Penticton politicians miss opportunity by turning down the Fintry Queen
Dear Editor:
I read with sadness that Penticton mayor and council members would not entertain the idea of the Fintry Queen back on the lake, taking tourists and residents of Penticton, Summerland and Naramata out on the lake for a scenic boat ride as well as being an ideal way to get from one place to another.
My thoughts were that it would certainly be a big boost to tourism, as that feature years ago transported many people from other places to Naramata. Penticton, Summerland and Naramata all have areas where the Fintry Queen could dock. Some of the revenue from tickets could provide rent for docking the boat and moorage at any of these three locations.
I did not read why there was no interest in this venture. I was wondering if council could provide the reasons for “sinking” the idea and not allowing people who live in these three locations to have a say.
What an added bonus to have a beautiful boat like the Fintry Queen on the lake. I’m sure many would want to ferry to these three locations.
I would sure like to hear council has had a change of heart and would at least entertain the idea.
I have no connection to the Fintry Queen or owner Andy Schwab. I have been a Naramatian for 15 years and thought this idea was a good one as long as it paid for itself, and encouraged tourists and people who live here in the Okanagan to have an alternate way to get to these locations without having to drive.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield had an interest in the project and I don’t understand why no other council member thought it a good idea.
I would like to hear more from mayor and council members as to the negativity.
Barbara Smallwood, Naramata
NATO looks weak by refusing to stand up to Russian bully
Dear Editor:
As long as the democratic countries of the world stand by and allow the murdering tyrant Vladimir Putin to continue his attack on Ukraine, the greater his ambitious agenda will grow. By not challenging him, all we are doing is enabling and encouraging his war on an innocent country and its citizens.
If the rest of the world doesn’t take a stand then we are doomed. If we must face the possibility of a nuclear war, better do it while there’s a reasonable chance the rest of the world can defeat rather than become the victim of this perfidious regime.
Will China and countries like Syria join his murderous rampage? Maybe so, but if not now, when?
NATO is proving to be a toothless, gutless organization that may as well be dismantled as it has shown to be nothing but an expensive farce.
Life is a chance, and if the world doesn’t stand up to this tyrant he will simply impose his agenda on the rest of Europe and eventually the rest of the world.
I would have thought that the Second World War would have taught us that sometimes you have to fight to defeat tyranny and injustice. The schoolyard bully needs to be challenged and removed from the school grounds and, preferably, from this world forever.
To not do so, only invites further bullying and in this case, death to millions of innocents world wide.
Harry DeRosier, Summerland
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca