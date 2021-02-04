Hebert column correction made things worse
Dear Editor:
Not impressed with how Chantal Hebert’s column was handled this week. Not only did the Courier forget half of it on Tuesday, but then printed the lost half the next day, making it all totally useless.
You should have either just let it be or republish the column in its entirety. We all make mistakes, but it’s in how we correct them that matters.
Bush league in my opinion.
Richard Begin, Kelowna
Killing CBC would be a blow to journalism
Dear Editor:
Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole tells us he’s politically “moderate.”
He also tells us he will privatize the CBC by the end of his first term as prime minister. Prior to that, he will (in his words) “slash funding for English TV and CBC News Network, and end funding for digital news.” Does this sound moderate?
We all agree that a free press is essential to democracy. But, in free-enterprise countries, the “free press” is not totally free.
Don’t expect exposes of Amazon in the Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos. For non-partisan views of public events, we turn to public broadcasting. CBC bends over backwards to be non-partisan, and most Canadians see that.
What has Mr. O’Toole got against the CBC?
For years, right-wing Conservatives have complained that CBC has a left-wing bias, despite its use of a broad spectrum of voices.
In a democracy, we don’t jail journalists. But some Conservatives have a hate-on for journalists who dig up facts that make them look bad.
When ideologies leave their underground lair, they can be hunted and killed by facts.
That’s why some politicians are so keen to hide facts.
Stephen Harper abolished the irreplaceable long-form census, which not only guides public planning and free-enterprise planning, but also reveals the unmet needs of the under-privileged.
Harper also banned public comments (unless approved by the PMO) by almost all federal workers, including scientists, diplomats, Tory backbenchers, and even Tory cabinet members.
Why did Harper silence the people who helped him govern? I suggest that his aim was to suppress facts—especially facts about income disparity, federal funding cuts and climate change.
Harper had a need for secrecy. He sensed that his legislative agenda would be rejected if Canadians fully understood it.
Private TV networks are driven by profit, not by public service. Privatizing the CBC would severely curtail investigative journalism in Canada.
O’Toole is bolder than Harper, who quietly gave the CBC a series of smaller cuts. One critic called it “the death of 1,000 cuts.”
Mr. O’Toole’s plan to de-fund the CBC is not popular. Polls show that 70-80% of Canadians want CBC funding to be maintained or increased.
But de-funding the CBC is part of O’Toole’s election platform. If he becomes prime minister, he will likely push it forward.
Gary Willis, Kelowna
Canada Post could offer many more services
Dear Editor:
On Jan. 18, Canada Post Corporation announced 2020 was a record year for parcel delivery.
With this kind of growth, a corporation like Canada Post must roll up its sleeves and review its values, its commitment and the service portfolio it offers to the population, including businesses.
Canada Post already has the infrastructure and the network it needs to be an integral part of the post-COVID recovery and to become a leader in sustainable development. In doing so, it would create jobs across the country and be part of the government’s environmental plan, while also respecting its mandate to be financially self-sustaining.
To achieve this, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has launched a campaign called “Delivering Community Power.”
Whether in the city or in the country, in remote areas or in the suburbs, post offices are everywhere throughout Canada. CPC has more than 6,400 outlets, the largest retail network in the country.
CUPW proposes to accelerate the electrification of Canada Post’s vehicle fleet. CPC operates more than 20,000 vehicles, generating 65 kilotons of CO2 every year. The acquisition of electric vehicles would benefit the environment, stimulate the automotive sector and create decent jobs.
Now, imagine if Canada Post installed charging stations at its facilities and made them available to all. Imagine you are driving on the highway or an isolated road, but the battery of your electric car is running low. No more worries, because you know you will find a charging station at the post office in the next village.
COVID has brought to light the problem of high-speed Internet access in hundreds of communities. With its extensive presence in those communities, Canada Post could play a central role perfectly in line with the government’s commitment to bring high-speed Internet access to all communities. This also fits with Canada Post’s mission, because it supports online shopping, and online shopping fuels parcel delivery.
In 62 countries, the post office also provides banking services. Canada’s extensive postal network could also provide crucial banking services, especially in remote, rural and Indigenous communities, which have been abandoned by major banks.
Did you know there are only 66 bank branches in all 700 First Nation communities? A postal bank would have the power to reinvest in communities through infrastructure or social housing, for instance. In addition, a more inclusive postal bank would reduce the dependence of thousands of workers on payday lenders and their usurious interest rates.
Finally, imagine letter carriers knocking at the door of someone who lives alone.
They could offer this check-in service at the request of a family member who could receive a notification saying that everything is fine, or that help has
Kate Holowatiuk, Victoria