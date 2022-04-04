Samaritans help woman after sidewalk fall
Dear Editor:
On a recent Saturday, I tripped and fell hard on a raised sidewalk slab in front of the Capri. A young man pulled over on the busy Gordon Drive to come to my aid. As he helped me up, a woman also pulled over to lend a hand.
I was so shaken, I did not ask his name, but I do remember he said he was a medical student as he sat with me on the side and asked all the right questions to make sure I was OK.
I so appreciate his empathy and reassuring presence. He will bring such value to our medical teams.
Then, further generous assistance as the lady offered to drive me home. I believe her name was Miriam. As I thanked her again, she said “That’s what we do, we help each other. That’s what keeps the world turning!”
To both of my good Samaritans, my sincere gratitude. People like you truly are what keeps the world turning.
Alaine McEachnie, Kelowna
Pope’s apology has a hollow ring to it
Dear Editor:
A heartfelt apology is a genuine and regretful acknowledgment of an offence or failure. An empty apology is a reluctant acknowledgment of an offence or failure but only given for expeditious reasons.
Too much time has passed, too many lies have been told, too much deception has occurred, too many lives have been ruined, too much pain has been endured, too many perverts have escaped accountability and too much pressure has had to be brought to bear for any apology by Pope Francis to be considered anything but hollow, insincere and self-serving.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Will Smith guilty of being a manly man
Dear Editor:
Re: Will Smith editorial cartoon, March 30
I often wonder whether general male aggression or “toxic masculinity” is related to the same constraining societal idealization of the ‘real man’ (albeit perhaps more subtly than in the past)?
He’s stiff-upper-lip physically and emotionally strong, financially successful, confidently fights and wins, assertively solves problems, and exemplifies sexual prowess.
Shortly after Donald Trump was sworn-in as president, a 2016 survey of American women conducted not long after his abundant misogyny was exposed to the world revealed that a majority of respondents nonetheless found him appealing, presumably due to his alpha-male great financial success and confidence.
Interestingly enough, I read a June 24, 2020 Toronto Now article headlined “Keep Cats Out of Your Dating Profile, Ridiculous Study Suggests” that was self-explanatorily sub-headlined “Men were deemed less masculine and less attractive when they held up cats in their dating pics, according to researchers.” Hmmm.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Writer opposes Ukrainian patriotism
Dear Editor:
In the April Fools Day edition of The Daily Courier, Jon Peter Christoff appears to be defending the slaughter of Ukrainian civilians and the destruction of their homes by the Putin Russians due to the fact that Ukrainian ultra-nationalists are assisting their army in the defence of their country. The world has not forgotten the forced starvation of nearly 10 million Ukrainians by the Russian Bolsheviks and their Marxist masters about 90 years ago.
Isn’t it the patriotic duty of every citizen, regardless of their political beliefs, to defend their homeland against an unprovoked attack by a foreign aggressor? Apparently not in Christoff’s opinion. I have followed his letters to the editor and find it amazing he hasn’t realized that he is out of step with the vast majority here, where people believe in honesty, hard work, entrepreneurship and civic duty.
So far, I am surprised that Christoff hasn’t blamed Stephen Harper for Putin’s attack on Ukraine, but maybe next week.
Fred B. Woodward, Kelowna
‘Backroom deal’ helps those who need it most
Dear Editor:
Re: Trudeau gets the majority he wanted (Dan Albas’ MP report, March 24).
It should be noted that an average minimum wage of $16 an hour, pre tax, based on a 40-hour work week, would today require three part time jobs, generally with no benefits, to achieve, optimistically, $2,500 a month, of which $2,100 would be consumed by rent or mortgage.
If you dared to have children, without the Liberal-introduced Canada Child Benefit (as opposed to the Stephen Harper-Conservative child tax credit, which ensured if you didn’t have the money to pay upfront, you were out of luck), where would the money be for dental care, groceries or any child activities?
Child care at $10 a day is a dream come true for working families and an economic necessity for Canada, if we expect there to be future generations working and paying taxes.
This is opposed by the “trickle down” Conservatives.
The Official Opposition is vocal in the House of Commons on the subject of inflation in Canada, which is entirely Trudeau’s responsibility, you do understand.
The Opposition tells us it’s “especially hard on seniors on a fixed income.” You bet it is. It was the present Liberal government that reversed Harper’s little announcement that the old age security threshold age would become 67, and it was the present Liberal government that increased the Guaranteed Income Supplement, and is are proposing pharmacare and dental care plans, opposed by the Official Opposition .
A yearly income of $90,000 per annum is unheard of for many families and yet Albas calls this a “back room deal” as though it were something sordid. An unworkable Parliament is apparently more to his taste?
We are watching the Opposition exhibiting school-yard pouting. Yet, I’m fairly sure neither Albas nor his compatriots will give up their comfortable wages, benefits and approaching pensions, and live like the rest of us, in the interests of the deficit. Absolutely not. They are “serving Canada. Well guess what. We are “Canada.
My question this week is how is this “survival of the fittest’ philosophy possible to those who are living so handsomely on our tax dollars and yet enables them to begrudge a decent standard of living to those less fortunate?
That is what constitutes sordid back room politics.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Putin parody lyrics are a hit on YouTube
Dear Editor:
Re: Putin has made himself a pariah (letter, The Daily Courier, April 1).
Filmmaker and composer Don Caron of Spokane, Wash., runs the website parodyproject.com.
Last month, I sent him the lyrics for “They Call the State Pariah,” which uses the melody from the 1951 Broadway song, “They Call the Wind Maria”.
Caron made some minor changes and posted the song on his YouTube channel. Since March 22 there have been over 10,200 views.
David Buckna, Kelowna
Church should pay compensation, not taxpayers
Dear Editor:
I am curious why the Canadian taxpayer, most of whom have nothing to do with the decisions or actions regarding the atrocities of residential schools, continue to pay for them.
Shouldn’t the Catholic church be paying their share? I believe it’s time they stood up, took their share of the responsibility and opened their wallet.
Jean Bourque, Kelowna