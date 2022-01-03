Who speaks for Indigenous nations?
Dear Editor:
Re: First Nations deserve share of revenue that has made others rich (letter, Dec. 30)
The relationship between Indigenous peoples and the federal government is actually with the Crown — or as a nation-to-nation relationship.
What this relationship means in practice is going to be a challenge for this and future Canadian governments.
Canada’s Supreme Court has already shaped the jurisprudence regarding the honour of the Crown and a duty by the Crown to consult Indigenous rights holders and to accommodate them.
But reconciliation is not just about revenue-sharing, to which Indigenous peoples are entitled. It is more. There are Indigenous leaders calling for greater input into the process of developing legislation before it is adopted, and Canada must be prepared that with their participation will come attempts to expand their ability to block initiatives.
Utimately the courts are likely to be invited to rule on whether “the duty to consult” applies to legislatures and not just to the executive branch?
Where Indigenous people fit in will not be straightforward. There are 615 bands across the country. The biggest question is what body will speak for Indigenous peoples? The internal struggle between heredity chiefs and elected band councils must find a way to include and accept differing Indigenous governance and legal structures as part of the agreements. The issue can be tricky.
Some Indigenous voices are the actual rights-holders. Others are essentially advocacy organizations representing the interest of various national provincial or regional Indigenous communities.
Other advocacy groups claim to speak for the large share of Indigenous peoples who do not live on reserves or within self-governing nations, but in towns and cities.
Should the federal government treat these Indigenous organizations as governments? Should the organizations be invited to meetings with provincial and territorial governments? If so then which ones? For every meeting or just issue specific agenda?
Provincial governments are not unanimous about the rules of engagement. Specific protocols for engagement need to be set out to begin the process of dialogue. At the end of the day, sharing revenue is pretty simple, but the ultimate question, yet to be answered is which one and how much political leverage will indigenous organizations have on cabinet and legislature?
This is a big question for every Canadian and will dominate government discussions for decades.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Moral voices need to speak up in 2022
Dear Editor:
What are the lights in the darkness for us Catholics to look at. The Prophet Isaiah (21:11) asks the same question in a time of lamentation, “Sentinel, what remains of the night?
We do need to look at reality and name the bad for what it was, seek forgiveness and take action on it. Yes, we founded hospitals, staffed them, provided welfare, orphanages, care homes and schools for many people.
The church moved in and filled gaps — it did in many countries an incredible amount of projects. The Irish free state founded in 1922, did not set up a department of health until 1947. The church took control of this service and also sent medical missionaries to other countries.
Did we overreach, forgetting the core of the Christian identity, the centrality of the new commandment, love for one another? Now we learn again; it is not enough to do projects, we have to ensure that love is visibly at the centre of those outreaches. How did Jesus become a diminished figure?
Pope Francis, when asked about the decline in Jesuit vocations to the priesthood, answered, “I believe the Lord is giving us a teaching; for us the falloff has meaning in the sense of humiliation. We must get used to humiliation. In the church today we must live out the ‘fecundity’ of humiliation.” Our question to ponder in all the parishes is this: How did we get to where we are today?
I might add that this humiliation is true of all renewal in human experience. In his Christmas message, 1944, Alcoholics Anonymous founder Bill Wilson said: “Nor can men and women of AA ever forget that only through suffering did they find enough humility to enter the portals of that new world of sobriety. How privileged we are to understand so well the divine paradox, that strength rises from weakness, that humiliation goes before resurrection, that pain is not only the price but also the touchstone of spiritual rebirth, that peace and joy have sprung out of the midst of chaos.”
I hope 2022 will allow a moral voice to be raised, across the world. A fairly recent film in Germany, named, Downfall, featuring the final weeks of Hitler’s life, raised a major question: How was it possible that so many of his people, especially those around him, stopped thinking for themselves.
This is also our question, as Catholics in Canada, for 2022. Have the media changed our world for the better or have they altered the nature of truth? Our treatment by the CBC in the last year comes across to us as a humiliation, even when they were appealing to popular desires and prejudices rather than rational arguments. There was no moral voice anywhere to constrain them.
The best lesson I learned last year was this: to see our parish children and youth not as a problem to be solved but as partners in putting love in their schools and in their homes.
Fr. Harry Clarke. Penticton
Long delays came with no information
Dear Editor:
I was dismayed to read about problems at the Kelowna airport on Dec 27. WestJet passengers experienced repeated delays of their flight to Calgary but never received appropriate information on the status of the flight. Clearly they were frustrated since the original departure time was 4 p.m. but they did not take off until 12:53 Tuesday morning.
We experienced similar situations on our flights to and from Calgary. On Thursday Dec. 23, it took us seven hours to reach our destination in Calgary from Penticton. Delays caused by the weather are understandable, but the lack of communication to travellers is frustrating and unacceptable.
Our return flight was a series of horrors that lasted 14 hours. Our flight from Calgary to Penticton was delayed several times. When the airplane finally arrived, we sat on the tarmac until the pilot told us the flight was cancelled because the de-icing equipment in Penticton was broken.
We learned later from a Penticton airport employee that this excuse was untrue.
Passengers were instructed to go to West-Jet’s rebooking desk. The queue was comprised of hundreds of passengers from four cancelled flights. We stood in this line for three hours with no information about plans to accommodate us with flights/ hotels etc.
Finally some of us were told to rush to a Kelowna flight, already boarding. This was also delayed, but we were assured that a bus would be waiting to take us back to Penticton airport.
When we arrived in Kelowna, we sat on the tarmac waiting for someone to operate the Jetway. Once in the airport, there was no WestJet agent to direct us to buses. The WestJet Lost baggage handler knew nothing of our re-routed flight or busing plans.
When we retrieved our luggage, we found the bus and were the last passengers to board. Many other people were still getting their luggage and were left stranded because there was no checklist accounting for all passengers. Flight delays can be expected, but the lack of information and care by West Jet was outrageous.
Renee Martin and Ken Maclean, Calgary
Supply chain crisis on horizon
Dear Editor:
I am not writing this because I have an answer, but because I have a question.
How can the municipal and regional governments of the Okanagan successfully meet the next supply chain crisis which looms on our horizon?
Do we think that the salad bowl in California will continue to meet our needs, when the continuous drought and fire have finally forced the hand of supply?
After this season’s catastrophic floods, now even our own Sumas plain supply will be a long time coming to regain sufficient capacity to match its previous supply posture.
So, we have a crisis on the horizon. It takes courage to act when a challenge is seen, and this one is very visible, indeed.
The best land for growing food in our region is not affordable. Those farmers from the past have moved off that land, and their skills have also vanished. That land is now beyond the practical scope of vegetable and fruit agriculture.
It looks like a market-driven economy doesn’t have the necessary tools to manage the emerging crisis of supply chain food shortage. Most unfortunately, this issue is beyond the scope of economics.
The question will be answered, but will it be in time?
Barry Salaberry, Penticton