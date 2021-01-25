Dear Editor: I put my mask on and travelled into downtown Kelowna last Saturday, to witness the anti-mask rally. From previous reports, there have been up to 150 people in attendance. There were only approximately 40-50 in attendance.
I did not want to be associated with (or in the proximity of) the protesters, so I sat across the street in front of City Hall. A few others joined me as the rally began. We couldn’t hear most of what the speakers said because they kept sending men from the rally over to harass, take photos and film us. They aggressively confronted the people holding signs, demanding that they “show the science – there is no science.”
I am not in the habit of reading science or medical journals, but I feel confident the experts in those fields have the experience and knowledge to make decisions based on scientific facts. They are asking us to stay home, wash our hands, keep our distance, and wear a mask when we’re out. I don’t get how anyone can believe that they’re just making it all up.
I have seen facts about COVID-19’s death toll: over two million globally, nearly 400,000 in the U.S., 18,000 in Canada and over 1,000 in BC.
What restrictions have done is prevent the medical system from becoming overwhelmed ahead of the development, approval and distribution of vaccine.
As the development of treatments emerge, deaths are less common, but cases continue to increase.
The protesters obviously believe their perceived loss of freedom is more important than protecting our vulnerable populations.
One woman held up a sign with a red heart saying “LOVE — not fear” and It made me realize some of these people, not the organizer, but probably most of the devotees believe that they are “the Good Guys.”
Do they realize that their leader, David Lindsay, is a convicted criminal, a vexatious litigant associated with notorious white supremacist Paul Fromm?
Fromm is in the news lately for making donations to a Conservative politician who has now been thrown under the bus by leader Erin O’Toole. They are scrambling to distance themselves from the Proud Boys, etc., since the fascist insurrection down south.
I don’t believe masks and restrictions are the real issue of the organizers. My suspicion is they are hoping to radicalize angry white folk into their fascist cells of anti-abortion activists, anti-feminists, gun activists and followers of QAnon and false prophets.
I just hope and pray that these innocent people will realize that they are being misled and stop attending and supporting this man now.
Susan Davenport, West Kelowna
Kelowna’s growing too fast
Dear Editor: I am concerned about the rate of growth that is happening and will continue to happen in the City of Kelowna.
Why would we want to drastically increase our population during the next 10-20 years?
As frequently noted by our mayor, councillors, city planners and developers, we have a beautiful city and people want to live here. But at what cost to our existing residents?
Our transportation corridors are already “clogged” at many times of the day. We already have hundreds of cars idling and disgorging CO2 fumes along Highway 97, Springfield Road Enterprise Way and Lakeshore Road for many hours of the day.
When we build highrise towers on Leon Avenue, where will the most marginalized people of our community live or find shelter?
For me to enjoy the amenities (including parks) that are downtown, where will I park? I live on a road with limited bus service.
Although the city has been involved in purchasing lakeshore property when it becomes available, what about the “green spaces” in the other urban areas? Where is the sense of community and humanity within our urban environment?
If Kelowna is so desirable, why are we continuing to give tax breaks and beneficial lease arrangements to developers?
Are these developers required to assess their environmental impact? Are they required to complete infrastructure and transportation studies? How much do they contribute to those additional costs?
It is widely recognized that concrete is one of the most environmentally damaging building materials. I understand the city is going to hire an “environmentalist.”
I wonder what hope this person will have in addressing the big issues of our community.
With the number of proposed highrises in the South Pandosy and downtown areas, there will be a need for land to build schools and day-care centres. Where are those locations?
How will our hospital, emergency services and fire departments cope with this increase in population?
There are many other points worthy of consideration. Do our city officials understand the responsibilities they have to ensure a clear understanding of the effects of these decisions and the future trajectory of them?
Brenda Bell, Kelowna
3 big issues addressed in one short letter
Dear Editor: She’s gone boys.
Wonder why in the hell Justin Trudeau and Jason Kenney neglected to call Joe Biden prior to election and speak their peace?
As well, continuing cases of COVID at Big White. Shut ’er down? Good heavens no!
William O.Stefanyk, Kelowna
