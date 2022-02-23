Protesters sound like mobs of 90 years ago
Dear Editor:
The trend of events over the past few years, and the occupation in Ottawa, brought back to the surface a bit of poetry I ran into a while back. It’s by W.B. Yeats, and was written just after the First World War.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
Yeats thought it meant that some tragedy was on its way. As it turned out, the dictators and Second World War were just around the corner.
The leadership of the mobs in Ottawa sounds just like they did 90 years ago and brought us Adolf and Benito and Joe and Tojo
I’m as sick of the rules and regulations, the masks and mandates, as the next guy, but they will end when it’s safe, and makes sense. What is going on is not how this country works. Not here, not now, not ever, and definitely not in Canada.
Bob Lemon, Kelowna
NDP should not support Trudeau power grab
Dear Editor:
I come from a family where my parents were staunch CCF supporters from Saskatchewan. And I can clearly remember the excitement in our home when Tommy Douglas became leader of the newly formed NDP in 1961 because it meant “the little guy”, the “ordinary Canadian”, the “blue collar working man/
woman,” would soon be honestly represented in Ottawa.
Fast forward to today when the current leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, has totally abandoned the working person in Canada, and is telling the world that he and the NDP will side with the dictator wannabe Justin Trudeau in this most egregious usurpation of basic human rights and freedoms.
I find it unconscionable that Trudeau never sat down with these Canadians who came to Ottawa — indeed Douglas would have. Even if he had disagreed with them on a time frame to address their concerns.
Instead, Trudeau has inflamed the issue further dividing ordinary Canadians with his vitriolic rhetoric and mean-spirited attitude.
And now Trudeau, ignoring laws and ‘tools’ already at hand— and which were beginning to be effectively used — has chosen instead to impose dictatorial control over ordinary Canadians. (Most legal experts and civil liberty experts are appalled at this move because they all agree it is overreach of a most egregious variety.) Again, Douglas would be appalled and would have among the first to stand in the House to denounce him for doing so.
But today’s federal NDP are going to support him. This is no longer the party of ordinary working Canadians. For certain it has abandoned the principles and values of Douglas and the early NDP.
I want say to all MPs in the strongest of terms, do not support Trudeau on his Emergencies Act legislation. This move is a violation of everything Canada is supposed to stand for.
It looks more like something Putin would do/has done and mirrors exactly what has happened to people in Hong Kong! Do our MPs really want this to be their legacy — to emulate the brutal crackdown on free speech over there?
I would also inform you that I am fully vaccinated and my wife is on the front lines vaccinating people so I am not an anti-vaxer (nor a ‘racist, misogynist, hate-monger’ as our PM disparages all who disagree with him).
Jim Church, Kelowna
Businesses need to clean up their acts
Dear Editor:
Call me a bit weird if ya like, but I like to look at nice things, I guess! Makes a big difference too on my overall decision making where to go. And where to bank and who to support here in Kelowna. Efforts matter to me lots.
Why must some restaurants, some pubs, and even some banks just look so darn shoddy and rundown on the outside of their establishment? Shows zero per cent effort to me.
A few examples include a couple of fast-food restaurants and a bank’s utter lack of cleaning their outside ATM and getting rid of that darn awful graffiti that has been there for weeks now.
The ATM screen is too gross to touch each time I have attempted to use it as of late. I addressed this to the branch manager and I was just ignored and then brushed aside on my follow-up effort as well! Well I tried anyways.
Can we not make Kelowna look nice to our guests and tourists and our own residents here? I think we can with more efforts made, yes? And proper owners and management in place.
It does not take a ton of money to just do a bit of “touch up” painting at times, and in some cases, finally do some proper renovations. Would that not as well produce more overall clientele? And better clientele!?
There are even golf courses here which are not up to “par” on their conditions, whether it be the course condition itself, or a combination of the shoddy looking outside and no improvements made to the course at all in a full decade or longer. This includes signage which in some cases are just “Mickey Mouse” action.
If this applies to you and you are in a management position with some say or are an owner of a shoddy looking place, just make it look nice again please.
Thank you in advance.
N. Preen, Kelowna
Timber supply cut may not be what it seems
Dear Editor:
Re: Interfor takes haircut on Boundary harvesting rights (Feb. 12)
Journalists reporting on recent announcements by the chief forester on new allowable annual cuts (AAC) for Interfor’s tree farm licence (TFL) 48, for the Okanagan timber supply area (TSA) and for Canoe Forest Products merely parrot what the chief forester says in a press release without question.
Has the logging actually been reduced in the Kettle River basin as a result of a reduction in the cut for TFL 8 and the Okanagan TSA?
The chief forester provides two reasons for a reduction of the cut in TFL 8: (1) management measures that address Indigenous interests; and (2) the accumulation of unharvested timber volume in the TFL amounting to an undercut of 115,987 cubic metres.
But why the undercut in TFL 8? The likely reason is that Interfor has been high-grading the timber and has run out of high-quality timber.
Is the undercut merely a measure of how plantations — the driver of timber supply — are failing as the Forest Practices Board pointed out for the Okanagan TSA?
“Indigenous interests” likely means the government intends to transfer cut from Interfor to local First Nations. This does not lower the overall cut or rate of logging in the Kettle River basin; it just moves it around on paper. But does the undercut actually exist on the ground?
For decades, scientific studies have shown that industrial forestry through clearcutting and an unsustainable rate of logging in B.C. is:
— Destroying terrestrial and aquatic habitats, extirpating species and driving others to extinction;
— Fouling drinking water for communities;
— Ravaging soil and the fungal life necessary for forest health;
— Releasing vast amounts of carbon from below and above ground into the atmosphere – more than any other economic sector in B.C.;
— Disturbing large and small watersheds both of which are highly sensitive to clearcut logging resulting in flooding and landslides; and,
— Causing in part the large, rapidly moving and intense wildfires of recent years.
Why haven’t journalists asked the chief forester how all the preceding harms have been considered in determining an AAC?
To mitigate against these harms, the chief forester and the provincial government will need first to deal with the biggest culprit in B.C., which is the logging industry.
With public safety at serious risk from the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, a concerned and alarmed public needs the assistance of journalists in asking the right questions and in seeking informed answers.
Taryn Skalbania, Peachland
New trucking rule ultimate in hypocrisy
Dear Editor:
Perhaps you can understand the frustration the truckers have and acted on these past three weeks, when there are published reports that unvaccinated truckers are exempt from border rules (all truckers must be COVID vaccinated) if they are delivering vaccines. What hypocrisy.
Many parts of Canada have had little or no fruit and vegetables on the shelves of grocery stores most of this winter. Aren’t groceries essential? Aren’t auto parts essential to Ontario and Quebec? Aren’t other medicines essential for Canadians with health issues who require daily medication? Aren’t the many truckloads of agricultural products going south essential to the farmers and fishers from coast to coast to coast?
There is no science or documentation that shows international truckers have caused any significant outbreaks of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, there are documented cases of multiple major COVID outbreaks in nursing and caregiving settings, resulting in severe illness and many hundreds of deaths as a result of unvaccinated staff contracting the disease and infecting whole units in nursing homes and seniors residential setting.
So why did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decide to implement a rules to crack down on 10% of essential transportation workers, just as the world is emerging from the worst of the COVID crisis of two years? Why did he backtrack those vaccine restrictions on part of this group, but not the rest? Why did he implement the Emergency Act for a protest with no significant violence, but has not even responded to a multi-million-dollar horrifically violent, premeditated,and dangerous, eco-terrorist attack on the Coastal GasLink Pipeline?
The only plausible explanations are Trudeau does not know what he is doing to the country; he is receiving poor advice; the science is unclear; there is an ideological Liberal political play in motion; it is another “wedge issue” dividing the people of Canada; it is a choice to find a scrapegoat for a Liberal government unprepared for a protest they do not support the cause of.
In my opinion, it is probably all of these possibilities combined.
It is time for this Liberal government, which has the least popular elector support in the history of Canada, to go. It is time for the NDP to grow a spine and reject the clumsy, inept Liberals and defeat this minority government.
Doug Waines, West Kelowna
Writer may be stung by his own criticisms
Dear Editor:
Larry Shipowick (Truckers were all about the science, Feb. 22; Stop blaming unvaccinated, Jan. 28) should think long and hard before he applies the word “stupid” to other people and other opinions. He just may condemn himself with his own words.
Sharon Gardner, Lake Country