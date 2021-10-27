No downside to arts centre at old Tolko site
Dear Editor: I would like Kelowna city council to consider placing a beautiful performing arts centre on the Tolko land.
It could be a place where our wonderful Okanagan Symphony Orchestra could develop its artistry as well as a place for Opera Kelowna, Ballet Kelowna and a theatre company such as Actors Studio to live, perhaps expanding the latter to include professional theatre and alternative theatre.
Kelowna residents have a desire to see their city develop into a place where the arts are fully supported in a building that could be a showcase for the abundant talent in the South Okanagan. A symphony hall is a necessary part of the artistic development of our community and an essential element in a modern city, attracting businesses and talent from all over Canada and the world. The Tolko land would be a perfect location for such a building.
Karen Krout, Kelowna
Unvaccinated are feeling like we hate them
Re: Unvaccinated shouldn’t be filling hospital beds, Oct. 23.
Dear Editor: I am appalled. Not only do I strongly disagree with this opinion, but believe this letter and others like it are a hate crime.
If you replace any of the references to anti-vaxxers, covididiots (which in itself are negative and derogatory) or unvaccinated with Natives, Lesbians, Catholics or any other group of people it would be considered a hate crime and investigated as such by the RCMP.
To ask “when is the government going to mandate a date when hospitals can stop treating unvaccinated persons with COVID related illnesses?” is extremely offensive. I’m wondering how anyone feels it is OK to be publishing hate letters such as this and why there hasn’t been an investigation and an immediate apology.
The amount of division and bullying that has been created toward people who have not been vaccinated is unacceptable. This type of discriminatory and degrading speech needs to be confronted and stopped immediately. Turning a blind eye is the same mentality that allows bullying in workplaces and schools.
I ask that The Daily Courier as well as a representative of the RCMP respond to how this letter is OK and how people who have chosen not to be vaccinated are not protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights & Freedoms or Canadian Law.
Janeen Langlois, Kelowna
Minority views controlling how we fight virus
Dear Editor: Based on events over the last year or two, it is reasonable to conclude that while totalitarian governments are abhorrent, democracies are far from perfect.
Democracy appears to diminish the role of government, and as a consequence, enhance the power of the vocal minority.
That is undemocratic. At this point in time in the pandemic, the majority view is irrelevant, and the minority is in complete control of the outcome of this deadly disease.
I, like many in the majority, am exasperated by the seemingly asinine reluctance with respect to masks and vaccinations.
Hypothetically, if our country was under attack, and at war, it is likely the balance of power would hopefully revert back to government, and in that instance we would all do what was required of us, for the greater good. It is also likely that this same minority, opposed to government control, would be the first to rise up and confront the enemy in such a perceived conflict.
I have news for the minority: we are already at war. The enemy is not only pervasive and deadly, but additionally the entity is invisible. It is ubiquitous and will not just target your defences, but your children and other loved ones, too.
The effects of this battle will be prolonged, cost thousands of lives and adversely affect the economy, food supply, labour, and our future. There will be no normalcy or economic stability until the virus is defeated. The only way to achieve that goal, to prevent spread, and the emergence of variants, is by mask use and vaccination.
While I disagree fervently with the minority, I am sure they are proud Canadians; therefore, we, the majority, ask you to do the right thing by your fellow countrymen and get vaccinated.
An individual’s rights and freedoms become irrelevant when they adversely affect another individual’s rights and freedoms.
Jim Lindsay, Kelowna
Penticton’s use of bike lanes potential hazard
Dear Editor: We presently have 2.3 kilometres of bike lanes, which is a very small portion of the bike lanes that Penticton council is determined to build.
Future projects over the years will see bike lanes on all major thoroughfares. This will greatly increase the cost of snow clearing in our city, unless you believe we are all going to turn into another California.
The true cost of snow removal for bike lanes is misleading. The true cost must also include the inability of the city to pile roadway snow against the sides of the bike lanes. The bike lanes now prevent snowplows piling snow against the sides of the road.
Presently we see huge mounds of snow piled against the streets in heavy snow years. With the bike lanes taking that space where are all these huge mounds of snow now going?
A recent Supreme Court of Canada decision allowed a Nelson woman to sue the City of Nelson because she injured herself climbing over snow piled between the cars parked on the street and the sidewalk.
She apparently wants to sue the City of Nelson for $1 million. I won’t get into this as it really requires a lawyer who understands the ramifications towards cities and their core immunity.
Bike lanes will now interfere with snow clearance on roadways. That is an additional cost that rightly belongs to the cost of bicycle lanes. Putting the snow from the bike lanes against the sidewalks is a small substitute for the previous use of the sides of the road for the major clearance of roadways.
There is something to be said for cities that use painted lane markings for bike lanes instead of obstructions. Penticton has made many problems for itself and for the taxpayers of this city with its use of road obstructions for bike lanes. With painted lanes it would have been much simpler to clear our streets of snow.
When we talk about the true costs of the bike lanes, let’s be honest with the facts.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
Petulant views require equally dumb response
Dear Editor: It has now evolved into a situation where it is us versus them. To the gullible, the logic impaired, the stubbornly ignorant and to those who whine about lost freedoms, your anger is dumb and ours is not.
This thing could have been over by now, and you are the reason it is not. It’s gotten to a point where you are asking us to choose between your petulance and our lives.
Here’s some food for thought:
Guess we should retire the expression “avoid it like the plague” given how little effort some people put into avoiding the plague.
Polio and smallpox never reached herd immunity; they were eradicated by vaccines.
Insisting on your rights without acknowledging your responsibilities isn’t freedom, it is adolescence.
Paul Crossley, Penticton
You have few options to fight city hall
Dear Editor: Is it true you can’t fight City Hall?
Everyone knows that old adage, but is it actually true? Two law school professors wrote a paper entitled “Have We Legalized Corruption? The Impacts of Expanding Municipal Authority Without Safeguards in Toronto.” Another paper, “Integrity in Local Government Decisions.”
This clearly a growing problem.
In this very paper lately there have been many stories about the actions of the District of Summerland council that make one ask, how can they do that and get away with it?
I know of a developer who had a land use contract for density and the District downzoned the land without telling him, and giving him an opportunity to be heard. A former mayor told me he had land that was agreed out of the ALR, it was subdivided and lots sold, now is told it is still in the ALR. The current Oasis Marina approval question, that is a provincial issue, but the district wants to make it theirs by rezoning the water that allows a marina to one that doesn’t just to force a hearing. On Landry Crescent, was it legal to sell riparian area they own to lot owners so they can build docks?
Well, they are the government and everyone knows they can do virtually whatever they want. The question is, were they reasonable in their decision and are they promoting good government?
If they aren’t, and you have been or might have been recently damaged by their decisions, you have two options in law, one easy and economical, the other more involved. You can file a Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) claim against the specific individuals (not the district) for misfeasance. Misfeasance is defined as “if a public official, in the normal course of their duty, does something unlawful that damages someone, they can be held personally responsible.” The Community Charter Act that rules the district binds them promote good government.
Also, if you think one of their decisions is unreasonable, within 60 days you can have the decision judicially reviewed and the Supreme Court of B.C. will decide if it was reasonable or not. That is not as easy and more expensive, but can be done.
How do I know this? Two years ago I became an owner in the Summerland Waterfront Resort and I think the district is unreasonable not to correct their zoning error to allow the use they agreed to in the restrictive covenant they registered on my title. If they do not approve my new zoning amendment request, then I will call for a judicial review. I am already suing the district employees involved in the CRT for misfeasance.
The district recently adopted their own “Code of Ethics.” I wish just adopting them would make them abide by them, but to me it seems that is not the case.
Michael Drance, Summerland