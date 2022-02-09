Truckers sure don’t believe in democracy
Dear Editor:
I hate to tell you this but if you believe this freedom convoy was about mandates you have been lied to, and you believed it.
People will believe a lie for two reasons: 1. They are desperately afraid the lie is true or 2. They desperately want the lie to be true.
This occupation of Ottawa is not about trucker mandates. It’s not even about wider mandates. It’s about overthrowing an elected government.
You only have to read the unhinged Memorandum of Understanding these “friendly sausage makers” issued to see their goals. They want Justin Trudeau out of office. That was ask No. 1 — Remove JT from office. It was repeated over and over and over in this MOU.
There is a process to remove a prime minister and it’s not parking your truck on Wellington Street and blasting your horn all night like some sort of frat-bro during pledge week.
We live in a democracy and if you want a change in leadership, you do it in a democratic way, like an adult.
You run against him in Papineau or you run a slate of candidates against his party in the next election.
If you get enough votes, you might be able to swing the balance of power elsewhere. Demanding the governor general dismiss the PM shows a clear lack of understanding of her role in our democracy.
Demanding a seat in parliament as a partner in a coalition without ever having won a seat shows the type of “democracy” these truckers want.
We just had an election five months ago. It was a free, fair, transparent, and open election and the Liberals won. Democracy spoke. You don’t have to like it, but that’s what’s wonderful about our democracy; Another election is only four years away.
If you want a different outcome you should get more involved in the democratic process. Volunteer your time, donate money and get out and vote.
Lance Greenberg, Lake Country
Golden rule not something Ottawa protesters live by
Dear Editor:
To the people who are involved in the truckers convoy in Ottawa:
So you think you may have been denied your charter and freedom rights. Maybe you have, but have you ever thought about the golden rule, which says, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
How would you feel if you were a citizen living in the Ottawa area at this time. Would you feel your rights and freedoms were being protected? Would you feel that you were living safely and peacefully in your own home?
How about the fact that you have not been able to get a good night’s sleep because of the constant blaring of horns.
How would you feel about not being able to leave your home to buy a groceries without feeling threatened or abused, or not being able to go to work because everything is shut down and employers are having to lay people off.
How would you like to see people using your property as a bathroom. or feel unsafe in your own home because of someone trying to set fire to your apartment building and then locking the doors to make it difficult for you to escape. Is this a way to treat innocent people to have your demands met?
Remember the Golden Rule. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Norma Thibault, Kelowna
MLK’s words inspire truckers’ bid for freedom
Dear Editor:
Martin Luther King Jr. said: “As my sufferings mounted, I soon realized that there were two ways in which I could respond to my situation. Either to react with bitterness or seek to transform the suffering into a creative force”
In my opinion, this is what the trucker’s convoy has done. The truckers have transformed their suffering into a creative force.
Not all are applauding the convoy, but I and many thousands of Canadians are grateful that the truckers are standing up for our rights and freedoms — and choice. The big word is choice. Rather than continued medical tyranny.
This convoy is giving us hope, when previously there was none. There is now a ray of hope that we will return to our right to say what gets injected into our bodies without losing our jobs and being punished in other ways.
There is another ray of hope. Brian Peckford, who was premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and was involved in drafting the 1982 Charter of Rights, is currently, along with his team of lawyers, in the process of suing the federal government. He is not about to stand by and witness these freedoms be destroyed, one by one.
Right now, vaccinated and unvaccinated people are getting omicron at the same rate. Zero COVID is not achievable. We need to learn to live with it. Let us bring unity and acceptance of each other back!
Joy Ryan, Kelowna
My boys aren’t allowed in city swimming pool
Dear Editor:
I had to try. I keep being asked by my boys if we can go swimming. Something we have done every week since they were toddlers. They are now 12, 10 and 10. I keep telling them we can’t. We don’t have the right papers. We are not members of the class of people allowed to use the public recreation facilities.
But last night, I couldn’t anymore. I needed to see for myself, I needed someone else to tell them we are not allowed in, because of our private, personal medical decisions. So we did.
I wouldn’t say I was surprised, or shocked at what happened. But I am confused and perturbed by what happened. I wondered to myself as we left, how it is someone can look at three adolescent boys and tell them they are not allowed to use the pool.
It just seems so inhumane, to tell a family that yes, we are open, yes those people are allowed in, but you are not. These people may swim, but those may not.
No argument would sway these people. Not the we just want to go for a swim argument, nor the my tax dollars pay your salary argument, nor the discrimination argument. No, these people were steadfast, lock the gate, call security, we got a wild one here thinks he can go swimming with the others.
Then it ocurred to me why. Why they could look at my boys and tell them they are not worthy of using the public facilities. Why they are willing to discriminate, why they don’t mind acting like the Gestapo and enforcing tyrannical government mandates.
It’s because they themselves had been forced. The only people left working for the City of Kelowna have all been coerced. No jab, no job. They have been desensitized to the point that they even will tell children who want to go for a swim with their father, nope, you are not allowed.
I left them with my thoughts exactly. I will remember all of you.
Jeff Frank, Kelowna