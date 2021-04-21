Pandosy envy not the solution for Westbank
Dear Editor:
Re “Car lot wants to stay in downtown Westbank,” The Daily Courier, April 21, page A3.
I fear members of the West Kelowna advisory planning commission practice small-town monument building and are not agents for municipal change. Municipal planner Hailey Rilkoff reports the difficulties with the Westbank town centre plan, which continues to drain our city’s limited resources — for these difficulties were first identified in the 1990s regional district’s Westbank town centre plan, which was supposed to help turn ugly-duckling Westbank into a beautiful princess.
Unfortunately, it was a poorly thought-out decision to put the couplet through the middle of Westbank, which was to give local commercial property owners their coveted highway-frontage — a decision that was promoted by some of the same Westbank agricultural interests, which are now calling for the municipality to spend our limited recourses on some kind of high street development, whose best possible outcome is described as a “Pandosy street” style commercial strip.
This is wasting municipal time and money which can be better spent on more important municipal needs like connecting dead end roads to create more circular routes through our community.
The municipality should be building connecting roads from Rose Valley to upper Bartley Road.
The municipality should also be working with the province to build a bridge over Powers Creek to connect with Glenrosa.
Turning Westbank town centre into a Pandosy Street strip is not a pressing issue for West Kelowna’s growth. We need to fix our roads first.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Whistler kids held province up for ransom
Dear Editor:
I’m not sure what you would call a group that holds a government/people for ransom, but I know the word I think of.
A group of (mostly) young people in Whistler blatantly show the B.C. government that they are not going to abide by social distancing, mask-wearing, non-partying rules, and, after infecting most of the residents in Whistler, they are going to return to the rest of B.C. — and maybe further — and spread their disease there.
Their message is clear to me, and, apparently, the B.C. government.
The message? Divert the vaccines from teachers, paramedics, firefighters and other really important people, and give it to us. Do that — and maybe — with any kind of luck, we won’t infect everyone we meet.
These people at Whistler held the government up for ransom and won. What a disgrace!
Pat Wardell, Kelowna
Science, truth ignored in B.C.’s new restrictions
Dear Editor:
Premier John Horgan is banning all “non-essential” travel outside of our respective health areas. Where is the science for that restriction on our rights?
Where is the science behind the four-month delay in getting a second dose of the Pfizer (so-called) vaccine.
Vaccines are supposed to make one immune from diseases by stimulating the production of antibodies. This is not happening. So are all the COVID vaccines no better than flu shots, which help but are not foolproof?
Are the media not telling the masses the whole unvarnished truth?
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna
Random car audits bound to turn out badly
Dear Editor:
The Horgan NDP government has decided impose so-called "random audits" of vehicles on the roads as a measure to curtail non-essential out-of-health-authority travel in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
How could any right-minded socially-responsible person possibly argue against such a proposal?
Based on my purely anecdotal observations, the seasonal influx of Alberta-plated vehicles into the Okanagan has already begun. In the summer, it almost seems that every other vehicle on the roads in Kelowna has an Alberta plate on it.
Will non-B.C. plated, as well as B.C.-plated, vehicles be "randomly audited" by police? If so, it is hard to see how the majority of non-B.C. plated vehicle owners would escape the associated fines for non-essential travel outside their home health authority.
Moreover, since non-B.C. plated vehicles are easily identifiable and their occupants are more than likely, but admittedly not necessarily, outside of their regional home health authority, suggesting that stopping and "auditing" the occupants of these vehicles is really "random" is debatable and almost certainly will end up in court.
Or will the “random audits” of vehicles be restricted to only B.C.-plated vehicles? Talk about being a stranger in your own land.
In addition, I suggest that focusing exclusively on vehicle travel and apparently completely ignoring "randomly auditing" airline passengers as they exit any and all B.C. airports is a missed opportunity in controlling non-essential travel!
Will air travel passengers be subjected to these random audits as they exit the planes or in the arrival’s hall? Will taxis and/or public transport leaving airports be subject to these “random audits” of their occupants? Indeed, will the failure to uniformly apply these random audits to all forms of inter and intra provincial travel lead to court challenges?
Notwithstanding the best of intentions, this particular policy initiative by the Horgan NDP government is poorly thought out and will lead to unintended, unwanted and maybe unconstitutional consequences. Worse yet, this policy will do little to curb the spread of COVID-19 and thereby erode public confidence in government itself. Just when we need it the most.
Modern history has shown that "random auditing" of citizens, or "carding" as it otherwise known, has been habitually used to suppress and curtail the movements of disadvantaged, primarily racialized, individuals. It has no place in a free liberal democracy. Enough is enough.
Gordon Swaters, West Kelowna
Climate plans take our money, give nothing back
Dear Editor:
Re “O’Toole’s climate plan helps the rich” (letter by Patrick MacDonald, April 17).
The writer’s assessment of Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s carbon tax plan is spot on.
Before a theatrical video backdrop of moving land and seascapes, intended, doubtless, to represent his “love of the environment,” O’Toole made his enthusiastic announcement of how the public would continue to pay — but get no rebate — which we are expected to like. Isn’t it wonderful?
O’Toole assures us he won’t interfere with provincial plans — provinces where they are already vacuuming money out of captive citizenry who drive, heat their homes, eat, etc.
Quebec, in particular, he does not wish to offend (the votes he craves). We B.C. sheep are unimportant in numbers, but still useful as a “prop.”
He said “the people in Surrey aren’t getting back what they’re paying.”
No, they’re not because we have the pseudo-Liberal Gordon Campbell plan, whereby unless you have little or no income, you get no rebate at all — the same Gordon Campbell O’Toole told us he was “consulting with prior to his announcement.
The B.C. tax grab was even then, blatant robbery.
It was obvious it wouldn’t be long before every province leaps on that cash-grab bandwagon. The actual consumer won’t get anything back, anywhere, anymore.
We must not do our homework or entertain independent thought, or mind this insult to our intelligence. The Conservatives will think for us. Just focus on those Tory buzzwords “ elitist,” “woke” and “this Prime Minister” (spoken with the appropriate “just stepped in dog doo” inflection) and take one (or should I say “it all”) for the team.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Travel limits should be heavy handed
Dear Editor:
Premier John Horgan says travel restriction enforcement won’t be “heavy handed.”
Has he learned nothing form Australia’s and New Zealand’s successful battles with COVID-19? The only way to stop this pandemic is to have comprehensive rules and enforce them rigorously.
“Heavy handed” enforcement doesn’t impact those obeying the rules and those breaking the rules won’t be stopped by anything less.
If you mollycoddle the rule breakers, you compromise the effectiveness of the rules.
This leads to more rules that will again fail due to lack of enforcement. It is the recipe for disaster that will result in more deaths from this pandemic.
I’m sure those dying needlessly from COVID-19 wish some “heavy handed” enforcement had reduced their chance of exposure.
S. I. Petersen, Nanaimo
Blind dog recognizes the nicest voices
Dear Editor:
While my wife and I were out for a walk, we met a woman with a brown, curly-haired Labradoodle, which is a cross between a Labrador retriever and a poodle.
As we approached, the dog barked several times in our general direction, without making eye contact.
The lady told us her dog had developed ulcers in his eyes a few years earlier and was now blind.
When we started talking her dog came over to ‘check out’ the sources of these new voices. He welcomed being touched and patted by unseen strangers.
The remarkable thing was how friendly and trusting he was, which I took to be a tribute to the compassion and character of the owner.
As we started to part, the dog was standing beside his owner, who was holding the longish leash. That’s when I asked what the dog’s name was. She said, “Navajo,” and then placed her end of the leash on the dog’s back and said, “Call him.” When I did, Navajo followed the sound of my voice and came to me for another patting.
After checking out the source of my wife’s voice, he returned to his owner.
Navajo is an admirable example of how to deal with adversity.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon