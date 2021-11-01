Queen’s 70 years worth celebrating
Dear Editor:
In less than two months, the Queen will be celebrating her 70th year on the throne. It also means that she will have presided as our head of state for nearly half of the history of this country.
Whether one is a monarchist or republican, this achievement is without precedent and calls for appropriate celebrations.
While there are plenty of plans afoot in Britain and other Commonwealth countries, we in B.C. have not heard anything from Ottawa, Victoria or our local municipal/regional governments.
After almost two years, of COVID-19, the Jubilee offers the opportunity to recognize not only the extraordinary sense of duty and service of the Queen to Canada, but also can recognize the service and sacrifice made by so many Canadians.
Canadians have a long history of coming together to celebrate our communities and each other and the celebrations might include our Indigenous peoples, new Canadians, live local celebrity performances, a parade, community block parties and luncheons, tree plantings and more.
School curriculums should include the role of Her Majesty as Queen of Canada.
As we emerge from almost two years of COVID-19, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations should be able to lighten the mood and remind all British Columbians of our home and heritage.
There will not be another Jubilee in this reign. Let’s do the right thing.
Derek Hall, Vernon
Punishment for abuse must be stronger
Dear Editor:
I am so tired and angry hearing about all the abuses that are taking place in our society right now.
The military, the fashion industry, the workplace and now in sports.
Pete Rose was banned from playing baseball for life for gambling. It seems rather petty now with sexual abuse rising its ugly head within the hockey community.
The players, coaches, managers — all those involved should be banned from hockey for life.
Those involved in the military should all be stripped of their medals and rank. They should be treated as everyone else.
I cannot believe that the high command in the military are all exempt from the law. No one should be above the law.
Sexual abuse is wrong, wrong, wrong, and as the Queen of Hearts said “off with their heads.” No know what I mean. Do I sound angry?
Beryl Itani, Kelowna
NDP turning B.C. into a disaster zone
Dear Editor:
British Columbia is becoming a disaster area due to the bungling of the NDP government.
The health-care system is collapsing under the weight of their dictatorial mandates. Life-saving surgeries cancelled, MRIs, CAT scans postponed and Interior Health is in disarray.
Needless to say, Interior Health’s record with respect to long-term care homes is disgusting. Our elderly population has suffered greatly in their hands.
Health Minister Adrian Dix does not offer solutions, only firing much-needed staff.
Then the NDP put forth their plan for saving the planet. This involves mandating the kind of automobile that you can purchase, telling you what kind of house you can buy and how you can heat it and what kind of appliances you can buy. There is much, much more to follow.
Remember the NDP are socialists and they believe in big government that controls every aspect of your life.
If you think COVID-19 restrictions were harsh, watch out the climate-change mandates are just the beginning.
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna
Kenney’s out of touch on climate change
Dear Editor:
New Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says his former allies in the environmental movement will hold his feet to the fire.
He knows oil and gas represent 10% of Canada’s GDP, but his priority is not production, but emissions.
So we are left to conclude that if reducing emissions adversely affects production, well so be it.
Obviously, Canadians are anxiously excited to see what will happen.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney sees Guilbeault’s comments as a slap in the face of Canada’s largest export.
Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole thinks Guilbeault will divide the country, and oil executives warn of higher prices, supply chain problems, even shortages — the ghost of Peter Lougheed?
Alberta is understandably nervous. Since the 1949 Leduc oil strike, Alberta’s provincial governments has grown to depend on oil revenue, which now represent 25% of provincial GDP.
Alberta’s successive governments got used to oil’s boom-bust cycle and carried on deficit spending, sometimes with abandon, sure of the return of high oil prices to top-up provincial coffers. Now, Alberta needs a new plan.
The province is a little better prepared, thanks to Rachel Notley’s 2015 provincial Climate Leadership Plan, which put in place a 100 megatonne hard cap and carbon tax, in exchange for federal support for the TMX pipeline.
Kenney kept the cap, but rescinded the tax in 2019, only to be reimposed by the federal carbon tax.
Had the pugnacious Kenney not dismantled all of Notley’s other industrial initiatives designed to help diversify the province’s economy away from oil, Alberta would be even further ahead.
The main problem for Alberta is Kenney. He still sees our world through the rearview mirror. He spent $3 million looking for bad guys to blame. His staunch anti-Ottawa ideas, like calls for a new provincial police force and changing the equalization formula, both would be particularly perilous if Alberta becomes a have-not province.
Canada’s carbon tax is receiving rave reviews from other western governments. Our green economy will need to be financed, in part, by the slow stable decline of fossil fuel industry.
We need to do what science tells us to do and do it in a way that will promote economic prosperity for all regions of the country.
The economic adjustment will not be easy for everyone. There will be turbulence, but its manageable and necessary.
The election made clear that Canadians want all level of government to fight climate change to keep global temperatures from rising any more than 2 C to slow the worst impacts of climate change and try to keep civilization whole.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna