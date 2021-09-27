People crying about freedom are limiting ours
Dear Editor:
Those who are rational thinkers now have plenty of evidence that vaccination is both safe and highly effective. It is also overwhelmingly obvious that those who remain unvaccinated have a high chance of infection, and a percentage of those will become very sick.
Double-vaccinated people can live normal lives and be in proximity with others (including children), with or without masks. The only reason governments have now restricted this freedom is to protect the remaining people who chose to be unvaccinated.
The freedom we all seek is ironically being prevented by a minority that are defending the freedom to not being vaccinated.
Furthermore, routine surgeries are now limited because we have given priority to unvaccinated COVID-sick people. That’s another irony because everyone, including the unvaccinated, expects our medical system to be ready to help or save them.
At the extreme, triage (choosing who lives and dies) becomes a reality. Do doctors save those who are unvaccinated and dying from COVID over others who participated in keeping the hospitals functioning?
Nothing in life is without risk. There is a minuscule chance you might die or possibly suffer lifelong issues because of getting vaccinated. If Canada were invaded and you were asked to suit-up and fight for your country’s freedom, is there a chance you might die?
Sometimes we must risk death or debilitation for the benefit of all, including those too young or old to fight. My guess is the anti-vaxxers would again protest to protect their freedom of choice while watching the rest of us fight and risk death to protect those very freedoms.
I am tired of pandering to the selfish and losing my freedom as a consequence.
Michael Neill, Kelowna
Let’s hear from the anti-vaxxers who caught virus
Dear Editor:
To date, I have not seen any government-sponsored advertisements or commercials that utilize personal testimonials from people who were once staunch anti-vaxxers, or hesitant procrastinators, and have come to deeply regret not getting vaccinated because they have experienced, or are experiencing, the living hell of becoming seriously sick.
Once a person takes a stand on an issue, it becomes difficult to back down. The more strident the stand; the more difficult a back down becomes. Hearing a heartfelt testimonial from somebody who had once shared the anti-vaxxers’ viewpoint is almost certain to have a greater impact on unvaccinated people than having some remote “do-gooder” telling them that they are ignorant and selfish.
There must be hundreds of individuals who have suffered, or are currently suffering, from COVID and would be more than willing to share their regrets and their advice.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
B.C. residents liberated by vaccine passport
Dear Editor:
A statistic from the hospitality industry indicates that the revenue drop since the vaccine passport plan was announced of 20%- 30% reveals the extent of COVID exposure hospitality staff and vaccinated guests were exposed to prior to the restriction.
Almost every third customer in restaurants and bars was likely unvaccinated and based on unvaccinated cases now, 95% more likely to be either asymptomatic or carrying the COVID-19 virus than the vaccinated patrons.
The vaccine passport has liberated nearly 80% of B.C. residents over 12-years-old, while allowing those who choose to avoid vaccines to still enjoy their food and beverage with friends and family via takeout, delivered, or cooked at home.
The only people hurt, unfortunately as collateral damage, are restaurant and bar owners and their employees, for whom we all have sympathy, as none of the restrictions are their fault — look to government and a poor national COVID response for allowing the pandemic to flourish too long before taking action.
Doug Waines, West Kelowna
(Editor’s note: Starting Monday, the B.C. Vaccine Card is the only acceptable proof of vaccination for British Columbians at restaurants and other businesses, a government news release says. The transition period, which allowed people to present their paper record of immunization received at the time of their vaccination appointment, has ended.)
Conservative attitude to COVID puts people at risk
Dear Editor:
Re: A lot has changed in 6 weeks (Dan Albas column, Sept. 24, page A11)
One thing that hasn’t changed in six weeks is the attitude of the federal Conservatives. What Albas leaves unsaid is extremely telling. He states “while our intensive care unit beds are fast filling up with citizens infected with COVID as the Delta variant spreads in this fourth wave of the pandemic … Despite all of these things going on, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided now would be a good time to call an election.”
He neglects to add that intensive care is overfilled with primarily the unvaccinated — people guided by the Republican/
Conservative disregard for humanity, here in Canada epitomized by the Official Opposition’s stand on vaccination.
In some countries today, gunmen murder nurses sent to vaccinate. Is that the kind of mentality to emulate? That’s freedom of choice? Where is the Conservative leadership of even their own supporters?
How many pandemics have to be disregarded by these people in their desperation to procure power ? Canada has endured TB, polio, smallpox, diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, now COVID-19 .
When government mandates vaccination, these horrific diseases cease to cripple and decimate Canada’s population. Medical care for the anti mask, anti-vaxxer is mandatory but not the preservation of the well being of the rest of us?
Are these people incapable of absorbing anything but the views of Facebook “experts?”
Yet all Albas has to offer is “despite all these things.”
Are you satisfied with that? I experienced polio. I am not satisfied with the self-centred power-hungry position of the “Official” Opposition. Shame on them.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
First past post system is barely democratic
Dear Editor:
Re: “Election apathy lands in the valley,” (page A1, Sept. 23).
It seems Canada will always have either a Liberal or Conservative minority or majority governance; and for much of this, we can credit our first-past-the-post electoral-system dinosaur.
FPTP barely qualifies as democratic rule within the democracy spectrum, though it seems to well-serve corporate interests. I’m so disillusioned with it, I feel I would settle for any of the proportionately representative electoral systems as its long-overdue replacement.
Meanwhile, the political parties’ leadership elections are more democratically decided by (I believe it is) a ranked-choice ballot system, that typically results in multiple counts. Are not we, the commoners, also worthy of such democratically representative choice? Are we unworthy of not potentially having 15% of the nation’s populace deciding how we all are 100% ruled?
From my understanding, when it comes to big-business friendly, thus favoured, electoral systems, FPTP makes it the easiest for corporate lobbyists to manipulate or ‘buy’ governing officials, especially in Western borderline-corporate-rule nations like Canada (and the U.S.).
It’s because a relatively small portion of the country’s populace/electorate is represented in FPTP-elected governments, in regards to votes/voters and government accountability to them.
A much more proportionately representative electoral system should create a greater challenge for the lobbyists; the resultant government, which much more proportionately represents the electorate as a whole, should be considerably harder for big business to control — if at all, in some cases.
I believe it is basically why powerful corporate and big money interests generally resist attempts at changing from FPTP to proportional representation electoral systems of governance, the latter which dilutes corporate lobbyist influence.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Fired ambassador right all along about Meng case
Dear Editor:
On Friday, Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou pleaded not guilty to a U.S. Federal Court Judge in Brooklyn, New York. It happened via an internet hook-up from her lawyers’ office in Vancouver, where she had been held under house arrest in her exquisite mansions for almost three years, pending extradition to the United States on bank fraud charges.
Meng was quickly freed, then delivered a very complimentary prepared speech in which she was careful to mention “rule of law,” before flying home to China.
Almost simultaneously Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — the Two Michaels — who had been held under far less luxurious conditions in Chinese jails, were freed to board a conveniently-parked Canadian Forces jet that would fly them home after a harrowing time for them and families.
To have everything arranged with the precise timing of a very high-end Swiss watch, obviously indicates that this political release of all three was in the works for quite a while, and the media were either kept in the dark or sworn to complete secrecy, fearing a last-minute hitch.
The Two Michaels were greeted in Canada by the prime minister, while Meng exited her jet in China waving like a head of state before addressing a huge welcoming party on the tarmac.
There has been much conjecture about the murky politics surrounding Meng’s arrest at the behest of the U.S. government in December 2018, which occurred when her private jet was refuelling in Vancouver en route to a conference in Mexico City.
She holds Canadian residential status, but surely the powers-that-be in Ottawa should have foreseen the consequences of arresting such a high-profile Chinese citizen, and should have insisted the U.S. government have Mexico do their dirty work on her arrival there.
Even more troubling, for those who care to remember, is how John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, was unceremoniously kicked to the curb in January 2019 for publicly being truthful. He had said it would be great for Canada should the U.S. drop extradition demands for Meng, if The Two Michaels were released as hostages.
That a diplomat dared tell the simple truth raised hackles among Ottawa’s political and media elite, who mounted their high horses dressed as crusader knights to ride at full gallop over the soon-to-be-former ambassador, all waving banners emblazoned with “Rule Of Law.”
Ironically, from what the world saw on Friday, it appears that what McCallum suggested is exactly what took place, with the rule of law operating behind closed curtains.
Bernie Smith, Parksville