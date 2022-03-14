Best to get war against Russia over with now
Dear Editor:
Canada, Russia, the United States, U.K., United Nations and Germany all promised to protect the sovereignty of Ukraine when they signed the Budapest Memorandum in 1994.
They all got what they wanted from Ukraine as the country voluntarily dismantled its 1,600 long-distance missiles equipped with nuclear warheads — weapons so powerful they could annihilate every city in the United States over 50,000 and have enough left over to devastate Russia.
No doubt, they were all scared of this power. When those weapons were dismantled, they all lawyered up and explained you did not really mean to come to Ukraine’s aid by helping with troops and armaments.
So. Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula.
Did any of the others come to Ukraine’s aid? Of course not.
Now, Russia has gone to war in Ukraine. Canada has pledged support and cheers on Ukraine to keep fighting. Our prime minister sits among the NATO troops and its leader promises NATO will protect all of its members, failing to say that Ukraine asked to be a member and was turned away. That photo-op was to ease the fears of members we may be planning to actually help Ukraine.
Ukraine was rejected because they all knew Russia had designs on Ukraine and would be furious.
Was that not the ideal time to challenge Russia? Ukraine is a democracy. We all advocate democracy as the best form of government.
The United States has calmly stated, “We do not intend to do anything that might start a nuclear war.”
The Budapest Memorandum (Google it) got rid of the Ukraine’s only defence against Russia and eased America’s fears of this new country being more powerful than the United States.
All of these countries and the UN are paying lip service to Ukraine’s war, but ready to let Russia overrun it just so long as they are not in peril. They are claiming Putin is deranged so we cannot expect him to be rational. In fact Putin is playing the “schoolboy bully,” knowing everyone does not really care about Ukraine and after 70 years of peace do not want to rock the boat.
Putin is cunning, has planned this for a long time. It is not Putin, but our leaders who are deranged.
We owe Ukraine the protection it is requesting. Every person killed in this war has been murdered by those who have reneged on their promise.
It is not too late. Enforce a “no fly zone.” Send troops into Ukraine and push Russian troops out. Then reclaim Crimea for Ukraine. Invite Ukraine to join NATO.
Russia will not use nuclear weapons in retaliation.
European countries are all fearful of Russia turning off the gas supply and other financial issues. But that is exactly what we are doing to Russia. We must accommodate for these changes.
It is time to confront Russia. It is better to have a war now than to wait until Russia becomes much more lethal after it annexes Ukraine.
Allen Lueck, Kelowna
As Taylor tells it, history says Russia is part of Ukraine
Dear Editor:
According to Jim Taylor’s article March 12, Saint Voldomyr created Russia about 977 BCE and ruled from Kyiv.
Wouldn’t that make Russia a state of Ukraine and not the other way around? Could Jim kindly send his article to Vladimir Putin.
Patricia Kristie, Penticton
B.C. politicians aren’t standing up to China
Dear Editor:
There has been a palatable shift in the direction and thinking about our relationship with China. However, one important element that is often overlooked is our provincial relationships with China.
A significant case study may be right here in British Columbia. Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau diplomatically boycotting the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, British Columbia politicians continue to mingle with Chinese consul officials.
On Jan. 30, several B.C. politicians, including Minister of State for Trade George Chow, attended a private lunar New Year event hosted by the Chinese Consul General Tong Xiaoling, at which Tong gave a propagandistic speech celebrating the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) centennial while promoting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
It is not without notice that in 2016, then-Liberal Premier Christy Clark signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Guangdong province that would serve as an unofficial endorsement of the CCP’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Premier John Horgan has maintained this agreement.
In addition, Horgan has kowtowed to China on the issue of human rights, a cornerstone of the NDP’s platform, opting to remain silent on the plight of the Uyghurs despite multiple requests for him to comment.
The Alberta Education Minister recently sent letters to all Alberta universities instructing them to cease all collaboration with Chinese entities including, but not limited to, Confucius Institutes, which continue to operate on British Columbia campuses.
As for municipal governments, they can contribute as well by cancelling their sister-city relationships with any Chinese City.
We should all have recognized by now that the CCP’s objective with the Belt and Road Initiative is to expand their footprint in order to challenge Western leadership within the international order.
Is it not unwise and a security threat for Canadian provinces to participate even if only through tacit support?
Is it asking too much to ask our political leaders to stand up for British Columbian values?
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna