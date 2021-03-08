You don’t want our waterfront to look like this, do you?
Dear Editor:
I was in Vancouver last week and took this photo looking north at Yaletown across False Creek.
With the marina set in the gentle cove, it reminded me what downtown Kelowna will be like if we continue to allow highrise developers to control city development, aided by Mayor Colin Basran and council.
If we prefer to grow our city to capacity with dispersed density, and prefer the Kitsilano style with low-rises, intimate shops and cafes, then we must elect officials who will take control.
Dispersed density, as opposed to this condensed density, can still take us to 400,000-500,000 population if that is where we want to go, but with humanity and neighbourliness as its guide.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
Water board not focused on real problem
Dear Editor:
A recent media release from the Okanagan Basin Water Board seems to suggest the OBWB has lost confidence in the ‘control nature’ worldview and is now advocating a ‘work with nature’ worldview in the floodplain of the Okanagan Valley.
The video accompanying their media release also appears to say the traditional engineering solution of constraining meandering streams into straight channels is no longer working.
This change in direction is also needed for “managing” forests in the watersheds of the Valley, to help control flooding, especially in this time of climate change.
Yet, there is not a word in OBWB’s statement, about the hydrological effects of clear-cut logging in the higher Okanagan snow zone. More frequent, longer, and more severe flooding, extreme run-off, boil water advisories and ensuing droughts have all been attributed to clear-cuts.
Registered Professional Forester (RPF) and ecologist Herb Hammond, who has studied Peachland’s watershed extensively, says that preserving the forest cover of Okanagan watersheds is integral to mitigating spring floods.
“It’s even more critical, in those kinds of watersheds, to maintain cover to maintain late-season flow, otherwise you go from spring floods to fall droughts and that’s becoming an increasing occurrence” says Hammond.
By neglecting to identify the role of clear-cut logging in watersheds, the OBWB is asking the B.C. government to remedy only the symptoms of poor ecological management. They are not demanding ways to tackle the root causes of flooding in the Okanagan Valley.
Climate change will make things worse, but lowering lake levels is just a band-aid for the larger issue.
If the OBWB is sincere in requesting a review of how the Ministry of Forests Lands Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development manages Okanagan lake levels, they should start by addressing the volume of clear-cut logging operations permitted throughout the basin.
The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance believes it’s time the OBWB champions source water protection in a meaningful way. There is no such thing as sustainable clear-cut logging in a community watershed. This is why Vancouver and Victoria have worked to keep their watersheds protected against all industrial activities.
Jack Gerow, chairman, on behalf of the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance
One-bedroom units not right fit for the area
Dear Editor:
I am reaching out on behalf of the Old Glenmore/Jack Robertson neighborhood in regards to concerns with a proposed development in our neighborhood.
The proposed development will remove three single-family homes to build a 3.5-storey rental building consisting of 50 units — the majority of these being one-bedroom apartments.
The residents of our neighbourhood and the nearby Glenmore Elementary School, have major concerns with the development, as the variances requested are inconsistent with the city policy and do not fit within the context of the neighborhood.
Despite opposition from the local community, the city’s community planning group sided with the developer and recommended adoption of the rezoning and several bylaw variances at the last council meeting, Feb. 22.
A public hearing is now scheduled for March 16.
The community believes the development as proposed is a significant overreach on densification of the three subject lots and has summarized the following concerns:
— Density not consistent with current zoning and the official community plan future land use designation. (Note that the OCP was amended at the last council meeting for the three subject lots in an aim to push through the development).
— Housing form and unit types not consistent with the context of the community. The main beneficiaries of living in Old Glenmore are families with young children, and therefore, this should be the case for the proposed development.
However, 74% are one-bedroom units, which makes most units impractical and even inaccessible for many families (especially those with school-aged children).
— Parking overflow. The average Canadian household owns 1.5 vehicles and thus the proposed development is expected to generate upwards of 75 vehicles for residents alone (50 units x 1.5). The developer is seeking reduction to parking stall requirements from 73 stalls to 60 stalls with no overflow parking or plans to address additional parking requirements.
— Safety at the intersection of Highland Drive North and Glenmore Drive with increased traffic. The left turn from Highland Drive North to Glenmore Drive is particularly dangerous because vehicles must cross approximately 14 metres and two lanes of traffic.
The only plausible way to meet the zoning bylaw requirements are to decrease the floor area (i.e. make the building smaller); and/or increase the site area of the subject properties.
Residents question the city’s motive in recommending such development when there is clear opposition by the local community.
Montana Morin Dutil, Kelowna
Churches should hold regular meals
Dear Editor:
A suggestion to churches that would like to hold in-person services.
Most of your facilities have commercial kitchens and your congregations regularly hold dinners.
Put together a restaurant COVID protocol plan and hold a socially distanced meal, as a restaurant of course, once, twice, or as many times per week as necessary.
If it worked for the Rio Theatre in Vancouver to rebrand as a sports pub, surely you can get together for a meal at a restaurant to discuss God once a week.
Jeff Frank, Kelowna
Total idiots and morons are in charge
Dear Editor:
Never in my life have I witnessed an abundance of idiots in charge making a fool of themselves. Top of the list has to be Justin Trudeau. All his decisions during this pandemic has been the wrong ones. Anybody out there disagree?
The fact he never banned air travel from U.K. even though we all knew about a variant virus, makes him the least capable human to be in charge of our country.
Then there are the facts behind why we can’t get vaccinations. To the public, it’s the suppliers’ fault, but if all the secrets were out, the PM would be ashamed of himself, if that’s possible. Come to think of it, he shows no remorse, shame, etc.
Then there’s our own provincial government. Couldn’t organize a drinking party inside of a brewery. Has anybody received this one-time $500 to $1,000 pandemic relief money? Not me.
These overpaid politicians are not used to working and it shows. Give tax money back to the taxpayers who need it. How hard is that? How do they sleep at night collecting the salary they do?
And then there’s the health ministry. I was completely disgusted when I learned that inmates and homeless people were to receive vaccinations before front-line nurses. Who made that decision? Oh yeah, hospital administrators who are already vaccinated must have made that choice. These same hospital administrators waste an entire day in their office, never within six feet of a patient. This is not right and it has to change.
I will never earn half the money these experts are making but I know when the system run by theses experts, It stinks.
Mick Bell, Kelowna
Liberals needed to clean up Tory disasters
Dear Editor:
Letter writer Garry Rayner’s attempt to rewrite history is interesting. (“Trudeau hides his real politics,” The Daily Courier, March 2). I well remember 22% loan interest in the 1980s under the Mulroney government, having been in business myself at the time.
The anguish didn’t end until the scandal-ridden Mulroney government was gone.
Under Pierre Trudeau, the average annual deficit was 2.9% of GDP; under Mulroney it was 6.7% of GDP.
These situations take time to remedy, which the Chretien/Martin governments did, delivering 10 surplus budgets in a row.
The Harper government (2006) inherited a $13-billion surplus which they transformed into a $56-billion deficit well in advance of the 2008 recession.
They slashed corporate tax rates, backed risky loans, and lowered GST, put a staggering $30 billion into an F35 jet fighter deal, which other than Peter McKay’s photo-op in a cardboard cutout, never transpired.
The federal debt increased by over $160 billion.
After 2006, economic growth declined every year, averaging only 1.7% per year.
At the end of 2014, the unemployment rate was higher than at the end of 2008.
The Conservatives had delivered eight deficits in a row. When they left that sinking ship in 2015, in spite of selling off everything (at a loss) but the gold in grandma’s teeth, they — with what has been described as “election jiggery-pokery” — engineered an elevated EI rate change, producing a $2.7 billion EI surplus which they then claimed as a perception of surplus balance in their deficit position. This is well documented.
“Deceptive, destructive and dangerous,” indeed.
Consider, then, how they would have handled the crisis of this pandemic. Frightening, isn’t it?
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Eby has no idea what it’s like in Penticton
Dear Editor:
Good job, standing up for Penticton, Mr. Mayor!
B.C. Housing Minister David Eby has no idea what it’s like living in a small town such as ours.
Eby appears clueless that none of our surrounding towns, north or south, have any facilities helping the homeless so we get all the problems.
The idea that he would threaten to provide tents and sleeping bags to essentially create a tent city in Penticton, is outrageous.
Thank you John Vassilaki for being our mayor!
Doug Stark, Penticton