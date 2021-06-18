Endangered mussels ignored in marina report
Dear editor:
On the front page of Wednesday’s Penticton Herald was an article about a proposed 50-slip marina in Summerland.
According to the B.C. government, the foreshore of this development is the habitat of the endangered Rocky Mountain ridged mussel.
The government states that this mussel is one of the most endangered animals on earth.
Wisely, in 2015, Summerland municipal council directed staff to provide council with additional information about the endangered mussel. Never happened. No report to council.
Two years later, the proposal was presented to council, again no mussel report. And today, no mussel report.
And then there was the environmental report. Technically, the Riparian Area Regulation report focuses on fish habitat. A portion of the life cycle of the endangered mussel includes the mussel larvae attaching to the gills of fish. To maintain a healthy mussel habitat requires a healthy fish habitat. The word “mussel” is not found in the environmental report. In addition, a requirement of a healthy fish habitat includes foreshore vegetation providing shade: not in the report.
But the environmental report does include aerial photographs of the proposal. Apparently, the author of the report had difficulty finding a current photograph of the site. The photograph used was 20 years old. This old photograph included a wharf that was removed 17 years ago, to protect mussel habitat. Yet this former wharf site is now the centre of a new wharf design.
So the RAR report to council didn’t mention mussels, used old photographs and recommended substandard riparian vegetation. Was council made aware of this?
David E. Gregory, Summerland
History is full of tall buildings
Dear editor:
Re: “Still too tall for Front Street,” Penticton Herald, A1, June 17
Once again, Penticton city council voted against a proposed development at 24 Front St. for apparently the same reason they voted against it in 2019: It’s five storeys and buildings on downtown Main Street and Front Street, under the official community plan, are limited to three storeys.
However, as anyone who watches city council meetings would know, there are OCP amendments requested and granted all the time.
On Front Street, there are already two buildings of five storeys, and city councillors commented that a third mistake doesn’t have to follow two mistakes in such an historic area.
As a child, I used to play hide-and-seek in Edinburgh Castle, built in the 12th century. It’s really tall!
Would there have been opposition to the Lincoln Cathedral in 1311 or the Eiffel Tower in 1887? Tall historical buildings are everywhere, even as far back as the pyramids!
I really enjoy coming downtown, but don’t often visit or shop on Front Street, primarily because, as a poor senior, I can’t afford to shop there. What I really enjoy about downtown is Main Street and its walkability, with many places to hang out with friends and places to eat or drink.
I really like the proposed architectural design of 24 Front St. and with the top floor skillfully set back, I don’t think it looks out of place. There are also plans to create a relaxing sitting area in the front, comfort for any senior in need of a resting spot.
Among other things, the lack of downtown seating (other than the bus stops) has made it difficult for seniors and those with limited abilities to find a place to sit (and not have to buy a coffee), as the city removed most seating to stop the homeless from gathering and sleeping.
Partly due to the pandemic and also because people’s shopping habits are changing, It’s taking a lot of work for local businesses to promote “shop local.”
City council, please, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, reconsider and say yes to 24 Front St. After all, we can keep our history (been there, done that) and enjoy what the 21st century has to offer and what we can create, together!
Brigid Kemp, Penticton
Council doesn’t care about OCP
Dear editor:
This letter is to all the Rip Van-Winkles at Gallagher’s Canyon.
Have you been asleep for the past 8-10 years? Your letters make reference to the OCP, covenants, form and character compatibility breaches which should prevent the developer from putting a condo building on the nine-hole golf course.
Here is the news since you haven’t been paying attention. Mayor Colin Basran and council do not give a rat’s ass about OCP, covenants, zoning, traffic impact and so much more. The developers decide what, where, when and how high buildings will be constructed in the city of Kelowna.
Oh, and by the way, that six-storey condo building that is proposed will probably end up being 10 or 12 storeys, because if there is one thing mayor and council love, its variances.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
Don’t forget past but move on
Dear editor:
I find the Canadian movie, “Emotional Arithmetic,” profoundly current.
In an interview, the Irish actor Gabriel Byrne said: “This film is not so much about the Holocaust as about the effect of a great trauma on people and you can look on it as an allegory of 9/11. Our children have inherited fear, anxiety and the death of optimism. Hope is not a viable alternative for many people … and this anxiety about the future is directly attributed to the morning of 9/11.
“We are conditioned to think of the world as an ordered place, but now we live in a chaotic world where order is the accident and not the other way around.”
Byrne also addresses how we all deal with the nature of trauma, memory, grief and loss.
“Much that is happening now across the world shows the impossibility of reconciling the past. Memory is a very unreliable narrator.
“The line between memory and imagination can be very thin. When you are talking about an event that happened many years ago, how it’s remembered today is not always reliable,” he says.
This movie is about how memory can and does haunt and disturb the present, and how it can disturb one’s relationships, leaving us with a sense of longing, regret and anger about something that happened a long time ago. We are all the product of the past.
I don’t think anything new can be said about the great traumas of history and this movie examines an urgent and difficult question to answer: Is it possible to get over some trauma? Is time the only thing that can heal?
Wisdom tells me we need to make peace with the past. This is very different from saying: I suffered trauma, I dealt with it and now I will move on! These are cliches. You cannot undo the past and you cannot make its suffering any less than it was.
I live with a priest from Nigeria, and in the Biafra war, 1967-70, his tribe, the Igbo people, lost up to two million lives primarily due to starvation.
It is a well documented fact that the Igbo people were rebuilding their lives the day the carnage ended. They were full of hope.
Fr. Harry Clarke, Penticton
Leader attacked for her principles
Dear editor:
It’s shameful that the sensible left in Canada is silent about what is happening to Green Leader Annamie Paul.
That the so-called woke anti-Israel left is attacking a Black Jewish woman for her principled stand to support Israel in its struggle to survive against terrorism is shameful to say the least.
That the Liberal Party would welcome someone who espouses anti-Semitic views shows all Canadians how far that once-great party has been captured by radical ideologues.
Gordon Swaters, West Kelowna
Grateful for aid after falling
Dear editor:
I am a recent resident, of three months, in Kelowna.
I was walking in the shopping centre at KLO and Pandosy. I
stumbled and fell on the curb/sidewalk.
I was immediately helped up by a Kelowna citizen who insisted on attending to my scrapes giving me bandages and basic first aid. Even his dog assisted by licking one of my injuries.
Then he insisted on driving me back to my residence delivering me to my wife and ensuring I was getting proper attention.
My first experience with an unknown Kelowna resident. I am impressed. His name is Murray. I am forever grateful for this good Samaritan’s acts. Thank you, Murray.
George Plant, Kelowna
Pope Benedict did apologize
Dear editor:
I am dismayed with the letter of David Bugden that appeared in the June 12 edition of the The Daily Courier. It was a response to my letter on a Papal apology regarding residential schools.
Bugden's letter states that “your blind allegiance to a religion that has protected its own ... has you seeing contrition and genuine remorse where there is none.”
His accusation of me having a bias due to “blind allegiance” is based solely on my June 8 letter to the editor. The accusation is nonsense.
I have examined a number of dictionaries for a definition of the term “apology.” A typical definition is “a regretful acknowledgment of an offence or failure.”
My June 8 letter referred to a statement released by the Vatican which states in part: “Given the suffering that some Indigenous children experienced in the Canadian Residential School System the Holy Father expressed his sorrow at the anguish caused by the deplorable conduct of some members of the Church and offered his sympathy and prayerful solidarity.”
I think this statement fully meets the definition of an apology. It clearly expresses sorrow and regret and fully acknowledges “deplorable” conduct by some members of the church.
The Holy Father referred to is Pope Benedict XVI. The statement in question was issued on April 19, 2009 after the Pope met with Phil Fontaine, then National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
Fontaine’s letter of the same date shows strong support for Pope Benedict as referenced in my letter of June 8.
Bob Hobart, Kelowna
Thrilled with care received at KGH
Dear editor:
Having lived in Kelowna since 1976, I have read many letters to the editor about Kelowna General Hospital, both pro and con.
After my recent health crisis experience, I would like to express my unqualified appreciation for the outstanding care that I recently received at our hospital.
Suffering from a severe bacterial attack on several of my organs, delirious, I was taken in hand by the incredible health professionals in the emergency department who successfully pulled me back from a very dark place health-wise. Their competence and compassion truly made the difference for me and I can’t say thank you enough.
Equally important in my recovery was the work of the staff of Ward 4East. Each of the members of this team (nurse practitioners, nurses, support staff) went beyond the call of duty to ensure that my recovery continued in the most positive way possible.
I would like to name each one of you individually but I really don’t want to overlook anyone. I am hopeful you will recognize yourself in my comments. You remain strongly in my thoughts.
To conclude, I would like to mention a poster that I noticed on the wall as I did my walking exercises. It read “Friendliness is Contagious!”
The manner in which the personnel in KGH Emergency and Four East put this motto into practice, and then combined that with a true commitment to my well being, will always be important to me.
Thank you again, each of you.
Norm Mawhinney, Kelowna
