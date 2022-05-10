Home show too expensive
Dear Editor:
The home show event may have been poorly attended not because of the so-called “bad promotion” but because of the “bad price.”
Think about it, Yourself, your wife, and your two teenage children, that $40 in admission to get into someplace where they want you to spend your money.
Imagine how empty the Orchard Park mall parking lot would be if a family of four had to pay $40 to walk through the doors.
Sorry, the home show priced itself out of the market. Lesson learned. The public perception is starting to change as people are realizing that the price of FOMO is too high.
Roberto Basso, Kelowna
Cannabis lawsuit has it backwards
Dear Editor:
It is ironic that individuals are suing the B.C. government for failure to regulate sales of cannabis on Indian Reserve land, which is under the jurisdiction of the federal government and the duly elected chief and council who govern their band lands.
The B.C. government and their constituents have been profiting from unceded Indian land for generations and continue to do so without reconciliation to First Nation Indians.
Given the B.C. government’s failure to reconcile profits made from lands they claimed from First Nations, we First Nations are the ones that should be suing the government.
However, we have chosen to accept the recommendations of the courts to negotiate rather than litigate.
We expect the governments involved to reach a fair reconciliation for First Nation Indian land claimed by governments and other entities.
Joe McGinnis, Okanagan Nation elder, Oliver
What about all the other wars?
Dear Editor:
Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok, etc., carry so much information, misinformation and disinformation exchanged every millisecond of every day.
Influencers with followings that range from minuscule to monstrous, play a huge part in a somewhat crazy interconnected world of cyberspace.
Huge influence also comes from the mainstream media, which is just as polarized today as it has always been. Just two quick examples are the vital and vibrant U.K. newspapers, which have forever been aligned to one or the other of the two main British political parties, and American cable television news where CNN and MSNBC are echo chambers for the Democratic Party while over at Fox News, the Republican Party viewpoint is predominant.
Getting to the actual truth on any topic usually takes a bit of figuring out if the guy riding the moral high horse is really astride a bucking bronco.
These days much of the coverage also suffers from omission, being things that are deliberately not reported. For example, news outlets have briefly put party affiliations aside, with universal condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging war, and labelling him as a war criminal causing civilian deaths in Ukrainian cities. Yet there are never comparisons drawn to similar atrocities in wars waged by those countries now complaining the loudest.
Details can be found at the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs, whose pages tabulate “Human Costs of War,” including “Civilians Killed And Wounded” in post-9/11 conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries where the U.S. and other NATO members participated.
The research centre based at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, details violent deaths to an estimated 387,000 civilians from September 2001 to September 2021, in war zones. Fatalities are caused by invasions of the very nations now condemning Russia’s belligerence, yet such brutality is never mentioned by today’s media influencers.
Bernie Smith, Parksville