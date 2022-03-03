Sanctions aren’t enough to stop Russian aggression
Dear Editor:
At the outset of this crisis I was of the opinion that the West was following the correct path by bringing the Russian Federation to its knees, economically.
This can be effective, if implemented resolutely, but it requires time, and time is something the Ukrainian people do not have.
I no longer believe in this approach.
The current situation has all the signs of escalating and becoming a slaughter of innocents, together with the razing of Kyiv and other cities.
This is no time for indecision, the problem is existential and it is not going away.
Notwithstanding the threat of nuclear war, to witness this atrocity, and not intervene, would in itself be a crime against humanity.
This is a replay of 1939, and if Western democratic nations do not deal with it now, they will have to deal with it in the very near future.
Jim Lindsay, Kelowna
Why is B.C. so slow to remove health mandates?
Dear Editor:
Why is Dr. Bonnie Henry so slow in removing COVID-19 mandates in B.C., when most of Canada and the world have already done so?
The pandemic is winding down, our hospitals are not overwhelmed, and life needs to get back to normal.
Is it because she is moving to require all private health-care professionals to also be vaccinated by March 24? What is her justification for this?
These health-care workers are licensed by regulatory colleges, which ensures proper credentials and public safety. They have clinics and businesses, staff, supplies, equipment, mortgages or leases, etc. to consider, which will impact thousands of jobs.
No other province has required the COVID jab for these workers, who have worked throughout the pandemic, following requirements as requested, and given services to the population when government-funded healthcare could not provide them. Many have years of service in their communities. They were classified as essential services during COVID and did their part to keep their clients healthy throughout the last two years.
So I ask again why is Bonnie Henry so slow in removing our mandates? It would appear this is motivated solely by a personal view to mandate all health-care providers, without regard to the hardships she is creating with this move. Why else is she and the government dragging her heels to get rid of the mandates once and for all?
Lois Berg, Kelowna
Trudeau had no justification to use Emergencies Act
Dear Editor:
On Feb. 21, Liberal and NDP MPs gave Justin Trudeau extraordinary never-before-used Emergencies Act powers (which replaced the 1988 War Measures Act, a protection against foreign or dangerous enemies) to stop a civil rights freedom protest by truckers.
Incredible.
He needed a mighty sledge hammer to squash a “small fringe minority of people who are on the way to Ottawa … holding unacceptable views that they are expressing (that) do not represent the views of Canadians” (his own words).
Trudeau also stated, “I want to reassure Canadians: law enforcement agencies are prepared to deal with anyone engaging in unlawful or dangerous activities.”
What “fringe minority” action was unlawful or dangerous?
Over three weeks, he vilified truckers who disagreed with him, refused to meet with them as they requested, unnecessarily implemented the Emergencies Act, began to shut down their bank accounts, seized their trucks, stole money legally donated to them by millions of Canadian supporters, cut off their food and necessities of life, sent police to force them to comply with his orders, illegally threw several in jail without cause — despicable actions by a democratic leader.
At that time, Maxime Bernier, People’s Party leader, stated, “This is shameful. There was no justification for Trudeau to invoke the Emergencies Act. The truckers’ convoy was always a peaceful protest by Canadians fed up with authoritarian COVID measures. There is no emergency. There never was any.
But Trudeau will continue to fabricate one with support from the lying media to justify his power grab. Even though the blockades and protesters are gone, he now says he still needs these extraordinary powers because there could be more protests in the coming days and weeks.
Imagine that. Not only was there no emergency. But he wants powers to deal with potential future emergencies instead of existing ones. That’s how you establish permanent tyranny”.
Within 48 hours Trudeau rescinded the wartime Emergencies Act.
His outlandish actions reverberated worldwide, blasting his intent to use the Emergency Act to ‘reset’ Canada through absolute power.
Brian Peckford, the last living premier who drafted Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, declared Trudeau’s actions illegal.
Canadian truckers and supporters, concerned about his dictatorial mandates, were not Canada’s enemies.
Freedoms were fiercely attacked, not by peaceful protesters, but by one seeking power for ‘future events’ who has declared his communist admiration and intended “reset” of Canada.
Voters, is he the leader you really want?
Garry Rayner, Coldstream
New energy sources outlined in local book
Dear Editor:
Jeane Manning is a local writer and pioneer in researching new energy sources. Her latest book called Hidden Energy, written by her and Susan Manewich, is an amazing exposure of over-unity inventions.
At least 12 are mentioned in their book, which have been scientifically tested for validity. The authors detail the background knowledge and history to understand the basics in these new sciences.
This book includes inventions like John Manelas and his invention eliminating the need to charge batteries. There would be no plugging in of electric cars.
Or Walter Jenkins invention for extracting water vapour from the air and using it as a fuel in internal combustion engines including gas and diesel.
These inventions are waiting to be brought onto the market by interested people. There is a great need at this time for some new progressive ideas to start to be put into action to prevent some of the terrible problems we have on this planet. All we need is the will to do it.
Farlie Paynter, West Kelowna
