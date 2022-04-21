We travel to work, we travel to shop – that’s a real waste
Dear Editor:
In most large North American cities, housing has become prohibitively expensive.
Those working in low-pay service sectors or financially struggling students can’t live within walking or cycling distance to work or school. They are forced to live far away because that’s all they can afford. Consequently they must travel great distances turning a 10-minute exercise into a 90-minute energy intensive marathon.
Travel by public transit or by vehicles (gas or electric) consumes energy and creates pollution that is warming our planet. Why do we have to travel so much? Because our cities do not promote local communities. Property developers call the shots and they aren’t that interested in creating liveable communities; they are interested in maximizing profit.
Highest profit comes from high-price condo towers crammed together. Less profitable retail space is shunted to the fringe (think big-box retailers). To obtain food and other essentials means a trip to the outskirts.
So you have a bizarre situation where low-income people must commute to city cores while high-income earners need to commute to the outskirts. All of this travel requires energy, creates global warming pollution and is a frustrating waste of time. Even more absurd is the push to use energy gobbling electric autonomous helicopters as a solution to transport the well off and avoid traffic snarls.
The root cause is our inability or unwillingness to create livable cities that minimize transportation. Electrifying our transport systems to move away from burning fossil fuels may actually be detrimental to tackling this root cause. Many will be placated thinking they have done their part so basic structural changes to our cities are not needed.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna
Critical minds can defeat extremism
Dear Editor:
It seems pretty straightforward to reasonable Canadians. The occupation of Ottawa by the Freedom Convoy was dug in and well supplied. They had organization. They had funding from across Canada and the world.
And though several different factions organized the protest, there was no doubt to their intent, they had come to lay siege to the capital and overthrow the elected government.
Only in hindsight did we learn, organizers were actually a comical bunch of ill-informed insurrectionists, who seem to watch too much American TV and did not grasp that Canada is a separate country with a different legal system and government than the Untied States. If you criticize, at least know the subject you criticize, right?
Whether organizers had the ability to succeed is irrelevant. They intended to topple the government. If attempted insurrection doesn’t justify giving police unprecedented emergency powers, including freezing bank accounts, then nothing does.
Canada’s safety and security is paramount. For the opposition to quibble about government overreach is distraction to obscure the telling fact that Conservative’s first instinct was to curry favour from these insurrectionists.
The underlying roots of extremism behind the protest have not gone away, Canada is not immune, extremism has always been here, only today it is louder, social media is a megaphone for domestic extremism in Canada and around the world. The far-right hijacked and weaponized democracy’s birthright, “fight for freedom” – and now in far-right lingua franca it is a rally cry against democratic institutions. It is not easy to reach out to people with extremist views and convince them the error of their ways. They live in tribalized echo chambers and watch the same news feeds which reinforce their beliefs.
The 24/7 news cycle swamps us with information. We know propaganda masquerades as real news. Case in point, surely reasonable Canadians question western media’s solid wall that says, the West is 100% good and Vladimir Putin is 100% bad. Historical context, empirical evidence and a questioning mind are needed to neutralize misinformation if we ever hope defeat extremism or forge peace in Ukraine.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Make Tolko site an urban park
Dear Editor:
Kelowna’s urban centres face the greatest risk from global warming because of the urban-heat-island effect.
Surface daytime temperatures can be 10- 15 C hotter in urban heat islands, while nighttime temperatures can be up to 12 C hotter than in surrounding rural areas.
Removing trees and adding more people, vehicles, hard surfaces and buildings are the culprits.
Kelowna is doing little to offset heat-island effects as its resident and tourist populations are projected to grow by 50,000 people to 180,000 and by 1.5 million people to four million, respectively, by 2040.
This growth makes the city warmer, puts significant pressure on Kelowna waterfront parks and beaches and increases the amount of toxic vehicle emissions.
Public purchase of the Tolko site for parkland-only use to offset these impacts makes sense for many reasons.
Physically, Tolko’s 16-hectare industrial site is far larger than two other waterfront park sites the city plans to develop. Pandosy Waterfront Park and Watt Road Park have areas of 1.1 ha and 1.66 ha respectively.
Socially and environmentally, Tolko’s larger area and lengthy shoreline offers more space and opportunity than these other two parks to provide community benefits and amenities, such as waterfront trails, playgrounds, beaches, tennis courts, boat launching and paddle centre facilities, change rooms, washrooms, picnic shelters, concessions and free parking.
Dense tree planting would provide cover and shade to reduce the heat-island effects and carbon emissions from downtown highrise buildings and a growing population.
Economically, the Tolko site is much cheaper than these other two waterfront park sites the city plans to develop. Its 2021 assessed value is $18.9 million, or $1,211 per square metre. The Watt Road and Pandosy parks each have 2021 assessed values of $28 million, or $1,734 and $2,572 per square metre respectively.
Developing Tolko’s site as parkland rather than condos will also save taxpayers an estimated $10 million to subsidize Tolko’s condo infrastructure costs.
Relocating the Cook Road boat launch to the Tolko site would save taxpayers $250,000 annually to dredge sediments from the boat ramp. Converting its large parking lot to a densely treed park would help offset heat-island effects created by the adjacent Aqua, Hiawatha and Manteo highrise projects.
Rather than partner with developers to build highrise condos projects, city staff should be protecting residents from the heat-island effect created by these high-density, hard-surfaced, treeless projects.
Condos can be built anywhere. But on a recent tour of Vancouver, city staff took council to condo projects to show their vision for the Tolko site.
They overlooked two major industrial sites that had been converted to waterfront park uses: a 20-ha sawmill site in North Vancouver’s Cates Park and a 47-ha military base in Vancouver’s Jericho Beach Park.
It is foolish and irresponsible for city staff to promote using the Tolko site for condos rather than for a large public park that offers far greater social, economic and environmental benefits to the community.
Richard Drinnan, Kelowna
If it’s not alt-right, it must be fake news
Dear Editor:
Re: Reining in CBC a great plan (letter to the editor, April 14).
In excess of 75% of Canadian media (the parent companies of which are predominantly American owned) are blatantly right-leaning, politically, but I presume these are considered “non political” and providing “balanced reporting” and are in no way a “single-minded monstrosity.”
Sun TV, before its shutdown in 2015, and Stephen Harper videos on You Tube were undoubtedly more to the writer’s taste.
It is understandable that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre, who at 16 was a disciple of Jason Kenney’s, steeped in concentrated partisan political propaganda and the belief that the road to power is to say whatever you will believe will get you votes, would so glibly come out with the embarrassingly erroneous statements that we hear from him .
The values of “hard work and self reliance” (ludicrous coming from the lips of a career politician) sound good, but the truth is, as Hugh Segal, a committed Tory, said “bootstraps need boots.”
Our standard of living is what enables Canadians to enjoy real freedom and is worth fighting for. It’s important to not be taken in by snake-oil survival-of-the-fittest platitudes promising power for the speaker and a lot of nothing for everyone else.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has the same attitude toward media. Elon Musk intends to execute a hostile takeover of Twitter to promote “free speech.” Anything not expressing alt-right views is, after all, “fake news” and we are instructed to view it with suspicion and hostility.
“Free speech” includes tales of vaccine conspiracies and in the U.S., insinuations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
On that note, have we forgotten the voter suppression scandal of 2011 here in Canada, in which Poilievre figured prominently?
“Elites,” the current buzzword, is used incessantly to describe government, democratic laws, social conscience and the media, and trotted out to convince the gullible.
CBC has, in spite of considerable interference by the Harper government, maintained its unwavering, unbiased, balanced reporting, including in-depth investigations into corruption, wherever it occurs.
One even has the opportunity to glean factual information, useful for our own protection, which some apparently find too lacking in drama, or are just too clever to avail themselves of.
Surprising isn’t it, in the context of (one hopes) thinking, rational Canadians inhabiting the real world.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Woman seeks golf partners
Dear Editor:
To anyone out there who has outlasted their golfing friends, for whatever reason, and still likes to golf in Kelowna area: Let’s get together and go out for exercise, enjoyment and a little frustration.
Any golf swing style welcome to play nine holes or more — walk, ride, individual score keeping if you choose.
Leave a message at 250-861-6543.
C.A. Kloster, Kelowna