Don’t blame the West for Putin’s aggression
Dear Editor:
I see so many letters to the editor of The Daily Courier written by one Jon Peter Christoff about the war in Ukraine. All are cleverly disguised but obviously biased in support of the aggressor, Russia. You don’t have to be very astute to read between the lines to know that he is against the western democracies and supports Russian totalitarianism and aggression.
His most recent letter clearly demonstrates that he blatantly blames “Western democratic leadership for creating a pending world famine … by escalating war, death and destruction.”
He praised Russia for trying to create a safe corridor to ship Russian grain from the Russian-destroyed city of Mariopol, but didn’t mention that Russian President Vladimir Putin is blocking any shipment of Ukrainian grain. But most of us know that we can’t believe anything that Putin says.
He closes his letter by blaming the Western democracies for causing “the starvation of millions of people worldwide”. He says “shame on us.”
He conveniently ignores the fact that Putin is solely and 100% to blame for the invasion and almost complete destruction of the cities in the sovereign and non-aggressive country of Ukraine. He fails to mention the horrible death and destruction of innocent civilians, the displacement and total chaos created in Ukraine.
Shame on you Christoff.
Ted Bajer, Kelowna
Mechanics assist couple stranded on the weekend
Dear Editor:
While travelling to Vancouver from Kelowna, my husband and I experienced serious car trouble. We asked a local firefighter who he would recommend to help us.
He pointed us to AutoMarket Okanagan, where Stephan Labossiere worked. Stephan tried to fix our car problem, but was unable to, so went out of his way to find us a mechanic who worked on a Saturday. Thankfully, Midas Auto Service was able to not only help us, but fit us in immediately.
Fortunately, we were back on the road within three or four hours and safely made it to Vancouver. Our thanks to Stephan and Midas for all their help.
Pat Longworth, Delta
Snowpack levels look pretty good to this writer
Dear Editor:
If the mountain snowpack in April is normally 300 centimetres, then 250% more (750 cm of snow to melt) would overwhelm creeks. Comparatively, if the mid-June snowpack is normally 15 cm but 250% more this year (as reported on Saturday), then 38 cm of snow still to melt is unlikely to create havoc no matter how fast that happens.
Instead of publishing headlines that create anxiety and panic, perhaps this was a good news story because our mountains will remain moist for longer and therefore reduce the chance of drought and wildfires. My glass is half full.
Michael Neill, Kelowna
Unvaccinated health workers need to return
Dear Editor:
Our whole country appears to have changed their nursing and medical professions’ status from “you can’t work unless you are vaccinated to – we realize our error and now vaccination isn’t doing what we thought it would, so please come back to work.
Here we are in B.C. and the change has not happened.
With all the updates in recent weeks, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and our government need to change that order as well.
We’ve put up with all this uncertainty but enough is enough. Our hospitals are so understaffed, our ORs are so behind, our emergency department is sending out vans to pick up patients who call 911 to sit in waiting rooms for many hours and our cancer patients don’t get the help that they so desperately need.
Things have changed, so get with the program. Bring our health-care workers back to work.
Jean Bourque, Kelowna
Not enough housing available for immigrants
Dear Editor:
Most Canadians are struggling from the effects of inflation, especially at the gas pumps and the grocery stores. House prices and rents are soaring with no end in sight.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland recently announced plans to spend $8.9 billion to help Canadians deal with rising inflation. (Oh how those Liberals love to spend!) Meanwhile the Trudeau government has already announced plans to welcome from 360,000 to 445,000 new permanent residents to Canada in 2022 and even more in the following years.
Every slumlord knows the effects of low supply and high demand. Apparently our prime minister doesn’t have a clue, or even worse, doesn’t give a damn.
There is a well known expression to indicate folly, namely, getting the cart before the horse.
A modification of that old saying is needed.
But which one of Trudeau’s minions would dare to say, “Mr. Trudeau, you are making another big mistake. You’re getting the residents before the housing.”
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon