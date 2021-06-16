Dear editor:
I’m one of eight children. Five years ago, we decided to move our mom into the Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. Most of our family have retired and live throughout Peachland and West Kelowna. Not the least expensive option, but an award-winning facility, we collectively felt it was a good fit for my mom and our family.
When COVID-19 hit, naturally we were very concerned as our mom is 93.
From all accounts the Heritage (owned by Verve Senior Living) implemented all the protocols and was in compliance with guidelines set out by health authorities. At one point there was an “outbreak” at the Heritage where a few residents and workers became infected, but again they acted quickly and kept things under control and it seems like everyone got through it.
It came as a surprise and a shock when I found out that some health-care workers and employees of the Heritage were not vaccinated. This is absurd when you work in a care home where the average age is well over 80 and you are in direct contact with these people daily!
I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. The government has mandated it in the public sector, but as a private business, the Heritage has not made it mandatory.
I do believe everyone has a right to be vaccinated or not, but I don’t think if you are a first responder or front-line health worker you can take the position of anti-vaxer, and decide the fate or life and death of a 93-year-old based on your own beliefs.
There are a ton of people who were happy to get vaccinated, I’m one of them, not so much for me, but for the safety of the elderly or those predisposed to infection who I might come in contact with.
I say Heritage if your staff elect to not be vaccinated, they should absolutely not be working in a senior care facility. Where is the oversight? Is this even legal?
We are initiating plans to move our mother as we, as principal care givers, do not feel safe with unvaccinated people dropping off meals and coming into our moms suite.
One caregiver who works there who shall remain anonymous has kids of her own, looks after some other kids, has a busy social life and refuses to get vaccinated based on principle.
Come on government and leaders, if there is one place in society where being vaccination should be mandatory, it’s certainly senior care facilities.
Shame on Verve for not implementing this mandate, and not being available to comment when pressed on the issue.
RJ Parry, North Vancouver