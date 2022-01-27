Local productions have Ursula Surtees to thank
Dear Editor:
My mom shared this article last night telling of the passing of one of Kelowna’s cultural icons.
My very first experience designing costumes was for my high school production of “A Christmas Carol” at Kelowna Secondary School in 1992.
My drama teacher put me in contact with Ursula Surtees who had a basement full of costumes, including some layered, heavy velvet Dickensian carolers costumes that weighed a tonne but were very effective under stage lights.
At least that’s what we told ourselves as we sweated buckets singing “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Coventry Carol.”
Those heavy velvet layers came in handy years later when I was in the early days of my freelance career and my former drama teacher hired me to costume his annual promenade version of “A Christmas Carol.”
This production took the audience, scene by scene, through Kelowna’s newly branded Cultural District, through all manner of ice, snow and freezing temperatures.
Back to Ursula’s I went for the velvet carolers costumes. While the other cast members shivered and chattered through their lines, the carolers strolled along contentedly in their bright and bulky layers, weighed down but warm.
I remember Ursula as being warm and witty, and very patient as my assistant (i.e. my mom) and I dragged those costumes in and out of her place winter after winter.
I confess I had no idea of her many accomplishments until reading this article. The earthy, apply smell of the the Laurel building brings me back to other early jobs in the arts with the Kelowna and District Arts Council and the Kelowna Pride Society. I am grateful to her for its preservation, and for her many other legacies.
God bless us (and U.S.), everyone.
Erin Macklem, Victoria
School board made right vaccine decision
Dear Editor:
Bravo to Central Okanagan School District for finally implementing a vaccine mandate for its employees.
Notably, both the BCTF and CUPE are on board with this move.
It should surprise nobody that trustees Amy Geistlinger and Lee-Ann Tiede voted against the vaccine mandate. These two reactionaries, who seem to habitually confuse their idiosyncratic personal religious views with their responsibilities to represent the broad public interest within a secular public education system, previously opposed SD23’s modest proposal to have an information table at the 2019 Kelowna Pride celebrations.
Gordon Swaters, West Kelowna
Council can’t ignore climate emergency
Dear Editor:
To declare or not to declare a climate emergency.
This is a huge question facing our city council.
One must also ask, why has our Kelowna city council not declared a climate emergency already.
After all, many cities across Canada, and all over the world have done so.
Perhaps our city council sees no such emergency, and that we, as a community, can continue to do business as usual, ignoring the cliff that our planet is hurtling toward.
Perhaps our city council sees no such need to put on a display of “municipal drama” as can be the case when a city declares a climate emergency for appearances only. The thinking being, “Yes, we agree that there is a climate emergency; however, we lack the will to really do anything substantive about it, so we will just declare an emergency and give ourselves a pat on the back.”
Whatever the reason for not declaring a climate emergency has become a moot point. Unfortunately, time has run out for any climate-sincere politicians to sit on the fence when it comes to this issue.
Our climate is changing and will continue to do so, whatever behavioural changes we make as a community.
What we do next will decide how terrible things really get for our future generations (by future generations I mean the children you see today when you drive past a grade school playground).
In the not-so-distant future, their world will be vastly different than the one we have enjoyed. More floods, more fires, more severe weather, and an exodus of climate refugees from parts of the earth that become uninhabitable.
Our city has made some positive progress on the climate file, but it is past time for council to declare a climate emergency. Such a declaration entails looking at each municipal policy and decision through a climate change lens. Does the policy or action reduce or increase greenhouse gas emissions? Does the policy or action help prepare us for and mitigate future extreme weather events?
As a community, we must ask ourselves who are our climate-sincere politicians. If the current council is unwilling to acknowledge the climate emergency, instead believing that they can self-isolate from climate change, then perhaps it is time for them to step aside and make room for a group that is prepared to show true leadership.
David Crawford, Kelowna
Stop blaming unvaccinated
Dear Editor:
After two years of trying to seduce and control COVID-19, what have we learned? A sign of insanity is to repeat the same process and expect different results.
Two years later,we have this scenario, we lock down tighter, more restrictions yet the results are non-effective, so we blame the unvaccinated for our hospital numbers.
Quoting columnist David Bond in Tuesday’s paper, he states: “The second and more difficult issue is the non-vaccinated population. Their irresponsible behaviour has pushed the health-care system to its limits and beyond.”
Really? Let us take a look at who is in the hospital filling up the COVID beds. An Ontario report on Jan. 14 stated the majority of people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 diagnosis were fully jabbed. According to the Ontario data, there were 185 fully vaccinated people in the intensive care units and 168 unvaccinated people with COVID-19. There were 2,035 fully vaccinated people in hospital with COVID, excluding the ICU, compared to 686 unvaccinated.
So from this report from Ontario, on Jan. 14, there were more people in the hospital who had been double vaccinated.
So the question is why do we continue to pick on the unvaccinated, when the stats show it is the double vaccinated that are filling Ontario hospitals.
Or check the stats of cases in Vermont versus Montana.
I believe we should treat people like with dignity and respect for their choices. As it turns out two years later we have no control of the of the virus, and to blame the unvaccinated is beneath human dignity, when the above information shows a different story.
Larry Shipowick, Kelowna
Clawback cruel to needy citizens
Dear Editor:
The B.C.’s government’s stealthy move to deduct federal employment insurance payments from provincial social assistance payments is nothing more than callous.
In B.C., social assistance, which is composed of income assistance and disability assistance, is already far below the Canadian poverty line, as well as the $2,000 per month the federal government said is needed to fund a minimum standard of living.
Finding yet another way to claw back what little income people on disability and income assistance have will push struggling British Columbians even further into the margins.
It is sad and disheartening to hear our government espouse the rhetoric of inclusion and community well-being, while showing such brazen disregard for an already neglected demographic in our province.
People who are financially vulnerable now face another barrier because of this. Not only does it impact their financial situation, it also threatens their mental and physical health, in an already difficult time that is making inequalities more pronounced.
To B.C.’s policymakers, please take more time to consider how your decisions can crush kind, caring British Columbians who just want a decent life for themselves and their families.
Spencer van Vloten, Editor, BC Disability, Vancouver