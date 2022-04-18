Dear Editor:
Cannabis has been legal in some form in Canada since 2001 when all levels of government began a series of remarkable steps in shepherding this industry from the shadows of illicit actors to light of mainstream society.
While steps taken have been remarkable, they have been far from perfect. This reality unfortunately has diminished the viability and continues to challenge the sustainability of the entire $4-billion-a-year industry.
The underlying force guiding this
consistent remarkable yet imperfect path has been fear. Fear, that some change will do some form of harm. Fear of course necessarily creates an immediate and needed cautious, slow, and iterative approach to easing us collectively
toward the goal of safe consumption of cannabis.
In 2001, when medicinal marijuana was approved, the fear was real and tangible with so many unknowns.
In contrast, today, more than 20 years later, we have a much better understanding and a much more educated population on the multifaceted risks surrounding the safe consumption of cannabis products.
As a result, our “cannabis fear” and how it influences our decisions should now be diminished, more balanced, and based largely in real world data.
Unfortunately, unfounded and unbalanced fear continues to exert influence
in British Columbia’s discussion paper “Non-Medical, Cannabis Consumption Space Engagement” published this month. In that document the government examines yet another “remarkable step,” specifically expansion of legal cannabis consumption to public places.
Make no mistake, the changes proposed in the discussion paper are not just remarkable, they are potentially the main tool we use to solidify the legal cannabis market and erode the illicit market towards our collective goal of irrelevancy.
It does this by proposing to effectively remove the two greatest headwinds facing the industry today: monopolistic distribution and non-existent branding opportunities.
Currently the cannabis industry in
B.C. has a single point of purchase (cannabis dedicated dispensaries) from a single monopolistic supplier (Liquor Distribution Branch) with a single point of consumption (home), and finally and perhaps most detrimental, a single way to brand the product (product label).
Unfortunately, the document also continues to perpetuate fears we know to be false and misleading.
I encourage everyone to engage the online survey examining public consumption with the goal of to not be fearful, stigmatizing or isolationist in sentiment. Rather let’s investigate the things we don’t know and, in the end, embrace
our collective learnings and find a
more perfect path for this remarkable proposal.
Jason Broome, COO, HYTN Innovations Inc. in Kelowna.