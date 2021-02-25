Sport shooters proud Canadians
Dear Editor:
Re: Two kinds of gun control needed (Jim Taylor column, Feb. 20):
Here’s a view from my side of the fence being a gun owner.
Hunting is a one piece of a large pie in the firearm world in Canada. And the folks I know that do hunt bring a modern firearm with them because a bolt action can’t have a follow-up shot fast enough for an ethical kill. Yes, sometimes it does happen that the animal doesn’t go down on one shot.
We have lots of shooting sports that require, in particular, AR15s, modern guns and pistols. It probably represents the majority of our community.
The AR15 is the world standard for modern shooting-sports guns. Three-gun and IPSC competitions use these firearms to compete on the world stage.
All the practice of manipulations of arms and controls are based on this rifle. Banning these guns only hurts our community of over two million — and doesn’t stop gun crime that involves firearms largely smuggled from the United States.
To add to that, Canadian gun manufacturers design guns based on input from civilians who put thousands of hours into this art form.
Many shooters live in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and other cities and we have very strict, strong storage and transportation laws in place already.
All firearms must be trigger locked and in a safe or cabinet for storage. Restricted ones like AR15 and pistols require that and direct route from travel from A to B.
Taylor sees no firearm owners in the city because we can’t just carry them around openly. Locked at the trigger and locked again in a case is what is required. We do live among you and everyone else, but we don’t show it.
Furthermore each firearms owner has their criminal record checked daily to flag anyone who may have committed a violent offence.
Firearms in Canada is a $10-billion industry that involves lots of Canadians. Restrictions hurt gun stores, clubs, ranges and employment from then, and the tight community.
I encourage your columnist to talk to someone who does it as a hobby and a passion. It’s not just only a hobby it’s a lifestyle, community and heritage.
It’s also very Canadian!
Ben Lee, Vancouver
Quick access to medical services
Dear Editor:
Until most of us acquire immunity following vaccination, present health orders will necessarily remain in place.
I acknowledge COVID-19 has created backlogs and inconvenienced many of us seeking medical care, but there are accessible workarounds short of visiting hospital’s emergency department.
Most medical clinics offer same-day walk-in clinic hours by phone and an in-person appointment may result if the issue requires a non-emergency physical examination.
There are other options, but I’ll speak only to those I’ve utilized. BC Healthlink (dial 811) provides 24/7 healthcare advice and is a useful first stop in determining how to proceed with a health problem.
Telus has partnered with the province through an online app called Babylon to provide a range of services, paid for by the Medical Services Plan of B.C.
The Babylon by Telus Health app is a free download with access to licensed health care professionals weekdays and weekends.
My experience using Babylon was prompt and productive. I booked a next-day online appointment with a B.C. doctor who reviewed symptoms with me and offered several solutions. I picked up a prescribed medication later that same day.
My need for medical attention along with a treatment plan was resolved in less than 24 hours. If we choose to accept and adapt, timely and expanded access to medical service is now available.
Pati Hill, Summerland
Hunters kill with less cruelty
Dear Editor:
Re: Two kinds of gun control needed (Jim Taylor column, Feb. 20):
While Taylor tries to skirt around the edges of the typical anti-gun urbanite, his bias shows through clearly in his support of the Liberals’ new, wasteful and ineffective gun control measures. They have been panned by law enforcement and even a majority of media sees it as an attempt to portray the Liberals as getting tough on gun violence, when in reality they are simply pandering for urban anti-gun votes.
Taylor states that “he tries to sympathize to some extent” with legal gun owners and hunters. He can’t understand why anyone in modern society needs to hunt wild game for food and will “never understand how hunters can derive pleasure from killing.”
Almost all hunters derive pleasure from the many days spent on wilderness roads and trails. Those of us who are lucky to be successful, derive pleasure from the beautiful, natural, antibiotic and growth hormone-free meat that sustains us and our families.
A majority handle the responsibility of killing of an animal with serious reverence and take every effort to assure a clean, quick kill in which the animal doesn’t suffer needlessly. Most experience mixed sadness and elation at the same time after being successful. Animals taken by hunters generally experience less fear than domestic animals and fowl pushed to their death along the killing chutes in the slaughterhouses.
Andy Richards, Summerland