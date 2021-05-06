Travel ban should include flying
Dear Editor:
I can understand the reasoning behind the inter-provincial travel ban, but the message and the plan need some fine tuning if it’s to be effective.
To have road checks on main highways that link different areas of the province to deter British Columbians from travelling outside of their health zones to rein in the third wave and help prevent the transmission of variant strains makes sense, but only having signage and no road checks for travellers coming from Alberta where the per capita infection rate is the highest in North America defeats the purpose of curbing inter-provincial travel.
There are also problems with air travel. Every week there are alerts listing the flights that were impacted with people who tested positive with COVID-10, four Kelowna flights this past week alone.
The virus isn’t selective and doesn’t care where travellers are coming from or what mode of transportation they use so unless automotive travellers from Alberta are treated the same as travellers from other B.C. health zones what do we gain by discriminating only against British Columbians travelling?
The same goes for air travel, how does curtailing automotive travel between health zones prevent the spread of the virus when people can fly between health zones as well as fly in from other provinces and countries?
Other than the 1% fringe, the vast majority of us are willing to do what it takes to defeat the pandemic, but half measures won’t get the job done, have a travel ban or don’t but if we have to endure a ban our leaders need to come up with regulations that are consistent.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
$60-a-day child care OK with Kenney
Dear Editor:
Jason Kenney is dismissive of the proposed joint federal-provincial $10-a-day child care program, to help boost the economy and get more women into the workforce, — even before waiting for more details.
Kenney, a libertarian conservative, thinks Ottawa doesn’t have Alberta’s best interest at heart. He’s uncomfortable too, the pandemic has forced an awkward partnership with the Trudeau Liberals.
So rather than welcome the initiative, Kenney dismisses it with faint praise, calling it, “a kind of cookie-cutter, nine-to-five government, union-run institution” — “no good for shift workers and stay-at-home moms.”
The federal program would see $30 billion over five years and $8 billion every year thereafter, with interested provinces pitching in the half the cost; but Kenney doesn’t appear interested and Ottawa says it will not force any province to join.
Kenney’s ideological short-sightedness will come back to bite him. Young families paying $60 a-day for child care in Alberta will be asking why they do not enjoy $10 a-day child care.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Fourplex parking can be difficult
Dear Editor:
If a realtor or potential landlord indicates there is lots of parking with the four-plex you’re interested in, there are some considerations you should think about.
If you are there during the day, look at the parking situation and count on additional cars and trucks parking there in the evening.
People do drive their vehicles to work rather than walk or catch the bus.
A lot of people drive trucks or SUVs rather than small vehicles. If the property is in a two-hour parking zone, you will have to purchase a pass from the city in order to park on the street.
You are limited to one pass for each residence in the fourplex with no visitor passes available. Bylaw does patrol parking in these areas.
Is your vehicle small enough to get at an angle to allow you to enter the garage through an entrance less than eight feet wide? Is the garage needed for storage that’s not provided in the house?
If you need to park your vehicle behind the garage, rather than in it, is there enough length available that you won’t cover your neighbor’s entrance?
If there’s more than one fourplex on that street, parking problems are compounded.
D. Styner, Kelowna
Okanagan should welcome Albertans
Dear Editor:
There’s an opinion circulating that B.C. should close its borders as a way to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. I have to disagree. If we look at this from a humanitarian angle, we can possibly gain more insight.
We have had great public participation in the effort to keep our numbers down. This gives B.C. the image of a safe haven where refugees from other provinces can weather the storm.
The best suggestions I can offer is that perhaps our government should require contact tracing information and that visitors must self isolate for 14 days once inside our borders.
I love our visitors here in the Okanagan and believe we need their help the maintain the momentum we have already built.
Tim Lyons, Penticton
Don’t give money to panhandlers
Dear Editor:
Do you want to get rid of the beggars and panhandlers from our streets?
DON’T GIVE THEM ANY MONEY!
S. Ives, Kelowna
Editor cruel to run picture of tulips
Dear Editor:
Re: Front page tulip display on May 4: why would you print something to entice us to go to Abbotsford to see, only to tell us not to due to travel restrictions.
That is just cruel and somewhat irresponsible.
Why not, instead, remind us that the tulip farm is coming to our region next year and we can look forward to a drive to Armstrong or Salmon Arm, wherever they are moving, to enjoy them in the future.
There must be something local you can promote.
Erika Podewils, Kelowna
