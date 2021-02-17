Heritage needs better protection in Abbott area
Dear Editor:
A developer purchased a heritage house (Murchison House, 1781 Abbott St) in the Abbott Heritage Conservation Area (HCA). The house was very livable (personal viewing).
The developer just received a commercial permit to convert the house to commercial use and a two-family residential permit to construct a two-storey modern duplex in the backyard, addressed as 1773 and 1775 Abbott St. (once the house is moved to the front of the lot).
All this under a Heritage Revitalization Agreement, which does not allow the commercial use of the heritage house nor the construction of the duplex.
This project broke all the rules. How did this happen? The neighbourhood association reached out numerous times to the planning department, to council, and to the developer but could not get this stopped.
Members of the community and the neighbourhood association opposed this development at the public hearing. It seems the developer had the ear of the planning department and council.
Why do residents and their associations have no voice in city decisions which affect the health and well-being of their neighbourhoods?
This is why we don’t want the HCA lumped under the general future land use designation of Core Area Neighbourhood in the 2040 OCP, which puts the HCA under more risk for development.
Susan Ames, president, Kelowna South Central Association of Neighbourhoods
You don’t see police cruising around anymore
Dear Editor:
A couple of years ago I got a speeding ticket between the airport and Lake Country.
I was clocked at 120 km/h. The speed limit was 90 km/h. The police officer took pity on me and gave me the minimum fine while he told me that he could impound my car because I was doing 30 km/h over the speed limit. I was very thankful. After he drove away, reality set in. He could have impounded my car? It shook me up. So, right there and then, I decided to do the speed limit.
Did you know that if you persistently do the speed limit here in Kelowna and West Kelowna that you actually take your life in your hands?
Even though most people, I find, are reasonably good drivers, there are a large number of very impatient idiots out there.
On a typical weekday morning, while driving to the Westside, the Bennett Bridge is like a Formula 1 track.
When I was persistently driving the speed limit (60 km/h), many drivers would almost touch my bumper, or flash their lights, honk and then shake their fists or finger me as they zoomed by me on the right or the left.
Now, I go with the flow of traffic, which is about 80 km/h or sometimes even more. It was just too dangerous doing the speed limit.
But even now, even with the flow of traffic, I have a few idiots passing me like I’m standing still. It’s like the wild west out there.
One thing that has occurred to me lately is that I rarely see police cruising the roads. I’m pretty sure that people will slow down when they see a cruiser. It would be nice to see more of them. Very intermittently, I’ve seen the police on the bridge with a radar trap, which is ridiculous because it seems that once every six months or so, people actually do the speed limit on the bridge.
My purpose here is not to trash the police. Maybe there just aren’t enough of them to go round. But what about technology? We have cameras at some intersections to catch people running red lights.
What about speeding? I’m aware that photo radar is a contentious issue, but really, we have the technology to make our roads safer. Why not use it?
Nowadays, other than always adhering to school zones, I generally just go with the flow of traffic. I’m not worried about getting a speeding ticket because I rarely see the police.
I admit there have been times when I’ve noticed that I’m actually doing 90 km/h on the bridge, which is often the speed of everyone around me. Then I get a flashback, I could get my car impounded just for driving my wife to work!
Richard Knight, Kelowna
Trump-praising letter left out one huge flaw
Dear Editor:
I read, with interest, Garry Rayner’s postulation of the accomplishments of one Donald Trump. (Elect leaders for accomplishments, letter to the editor, Feb. 13.)
True, there has been much ado re: Donald Trump and his presidency. Fortunately, that era is now over. To look for issues that made Trump look good one would have to do considerable research to overshadow things that were detrimental to the United States during his tenure.
Granted, we in Canada have our political problems and will be saddled with them for some time to come, irrespective of what political persuasion group is driving the political bus.
Rayner listed a few points that might show as accomplishments. However, he seems to have forgotten about one major point that “The Donald” chose to downplay, no, totally diminish — the pandemic.
The Trump administration failed to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously.
In late February 2020, while other high-income countries were ramping up testing and developing tracing procedures, President Donald Trump stated that “the coronavirus (was) very much under control.”
Somehow Rayner didn’t report this. Maybe, unimportant?
Trump’s handling of the coronavirus led to a huge spike in the unemployment rate. Economists pointed to this as failure to retain jobs. Millions more Americans might still have their jobs if the Trump administration had acted sooner.
Trump’s tenure led to failure to help small businesses. When Trump assumed office, he and his administration made it clear that one of their primary policy goals consisted of dismantling safety nets and laws meant to protect workers.
In December 2019, just as news of the coronavirus outbreak was starting to circulate widely, the Trump administration issued a new ruling that limited states’ ability to account for local unemployment rates in determining whether and how long someone would be able to receive benefits under the executive Supplemental Nutrition Order.
As for Nobel Peace Prize, the question here might be “for what?” I have yet to see anyone receive such a prestigious award for causing as much of a furor as Donald Trump did. One can only hope that the likes of Trump will not ever again set foot in the White House as president.
Ron Barillaro, Penticton
Getting vaccines early may not save the day
Dear Editor:
Would things be different if Canada had our own vaccine production? Domestic production did not determine the ability to vaccinate its population in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Home to major vaccine factories, their citizens still have to wait for months to receive vaccines made within their borders.
Canada signed contracts early and for more doses than most other countries. The government was told the vaccines would not receive final approval until the spring of 2021 and signed contractual delivery dates.
But vaccines for international distribution were ready months ahead of expectations. And now after a month long scramble by countries to secure vaccine supplies; it’s looking like a fool’s errand.
The World Health Organization head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publically warns, “Vaccine-nationalism is morally indefensible.
“It is epidemiologically self-defeating and counterproductive trying to get your country served earlier; because you cause an uneven and delayed international vaccination that will accelerate the rise of mutant variants and make the disease hit your county and its economy harder.”
Canadians should remember this particular nature about our vaccine supply, before we cast angry aspersions.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
It’s an outrage parole is even being considered
Dear Editor:
Why aren’t we all screaming the house down? Why aren’t we all up in arms? What the hell is wrong with us?
I am so mad, it’s difficult to focus.
That piece of slime who butchered and burned the Johnson and Bentley families is up for parole again.
For those of you who weren’t around back then, the family of six were camping, Granddad, Grandma‚ Mom and Dad, and the two young daughters,
He of course killed all the adults first before keeping and sexually torturing the two kids for a couple of days before adding them to the automobile pyre and setting fire to them all.
His name is David Shearing, a name we should all know, and this creep is living proof that I too am capable of murder because given the opportunity I would not hesitate to dispose of him,
People‚ I implore you, listen up, this creep must never see the light of a free day. We owe the two young kids that much.
I am writing this letter because we can no longer trust our injustice system, because today’s Parole Board is quite capable of finding a reason to free him,
I publicly ask the media to bring this to light so that all the people will be aware of what’s pending again in our injustice system.
Once again, we will torture the remaining family with another Parole Board go-around. This is so wrong on all fronts, it must be stopped once and for all .
Don Smithyman, Oliver
Sign the petition opposing parole for mass killer
Dear Editor:
It was seven years ago that I had an opportunity to hand deliver a petition from over 15,000 concerned citizens of the Okanagan (15,258 to be exact) to former Conservative Justice Minister Steven Blaney opposing the parole release of David Ennis.
Ennis (formerly David Shearing), is the mass murderer who brutally took the lives of the Johnson and Bentley families, who were on a camping trip in August of 1982.
While this horrific and tragic act took place close to 40 years ago, Ennis may be again coming before the parole board in July of this year.
This painful event once again haunts the family and friends of the victims.
One of these family friends is West Kelowna resident Tammy Arishenkoff, who was a classmate of the Johnson girls.
Over the past decades, whenever Ennis has been before the parole board, Arishenkoff has dutifully collected a petition from thousands of citizens opposed to the killer’s release.
I would like to sincerely thank Arishenkoff for her efforts and also to recognize the many citizens who have participated in this petition process.
We must always remember the victims in acts of deplorable and senseless violence.
With the potential parole board hearing for Ennis in July of this year, Arishenkoff is again leading the charge to gather the names of people opposed to giving Ennis parole.
The petition is located at change.org. Search for “Keep David Ennis (aka David Shearing) Convicted Mass Murderer Behind Bars.”
Dan Albas, MP, Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.