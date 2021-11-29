New arts centre should have seating to attract big shows
Dear Editor:
I was pleased to see in the Nov. 23 edition that the city is proposing to replace the Kelowna Community Theatre with a new 1,250-seat Performing Arts Centre. (Consultants urge referendum on performing arts centre, page A3.)
This new venture would be a focal point of our city like the current Community Theatre for the last 60 years.
However. the recommendation that the building be designed to serve the existing cultural community and not to attract travelling road shows with A-class performances is short sighted.
Our city is blessed with a location between Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. With a proper sized facility of 1,500 to 2,000 seats, Kelowna would be part of this busy circuit.
Therefore a new performing arts centre should be a regional project to create a world class entertainment centre.
Such a project will add another dimension to our tourist industry and be an economic boost to our downtown all year round.
The population of Kelowna in 1960 was barely 15,000 when the city council made the brave decision to build a community that has served us well for 60 years.
Let’s hope the current council has the same vision and plans something for the next 60 years.
Susan Papp, West Kelowna
Forestry making B.C.’s flooding problems worse
Dear Editor:
Taryn Skalbania begins her Nov. 18 letter (We’re clear-cutting away our defences to mudslides, floods) with three excellent questions: “I have to ask B.C.’s Premier and all MLAs why we continue to clear cut our proven first line of defence against mudslides, floods and climate change? Will the already subsidized forestry industry pitch in for the collateral damages? Will the rock bottom stumpage we receive from clear-cut salvage logging our Crown forests pay for externalities?”
I have three additional questions:
1. About what percentage of the recent B.C. flooding was due to clearcut logging?
2. Why isn’t Katrine Conroy (B.C. Minister of Forests) joining Premier Horgan, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming at press briefings?
3. Is it time for a new Forest Act? Back in March, in response to the catastrophic flood of 2018, the citizens group Boundary Forest Watershed Stewardship Society said in a media release that they have undertaken a project to reform forestry practices in their watershed and turn forest management over to local citizens.
The group’s report identified how forest management is playing a role in flooding, damaging the environment, and resulting in a decline in jobs.
Board member Jennifer Houghton: “The new Forest Act must enshrine in law a new concept of sustainability that puts ecosystem integrity and resilience above all else.”
In a recent interview, Peter Wood, conservationist and forest management expert, said the connection between the logging industry and what is unfolding in B.C. cannot be denied.
He referenced a 2019 UBC study that found logging can result in up to a four-fold increase in the frequency of large floods. (“Nonstationary frequency pairing reveals a highly sensitive peak flow regime to harvesting across a wide range of return periods,” XuJian Joe Yu and Younes Alila).
Wood is the author of a Feb. 2021 report, made in partnership with Sierra Club BC, on the relationship between forest management and severe climate impacts: “Intact Forests, Safe Communities.”
For more information, see the Facebook group, BC Forestry Reform and watch the Nov. 25 episode of CBC TV’s The Fifth Estate, “Come Hell...BC under water.”
David Buckna, Kelowna
Canada should stay home from Olympics
Dear Editor:
It’s obvious that we should not send our Canadian athletes to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics for a number of reasons, most relating to the abysmal human rights record of the Communist Party of China.
They simply don’t care about human rights. Just ask the two Michaels, who suffered for more than 1,000 days in Chinese prisons for just being in China at the wrong time and held as political pawns.
Then there are the continuing human rights violations and confinement of the Uyghurs.
Then there is COVID-19 which originated in China but they delayed reporting this to the rest of the world and the World Health Organization after much denial.
And, we must not forget about the broken conditions of the repatriation of Hong Kong, and the continued harassment and intimidation and threats to Taiwan.
I for one believe that if we send our Olympic athletes to the Beijing games, it would be a colossal insult to the two Michaels and would show how little Canada really thinks about human rights.
Would our athletes and officials be safe in China and what about the continuing problems of COVID-19 in China and the rest of the world?
Would China care if we didn't go? Probably not, but it would make me proud if we didn’t. Is it worth the risk? I think not.
Brent Hilton, Penticton