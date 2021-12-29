First Nations deserve share of revenue that has made others rich
Dear Editor:
As required by law, I was sent to St. Eugenes Mission (a residential school) in Cranbrook when I was six-years old and for each successive school year until I was 13-years old.
To avoid being sent back to residential school, I began working in orchards and packing houses in Washington state when I was 14. Unfortunately, my freedom cost me an education. Residential school felt like a jail for native kids.
First Nations people throughout Canada were all victimized by colonial rule and the Indian Act. The Residential School System was only one bad outcome of colonial rule. There are many other acts of discrimination that need to be addressed if Canadians are to truly move forward on reconciliation.
Throughout Canada, there have been treaties with First Nations signed by chiefs who had no understanding of what they were actually signing. The government of the day clearly took advantage of uneducated First Nations people to take their land.
Here in B.C., First Nations people have never surrendered their land and do not recognize “Crown lands” derived from colonial rule.
The majority of First Nations in B.C. have no treaties with any government and yet for generations, corporations and governments have been extracting valuable resources from First Nations territories to enrich themselves without reconciliation to First Nations.
To achieve true reconciliation, the provincial government and corporations must consult with the duly elected First Nations leaders to find ways and means to reconcile past and present infringements into their territories, which continue to generate vast amounts of revenue for government coffers through taxation, governments are collecting from unceded First Nation lands.
Both sides have a responsibility to their people to reach a fair and just outcome which will create certainty for investors to help grow an economy that will include First Nations.
I believe B.C. Premier John Horgan is taking a step in the right direction by his formal recognition of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
We can start from there with the expectation of a fair share of the revenue generated from our territories.
Joe McGinnis, Okanagan Nation elder
Jim Taylor knows what Christmas is really all about
Dear Editor:
“God chooses to be born in us, as us.”
Thank you Jim Taylor for the first words I have heard or seen written this Christmas that are genuinely thoughtful and speak of the only meaning of Christmas that should matter. (Christmas tells us how God does things, Dec. 23)
What possible meaning do gifts and tinsel have if we are ignorant or uncaring of the meaning of this man’s life and what it should be teaching us about ourselves, our meaning and potential?
If you are curious, or something stirs in your heart to want more, The Untold Story of Jesus, a modern biography from the Urantia Book is available from Amazon books.
So too is the entire revelatory publication of the Urantia Book. Living in this complicated world is so much easier if you know “what you are, who you are and why you are.”
However, it does take guts to ignore the tinsel and look for the real stuff buried below these layers of meaningless nonsense.
Patricia Kristie, Penticton
Putin acting no differently than U.S. would
Dear Editor:
By 1815, the United States and Haiti, a former French colony, were the only independent nations in the Western Hemisphere.
By the 1820s the Spanish colonies in Latin America began fighting for independence. To discourage the European old world from meddling in the new world, U.S. President James Monroe established the Monroe Doctrine in 1833, which declared the United States would consider any intervention in the Western Hemisphere a hostile act.
America was still a militarily weak county so the policy was more American bravado than fact. But America emerged as a military power by the 1870s and since then a lot of presidents have used it.
In 1904 Theodore Roosevelt’s ideology of “speak softly, but carry a big stick; you will go far” added punch to the Monroe Doctrine and justified a number of U.S. military intervention throughout the Caribbean and Central America in the early 20th century.
Franklin D. Roosevelt attempted to rebrand the Monroe Doctrine by introducing the “Good Neighbour Policy,” to reflect more co-operation between North and South Americas, but continued to use the Monroe doctrine when U.S. corporate interests were threatened.
Dwight Eisenhower used it in Guatemala in 1954. John F Kennedy invoked the Monroe Doctrine during 1962 Cuban missile crisis. In 1974 Richard Nixon undermined a legally elected government to support a military dictatorship in Chile.
During the 1980s Ronald Reagan supported counterinsurgency wars in El Salvador and Nicaragua. In 1989, George H.W. Bush used it to invade Panama and today it is used against Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.
In all honesty is there any difference between America’s use of the Monroe Doctrine in the Western Hemisphere and Putin warning that Moscow will take “adequate military action” if the West continues “aggressive moves on the threshold of our home.”
Sounds much the same as the Monroe Doctrine and to many it makes the American-led West sound hypocritical while Putin looks reasonable. The West points at Russia’s faults, but the world is not blind to our blood-stained hands.
Putin reaffirmed, “NATO membership for Ukraine is a red line we will not allow the West to cross.”
The West has refused to give any guarantees saying “membership is open to any qualified country,” though, new members are usually more interested in availability of Western loans, than adding to NATO’s overall defence capabilities.
Polls indicate 70% of Russians see the West as threatening and Putin as a strong, stable leader who doesn’t chicken out. Russia is a threat only if we make them a threat.
The West needs to halt its global crusade of postulating to other nations about the benefit of liberal democracy.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna