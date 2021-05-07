How about sending prime minister to Mars
Dear Editor:
SpaceX designed their large booster rocket to return to Earth for re-use. When one of them crashed at the landing pad, the mishap was referred to as a RUD, a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”
Now that’s a fantastic way to use techno-babble to downplay an inadvertent explosive scattering of rocket parts.
During the next federal election, don’t be surprised if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tries to explain away his broken promises and shattered ethics by referring to them using a somewhat similar form of politico-babble. He may think the voters can be hoodwinked again, but I bet a majority of Canadians think he should say, “I’m always screwing up because I don’t have any guiding principles. I guess I wasn’t ready for this job after all.”
No doubt Trudeau will try using other forms of politico-babble to describe what happened to his professed belief that budgets balance themselves. All those in favour of Justin being the first man to walk on Mars, please put up your hand.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Three weeks for letter to reach Saskatchewan
Dear Editor:
Re: “Whatever happened to Braid Street mailbox?,” (Herald letters, May 6).
My apologies to the mailbox at Eckhardt and Braid. A mere three weeks after posting a letter to Saskatchewan — and on the very day the Penticton Herald printed my
complaint — it arrived. I feel so... sheepish.
Thank you derelict-looking mailbox — and thank you Penticton Herald — it was a team win.
Scott Robinson, Penticton
Sorry BC Housing, you are not realists
Dear Editor:
Re: “No drugs, booze at new supportive housing facility,” (Herald, May 5).
For those at BC Housing who have a problem understanding the legitimate concerns of Pentictonites, could I offer up a couple of suggestions.
First, book a room for a week at Compass House, Victory Church shelter or any of the other nut houses (excuse my crudeness) we are saddled with here in our fair city. You should then come away with a deeper appreciation for the devastation these shoot-’em- up flophouses cause to the surrounding neighbourhoods.
Second, if you are hell bent on continuing the craziness, stick the one planned for Skaha Lake Road on Penticton Indian Band lands. As you claim, “one third of Penticton’s homeless problem is of Indigenous descent.” There is lots of room there.
Such claims that “the project is key to weaving a tapestry of supportive and affordable housing in Penticton that will ensure the homeless have the right supports and environment to improve their lives,” are pure bunk.
Also, “residents will be required to sign an agreement committing to their ongoing recovery, healing and wellness” is as probable as collecting fines for COVID-related violations.
I am a realist. You at BC Housing are not! You are creating undesirable dread for our community at large.
Paul Crossley, Penticton
Summerland must protect riparian habitat
Dear Editor:
Summerland has got to be one of the best named towns there is. It’s a name that evokes a kind of faerie surrealism. A romantic impression sure, but one that is not at all diminished by our most charismatic residents, the quail.
They call them California Quail, because they aren’t from here. And like the quail, all kinds of people who aren’t from here, want to come here. I’m one such person. And how can you blame us? Look at this place. The big beautiful lake, forested mountains, those tiny jumping cactuses... It’s no wonder people want to come and live here.
But lo, this puts upon our esteemed civic planners the responsibility of determining where these people can put their houses, and where they can’t.
Which leads us to the plight of another charismatic resident of Summerland. You aren’t as likely to see them, but you can certainly hear them, for they are the humble frog. Summer nights from our orchard atop the clay banks, we can hear them singing their amorous chorus. But our amphibian neighbours are in serious trouble.
In fact, about one third of our world’s amphibians are threatened with extinction. And there are two familiar reasons for this: climate change, and habitat loss.
“Boo, hiss,” I hear you say, “it is not Summerland’s job to stop climate change!” But it is part of the town’s self-imposed mandate to protect the riparian habitat upon which our frogs and much of the wildlife that make this region so special depend.
Shorelines are some of the most ecologically rich environs in the world, and we in the Okanagan are not doing a good enough job at protecting them. This lake is more than a body of water to float boats on, and if we keep allowing houses to be put up along the lakeshore, if we keep allowing the natural shoreline to be destroyed, we are going to lose the lake we love so much.
So I hope that the civic planners in Summerland remember their responsibility to protect our riparian habitat when they consider allowing land around the Gartrell Trail to be handed over to developers.
The town has a mandate to develop, and it will. But development is not the only thing that matters. We have plenty of places with views of the lake, and we have lovely public beaches and boat launches.
Devon Smith-Leslie, Summerland
Resources depleted by Conservatives
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trudeau flying by the seat of his pants.” by Guy Bissonnette (Courier/Herald, April 24).
The letter writer states, “our infection rate per capita is higher than that of the U.S.” is ignoring most of the expert opinion he cites.
It was one thing to have gutted coffers left by the outgoing Conservative government of 2015, and the illogical Conservative wreckage of many respected Canadian institutions, but even more toxic was former prime minister Stephen Harper’s “restructuring” of the Public Health Agency.
During the 2009 swine flu pandemic, Canada was able to vaccinate a higher
proportion of its citizens than any other country.
However, in 2014 , the agency was stripped of budget and staff and “restructured” with administration by non-medical and non-scientific personnel to make it “more malleable” to civil service.
It was thus hamstrung when we encountered the pandemic of a century. When Health Minister Patty Hajdu (March 2, 2020) suggested people stockpile two weeks supply of food, medication and health supplies, in concert with U.S. government guidelines at the time, she was ridiculed by the Conservative Opposition.
In spite of the depletion of resources by the previous government, the current government supported the incomes of those affected, brought home those “entitled”
people who insisted on travel in spite of advice to the contrary, provided quarantine facilities, fought for procurement of vaccines and provided the military to try to restore some humanity to long-term care, while deferring to provinces who have sat on
billions in COVID-19 assistance funding and rapid tests.
These same provinces jealously guard their right to health care delivery.
The total U.S. death rate of 2.7 times per million higher than that of Canada should be enough to end all comparisons to the United States. We are here. Be thankful.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Don’t spend millions without a referendum
Dear Editor:
In regards to the letter by Claude Filiatrault regarding the lake-to-lake bike route in Penticton (Herald, May 6), I definitely agree with him that we should have a referendum.
To spend millions of dollars without a referendum on a controversial issue may not represent the wishes of the taxpayers.
Valerie Wood, Penticton
Premier Horgan acts like a bully, tyrant
Dear Editor:
I congratulate Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki and council for standing up to the bullying by David Eby and Premier John Horgan related to the old Victory Church shelter.
This is one of three major incidents where the provincial government forced decisions on our community without our consent. Municipalities should have full control over decisions in their community and how money is spent.
Centralized decision-making needs to stop.
I was disheartened to see the hospital board cave in and give $1 million for the urgent primary care centre. This was clear and blatant manipulation by the provincial government. I’d like to know why the facility cost $2.5 million in the first place. Is this another example of bad government procurement and over-spending?
Why was the money allocated and spent without the consent of the hospital board? Why were they asked to declare it a hospital under the hospital act after the fact? It further saddens me to see that the board caved and approved the funding, presumably because the province threatened to take away future funding if they did not comply. Coercive techniques are Horgan’s favourite.
The Pathways Addiction Centre fiasco is another example of the provincial government not considering the community in its decisions. Pathways has been in Penticton for four decades and has 1,000 clients. How could a fixture of our community that has helped so many people be ripped away from us that easily?
It’s because we have created a culture where the provincial government feels like they have a mandate to do whatever they want. I feel for the nine counsellors who have poured their hearts and souls into helping so many people who are suddenly out of work. Even more, I feel for all of the current and future people who will be underserved by Interior Health in their struggles with addiction.
Back to the old Victory Church What many fail to realize is that the council, the community, and myself can care about the homeless issues in Penticton, and simultaneously think it’s the right decision to not allow the provincial government to threaten us and bully us into submission.
With multiple communities in B.C. supporting Penticton’s decision, there is a clear pattern of behavior by the Horgan government that needs to be stopped. The planned operating cost this year is $1.7 million for the old Victory Church. I believe there are 32 communities in B.C. in similar situations. The NDP government creates beds for votes.
What are the outcomes they are trying to achieve?
How could $60 million be better spent?
Announcements are made for opinion polls, not because they are right.
Keith MacIntyre, Penticton
Positive shout out for Cloverdale Paints
Dear Editor:
Once in a while there is a chance for some happy news, so here goes.
This past Monday, I went to Cloverdale Paints with a question as to why we have been painting our white rail fence every year for the past three and the paint keeps peeling off; especially on the top rail.
Well, I was told we had been using the wrong paint. Should have had a sealer on first and then a certain kind of paint applied. The kind lady there proceeded to give us a quart of sealer and a full gallon of paint, along with a good brush.
Now don’t try to tell me that we don’t have caring business people in Kelowna. I am sending a hearty thank you out to Pam at Cloverdale Paints. Pam, you made our day.
Dorothy Thomson, Kelowna
Penticton residents believe in democracy
Dear Editor:
The City of Penticton turned down adding a $600,000 bill to local taxpayers to hire extra bylaw officers to cover problem areas in the city (Herald, May 6). That cost would have been unfair to Pentictonites. There were two problem areas in this proposal.
First the need for more bylaw coverage was made necessary due to the unresolved homeless problem in Penticton.
The hiring of new bylaw officers should have been put before the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. They should have expected to pay for this extra cost as this is a regional problem that has been foisted on Penticton as the RDOS refuses to deal with this situation on a regional basis: that $600,000 split on a per capita basis meant that Penticton would only have been on the hook for about 40 percent of that $600,000.
Secondly, Penticton council should be looking at the Kelowna model. Kelowna has, for the past 20 years or so, had a private security agency running around the city in vehicles moving people along and curbing problems. This is likely done on a fixed contract basis where the costs can be controlled with competitive bids and evaluations.
Taxpayers have a right to expect Penticton council to think outside the box when resolving problems caused by the indifference of the RDOS to meet their obligations providing their regional share of accommodation for the homeless. This is exacerbated by a heavy-handed province treating Penticton unfairly instead of resolving the problem fairly.
Penticton with the advent of the new Interior Health primary care centre is about to become the focal point for the regional district’s problem tenants.
It is not Penticton’s problem, it is an RDOS problem. That primary care centre was built with no consultation with Pentictonites.
Both the Province and Interior Health need to understand that Pentictonites believe in democracy and we expect adequate consultation on problems affecting our city.
What is our future? Are we to become the slum city of the RDOS while the satellites remain trouble-free at our cost?
A good example is Summerland which has many homeless locals living in travel trailers and picker shacks. They owe us for this shabby treatment.
But as usual, the RDOS gets off Scot-free and Pentictonites get the homeless bill; that is the price of poor governance that the RDOS provides in this region.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
