Tracy Gray not standing up for what’s important
Dear Editor:
I have carefully read the pamphlet, “Standing Up for You,” that Conservative candidate Tracy Gray is handing out.
Although this document lists a grab bag of aspirations worded in highly partisan language, it did not satisfactorily address one single issue that I believe our MP should spend their time and efforts “Standing Up For.”
Here are what I regard as the top four urgent and important issues which our MP should stand up for at this very critical time for our country:
1: Climate Change — surely the most existential issue we will face in our lifetimes. This year has seen unprecedented extreme weather events globally, and certainly throughout the Interior of British Columbia. Here in the Okanagan, drought, extreme heat, unhealthy air quality, and fires have ruined the summer for all of us, decimated our tourist industry, and destroyed or dramatically reduced agricultural production. Is there anyone here producing food or wine not worried that this disastrous year will be followed by a disastrous 2022 and more increasingly bad years? Have these hardships been enough to move Gray to stand up for dramatic action against climate change? I do see that she made a non-committal reference in the pamphlet to Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s inadequate Climate Action Plan, but is she still one of those Conservatives who even opposes going back to Harper’s token climate goals?
2: Pandemic — the true leaders in Western Europe, the United States, and Canada (provincially and federally) have given top priority to keeping people safe and ensuring that those who were forced to leave vulnerable jobs receive adequate temporary support for their families. Modern science has now produced vaccines that can bring the pandemic under control if more of our people get fully vaccinated. Conscientious leaders are standing up demonstrating that the vaccines are safe and effective by getting their jabs and calling on those who are hesitant to do the same. The challenge now is to bring the pandemic of the unvaccinated under control. I am frankly disappointed, even appalled that Gray seems totally unwilling to use her position of influence to urge the hesitant to get vaccinated. Worse yet, her own refusal to confirm that she is fully vaccinated only serves to encourage the anti-vaxxers, the conspiracy theorists, and the procrastinators – and, frankly, directly contributes to further prolonging the epidemic.
3: Human Rights — I am surprised that Gray is not standing up for minority rights, as we live in a country of many minorities who need to be brought fully into our mainstream community. Her pamphlet does not mention standing up for Indigenous rights – she voted against Bill C-15, an Act respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, for example, and her vote against the legislation to ban Conversion Therapy, an issue of great importance to the 2S-LGBTQIA+ community, was indefensible.
4: Medically Assisted Dying — This is a very important issue for most of the elderly. As we age, we see more and more of our longstanding friends contracting serious diseases which severely impacts their quality of life. Modern medicine can keep a human being technically alive, often suffering great pain. Many of us worry about dementia, an all-too-common disease that none of us want to endure. Why did Gray not stand up for the rights of the elderly but instead voted against the amendments to the medically assisted dying law?
I supported Gray with my vote when she ran for city council. But as an MP she has been very offside or totally silent on almost every issue of great importance to many of us in Kelowna. I cannot support her bid for re-election.
Wilbur Turner, Kelowna
People’s Party condemns abusive protests
Dear Editor:
The board and executive of the Kelowna-Lake Country People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Association is dismayed at recent reports of abusive protests during the national campaign.
We are relieved that PPC members appear not to be involved and we remind everyone that one of our founding principles is “respect.”
Passionate, peaceful protest is welcome, but abusive language, aggressive actions, or acts of vandalism (to signs, etc.) are not.
Anyone acting in this way, who may claim to support the PPC, is in clear violation of our fundamental principles and we condemn their actions. Any party member found acting in this manner can have their membership suspended.
Since April our local riding association (KLCPPC) has promoted face-to-face dialogue on current issues, rather than protests. Everyone is invited to join these discussions online, or in person.
John Barr, President KLCPPC
O Canada, France stands on guard for thee
Dear Editor,
We are living in an interesting time when George Orwell’s predictions are becoming (unfortunately) a reality.
The big media holdings are now deciding what we shall know and what not. It is very convenient as certain news simply disappear and, thus, do not exist.
For example, in the context of introducing a vaccine passport on a federal/provincial level it would have been interesting to see what’s going on in other countries. But media knows better that we shall not be aware of continuous demonstrations with hundreds of thousands of participants, for example, in France against so called sanitary passport (similar to a relevant Canadian document). Among French protesters are not only “anti-vax,” but also vaccinated citizens who consider latest sanitary regulations as an assault on civil rights.
I agree with the importance of immunization, but I am also concerned how restrictions on non-vaccinated citizens fit in the proclaimed government data and privacy agenda, on how censorship of information on vaccines (and on their potential complications) helps to execute the free choice to vaccinate. I suppose we shall assume that our sanitary authorities always know better. Do they?
Just to recall the campaign to not use face masks at the beginning of pandemic and now recommendations/obligations on masks’ everyday use. Or stories in media on the particular effectiveness of mixing vaccines (like Pfizer and Moderna). And now it turned out that a full vaccination, but with two different vaccines, is not accepted in Europe. Could you imagine a situation of people who were planning to travel to Europe? Or the latest generous federal promise of $1 billion to provinces with vaccine passports. Generous at taxpayers’ (our) expense.
We need trust in the government’ professionalism to follow its policies which in turn requires (often lacking) open and transparent information and dialogue (not fines and blaming opponents for continuing COVID problems...).
Serge Kouzmin, West Kelowna
Cowardly exit from Afghanistan shows true colours
Dear Editor,
Last week, Canada’s evacuation operations abruptly ended in Afghanistan.
Our ‘caring’ government quickly abandoned Canadians in Afghanistan, our allies, Afghan interpreters, aid workers and families that risked their lives to assist Canada when U.S. President Joe Biden pulled the plug on Afghanistan without a plan of evacuation – and left American, Canadian, other allies and the Afghan people at the mercy of a merciless enemy.
In addition, Biden left an estimated $80 billion of military equipment (paid by American taxpayers) for the Taliban to use, sell or barter with the Chinese, Russians and Iranians and provided them with secret up-to-date modern military technology.
It is absolutely unbelievable that any Commander-in-Chief could make such a colossal treacherous blunder, possibly the worst in American history!
It will take decades to correct this idiotic political decision and blood-bath that has already commenced in Afghanistan. The torture, suffering and misery that this will cause many people is incomprehensible.
People Americans promised to protect, if ever they had need to be protected, were abandoned by these weedy weak woke pathetic democratic non-leaders.
Several countries blasted the United States president and his corrupt administration for their incompetence that they will spin as ‘successful.’
Are our Liberal leaders not the same?
We should call them out at the polls for the betrayal of our troops and people in Afghanistan, and at home, and for their bankrupt breakdown of the moral trust mandated to them through the democratic process.
I suggest that when the Trudeau government readily violated and abandoned its promise to protect our soldiers, citizens and allies in Afghanistan – and let them die without so much as a whimper – it revealed how quickly it will abandon you and me, and every promise it has made to us, for its own power.
Its attack on our Charter of Rights and Freedoms with lockdowns, fines, prison and travel restrictions in order to take absolute control of our nation if we disagree with its anti-democratic policies, and violations of every democratic right that our fathers fought for, is clear evidence of the above statement.
It is reported that some Afghans who helped American and Canadian forces have already been tracked down, arrested, beaten and executed by the Taliban.
We should do everything we can do to help those remaining. Abandoning our own and Afghan citizens who supported our troops is cowardly and spineless. So are we if we do not condemn this Liberal decision.
Garry Rayner, Coldstream
Anti-vaxxers should be billed for health care
Dear Editor,
The anti-vaxxers who opted not to be vaccinated and are now in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 are very fortunate that I am not in charge of hospital admissions.
I would have sent them packing when they showed up in the emergency department.
However, now that they are already being treated, I suggest that the hospital charge them for the service being provided.
The precedent has already been set to make such a charge. All health care is not free in B.C. Unless you are poor you have to pay $80 for an ambulance ride to the hospital.
Same goes for prescriptions. If you are in a subsidized long-term care home, the monthly charge is 80% of line 23600 on last year’s tax return divided by 12, maximum $3,448.
I suggest these anti-vaxxer hypocrites be charged 2% of their line 23600 per day they are in the hospital. For someone with $30,000 on their line 23600 and a stay of 15 days the charge would be $600 times 15 days equals $9,000.
C’mon Dr. Henry; go for it.
Laird Stovel, Kelowna
Enough is enough; stop shutting down Westside roads
Dear Editor:
On April 1, 2021, just in time for the summer tourist season, the City of West Kelowna chose to commence construction of another dysfunctional roundabout, this time at the intersection of Gellatly and Carrington Roads.
The city announced Gellatly road would be closed to through traffic for five months and the construction cost would be $1.3 million.
I recall when it was an absolute last resort to close any road for any reason, instead, providing one way traffic lights or flag men for the construction duration. West Kelowna council and/or WFN regularly close roads now, causing major inconvenience for local traffic and potentially dangerous disruption to police, fire and ambulance services. (Powers Creek bridge improvements, half of Gellatly Road, heading towards Glenrosa, Carrington Road for a period earlier this year and currently Louis Drive, for most of August). Enough is enough!
So the “magic” roundabout is finally finished and one has to wonder why it took five months to construct. West Kelowna already has two similarly located roundabouts on Butt road either side of highway 97. During busy periods, the traffic becomes totally gridlocked in all directions because of the close proximity to Highway 97 traffic signals. Why would the City of West Kelowna, or their consultants, assume that the new roundabout, in similar proximity to Highway 97 traffic signals, be any different than the existing ones? (Note that WFN built the roundabouts on Butt Road and not the city)
Credit should be given to WFN for choosing a four-way stop at the opposite end of Carrington Road at Elk Road. This solution was installed overnight and probably cost less than $10,000 to complete. A four-way stop would presumably have functioned equally as well as the new roundabout, without the financial pain and the suffering caused by another inconvenient road closure.
David Simmons, West Kelowna