottawa under extremely stressful conditions.
We and they need leadership, consistent and sensible rules to follow.
In my view this is sadly lacking. But why should I be surprised when the pandemic first started, the bright lights in Ottawa told us that wearing masks wouldn’t help, and later, that you have to pay to quarantine in a hotel if you fly, but can enter the country by road with no quarantine?
It makes me think, do Larry, Curly and Moe in Ottawa have a clue what they are doing or do they just make stuff up on the fly (if you’ll pardon the pun)?
Susan Clayton, Kelowna
Unvaccinated shouldn’t be in public facilities
Dear Editor:
We should all readily and willingly recognize that it is everybody’s right not to be vaccinated.
It is also everybody’s right not to associate with anybody who has not been vaccinated.
At this point in time, it is well established the COVID-19 virus has developed into a pandemic, and it would seem sensible to accept that it is only by accepting the anti-virus vaccine it will be terminated.
Considering the massive outbreak in Kelowna, our civic leaders should consider it their duty to adopt and implement policies to deny all unvaccinated people access to all public institutions in our city, as well as all businesses and workplaces that are open to the public, effective immediately.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Long-term care needs national standards
Dear Editor:
The news that our long-term care facilities will cost over $13 billion to improve across the country may sound like a lot, but it’s not.
COVID-19 showed us how mixing private and public long-term care systems was not such a good idea.
The undue focus on profit led to overworked staff, low wages which turned into a shameful failure to provide mandated care. It exposed a gap in Canada’s health-care, a system that is good at the birthing part, but not at the dying-in-dignity part.
Canada’s Health Act does not include long term care facilities — rather LTC is considered “extended care” and comes solely under provincial jurisdictions.
So the feds must wait to be asked for help by the provinces who jealously guard their judicial prerogatives.
The federal government needs to correct this legislative hiccup and bring Canada under a cradle-to-grave national health standard.
Yes, it will cost more to improve our long term care system, but Canada is one of the wealthiest and most developed nations in the world. We already have decades of data which shows universal access to quality healthcare provides organic economic benefit to the whole economy, effectively increasing annual income levels for all Canadians.
The logic of providing needed funds for long-term care facilities is obvious. I know many Canadians were ashamed at the failure to properly care for our elderly. And we can add that there are persistent and troubling inequities in the health status of Aboriginals, Canadians with low literacy skills, immigrants and the homeless, which also must be addressed.
There is no monetary value that can compensate for the loss of a loved family member, attaching a dollar value to life and death may be necessary for the bean-counters, but in many ways it is counter-productive for the rest of us.
Guaranteeing good quality cradle-to-grave healthcare, will guarantee a healthy, robust and productive Canadian work force, needed to build a strong economic future.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
On vaccines, reader trusts the experts
Dear Editor:
I find it amusing reading all the letters written about COVID-19 and the varied opinions that people have in regards to the virus and ways to stop the spread.
Not having any medical background I made my decision based on the opinions of doctors and virologists.
Sure enough there were a few nutcase doctors who spoke out against the mainstream of medical experts, such as Dr. Scott Atlas who former U.S. president Donald Trump listened to instead Dr. Anthony Fauci because Trump was looking for a doctor that shared his warped, self-proclaimed inaccurate views on COVID.
That’s the same Donald Trump who suggested injecting Clorox would be a good treatment.
Fauci (physician-scientist immunologist) has dedicated his whole life to the study of infectious diseases where Atlas hadn’t practised medicine for 10 years and was working as a special adviser to Fox News. When he did practice, he was a radiologist specializing in X-rays, ultrasound and MRIs.
It’s not hard to determine which of these two were more qualified as an expert on viruses.
If your car has mechanical issues, do you take it to a doctor or a mechanic?
For welding, would you go to a doctor or a welder.
Same goes for all the other professions or trades, so why would people listen to those with no medical background when it comes to COVID, masking or vaccines instead of those who have dedicated years of study and then worked in the medical field their whole lives?
I am retired with no background in medicine, so I chose to trust those that do, as I have my whole life, and it’s gotten me this far.
It just makes more sense than asking a plumber, electrician or office worker whether I should get vaccinated or not.
At the end of the day everyone gets to make their own call.
Unfortunately, the medical experts tell us that unless a larger portion of the population gets vaccinated, the virus will develop more aggressive and transmissible strains.
How do some people justify their thoughts that this is a hoax or some sinister plot by the government to gain more control. What possible reason would the medical profession have for going along with either of these conspiracies?
I did my part in stopping the spread and only hope more people listen to the doctors so we can defeat this pandemic and everyone can go back to enjoying a pre-COVID life.
Isn’t that what everyone wants? It’s not about politics or freedom.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country