Remembrance ceremonies should have proceeded
Dear Editor:
How come people are allowed to shop and walk the streets with impunity but not allowed to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies?
This summer, the downtown area was cordoned off so large numbers of people (many tourists) were able to socialize in close proximity. There were few to no masks being worn, nor was anyone concerned about distancing.
How come politicians come out every year to give speeches about the importance of Remembrance Day and close City Hall, but offer no financial assistance to the Legion to be able to implement COVID-19 protocols so ceremonies could have happened?
It seems this would be a governmental responsibility as the people who served did so for our country; they have earned Remembrance Day.
Seems there is inconsistency in governmental priorities when it comes to COVID-19.
Rita Parker, Kelowna
One candidate is BC Liberals’ hope for change
Dear Editor:
If the BC Liberals are hoping for a political revival, and a comeback into B.C. politics, they will have to consider some major changes to their policies and attitude toward the people and their democratic rights. Looking at their short list of candidates for the leadership does not show a lot of promise.
Two have never been members of the BC Legislature, severely lacking the basic criteria for any job — experience.
One MLA is a first-term member of the Opposition, not the governing party.
A former chamber president will be owned and operated by the business community, meaning profits before that other critical part of any well-balanced government — a social conscience to address critical issues like the thousands of British Columbians literally living in our parks and the streets, with no forwarding address.
The remaining two have the experience, but their proposals for change remain elusive
That leaves us with Ellis Ross, who is focusing on our basic needs, and getting more people working in our resource industries.
We all know that our colonial political system does not work, and that we need some form of a proportional ballot.
We have had three referendums on electoral reform, the first two promoting a ranked, run-off, preferential STV ballot, that never was and never will be a proportional ballot.
During the last attempt the Liberal party managed to turn it into a byelection-style political event, defeating the ballot.
As a first step in the process of ‘renewal’, the BC Liberals will have to accept we need a proportional ballot, or forget about ever becoming the government in B.C.
Projecting himself as an agent of change — is Ellis Ross ready to challenge the B.C. Liberals’ un-democratic sentiments, and embrace and promote that ballot.
That would take courage – and real leadership.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Indigenous-led conservation can save B.C.
Dear Editor:
As you read this, politicians, scientists and activists are gathered in Glasgow at COP26. The Scottish city is like a climate change ICU, where decision makers are agreeing on treatments for our feverish planet. Here in B.C., after a summer of wildfires and growing concern for salmon in decline, it’s time to implement solutions to these crises.
One of these solutions lies right under our nose: protecting B.C.’s world-renowned forests, grasslands, mountains and rivers in Indigenous-led protected areas and provincial parks.
There is ample scientific evidence that protecting more land — particularly, 25% by 2025 and 30% by 2030 — is a key way we can address negative environmental impacts that British Columbians face today. Indigenous peoples have been caring for their lands and waters since time immemorial, ensuring that high biological diversity persists in their territories for generations to come.
A number of Indigenous-led conservation projects are already underway that — with support from the B.C. government — could support nature, the economy, and our health while upholding cultural and spiritual values.
The long-standing Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA) proposal from the Kaska Dena, for example, would add 4% to B.C.’s current protected area land base of 15.5% — bridging nearly half the gap between what is protected, and what should be protected.
This is why I urge the B.C. government to take climate change and species extinction seriously by promising to protect 25% of its land base by 2025. The time to take action is now.
Christina Punter, Vernon
Arctic sea ice has stopped disappearing
Dear Editor:
We frequently read or hear that Arctic sea ice is disappearing, and disappearing fast. However, data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center shows that the Arctic sea ice minimum summer extent in 2021 was greater than in 2007.
The 2021 Arctic sea ice minimum extent of 4.72 million square kilometres was recorded on Sept. 16. The 2021 minimum extent was 560,000 square km (13.5%) greater than the minimum extent of 4.16 million square km recorded on Sept. 18, 2007.
2012 with a minimum extent of 3.39 million square km and 2020 with a minimum extent of 3.82 million square km are the only years with lower minimums than 2007.
The Arctic sea ice minimum summer extent decreased from 1979, when records started being kept, until 2007 but has since levelled off.
The 2021 minimum of 4.72 million square km is equal to the combined surface areas of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and 47% of Quebec.
Hank Bryce, West Kelowna