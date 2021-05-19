Dear Editor:
Kelowna has become a big city and is in great need of a new, first-class performing arts centre.
While our city boasts a superb natural environment, internationally recognized wineries, a first-class university and a world-class hospital, its performing space for the arts is drastically out-of-date and inadequate and belies our otherwise vibrant cultural life.
A modern, technically excellent, architecturally unique state-of-the-art performance facility would be home to our inspirational local community as well as attract national and international performers and tourists.
It would also assist our superb local musical and performing artists to flourish and inspire them toward to excellence. A new performing arts centre is urgently needed to both foster, attract and showcase the performance our growing community expects.
I fully support the creation of a new performing arts centre.
Our city is thriving, attracting new residents from all over the world, and this is an ideal time to move forward to create an iconic piece of architecture that would become our much-needed centre for the performing arts.
Walley Lightbody, Kelowna
West Kelowna making all the right moves
Dear Editor:
I am writing to say how pleased I am with the general direction, performance to date and the forward thinking of the current council and management at the City of West Kelowna.
I am particularly pleased to see the focus that is being placed on the critical need for sidewalks and road infrastructure. Sidewalks that go nowhere are a serious problem and an accident waiting to happen.
The city might consider furthering this momentum with the addition of sidewalks on a particular hill in Shannon Lake. Each day I observe young women pushing baby strollers on the roadway of Shannon Way. This is a narrow street with parking on both sides and oddly no connecting sidewalk between Hihannah Drive and Woodstock Street.
Similarly, I observe elementary school children, seniors and dog walkers having to navigate passing and parked vehicles on this narrow roadway that would benefit greatly from a proper sidewalk.
In recent years, this area has become exceptionally busy with the addition of new homes, condos, and townhouses. Attention to this matter will be greatly appreciated.
I am also impressed with the progress to date on the long overdue Rose Valley water treatment project and the plans for the City Hall.
Additionally, the new works yard will also help transform West Kelowna into a modern forward-thinking community that is able to deliver services efficiently to citizens.
The tax increases that are required to support these improvements are necessary and I fully support council’s direction in this regard.
The continued growth and a drive towards density that makes better use of existing infrastructure in areas that are designed or upgraded to accommodate the growth will create a vibrant community that can support a higher standard of living and lower operating costs for everyone to enjoy and be truly proud of.
I look forward to the progress that this council and the management team will achieve in the coming years.
Rick Evans, West Kelowna
Lincoln would have been OK with Trump
Dear Editor:
Re: Greg Perry’s editorial cartoon, May 18, which showed the Lincoln monument with a brown paper bag over Abraham Lincoln’s head.
What do we really know about Honest Abe or President Lincoln?
My suspicion is he wouldn’t blink at President Trump’s outrageous lies or racism, as I recall he reportedly had slaves.
Would he have worried about what evil Trump could and did get up to? Possibly, but I doubt Lincoln would’ve been particularly embarrassed or ashamed by today’s racist Republican party.
Lincoln’s time likely was like the setting of the novel “Mandingo” – a time of great evil by ruling class Americans towards those of different skin colour.
Sorry, Greg, but your editorial comic gets a D – needs improvement.
Patrick Longworth, Penticton
Editor’s note: In a May 17, 2019 article in The Oregonian, headlined “Abraham Lincoln owned slaves! 15 ‘alt-right’-fueled myths a lot of Americans believe,” Douglas Perry wrote: “The 16th president never owned slaves, but the notion is so common that history professor Gerald J. Prokopowicz wrote a book titled, ‘Did Lincoln Own Slaves? And Other Frequently Asked Questions about Abraham Lincoln.’”
Lincoln’s name does not appear on a Wikipedia list of U.S. presidents who owned slaves.
Bike lane plan causes grief for homeowners
Dear Editor:
We recently received information regarding the bicycle route on the east side of Fairview Road in Penticton.
Even after speaking to someone from the city in person at our house explaining why the bicycle route should not be on the east side, the city has finalized it and it is not going to change.
We explained more than once that we are the only ones who do not have an alley for garbage pickup and we have no other place for guests to park other than in front of our house.
Parking isn’t ample up on Windsor Avenue because the residents and their guests park there. There is no parking around the corner. So, once again what does the city expect us to do?
The city asked for our opinions, but had its mind all made up. How does it make sense to retain parking on the west side?
The residents on that side all have back alleys for their garbage, recycling and yard-waste pickups. It won’t be safe for us to back into our driveway because of a retaining wall on one side and tree and fence on the other.
Also, that means what? We give the right of way to a damn bicyclist? They don’t even abide by riding laws now. You see them everywhere. First they are a bicyclist and when convenient they carry on as if they are a car. I don’t know why the city even bothered asking the public,
So, what are we supposed to do regarding our guests when parking on the west side is full? What are we suppose to do about garbage pickup and not get bitched at by bicyclist that our garbage containers are in their lane? What?
Are we going to get ticketed if the garbage containers aren’t retrieved by a certain time?
We will take the city to court and that is a promise!
So, the city needs to address this now and not with empty promises.
Don’t bother asking the residents of Penticton for opinions or suggestions because you are only going through the motions.
Gilbert and Cindy Courtemanche, Penticton
Housing plan will ruin Pinnacle golf course
Dear Editor:
As a resident of Gallagher’s Canyon, I feel compelled to inform the residents of Kelowna, the Okanagan and tourists of a troubling new development that is being proposed on The Pinnacle Golf Course at Gallagher’s Canyon.
In November, the Canadian Retirement Corporation (CRC) and Burrard Group, communicated with the residents of Gallagher’s about their proposal to build a 4.5-storey, 40-unit condo apartment on the Pinnacle.
It will be situated on the highest point of the course between the fourth, sixth and seventh holes..
We were informed this development would minimally impact the popular, public course.
The multi-storey complex (Southeast Kelowna’s first) will stick out like a sore thumb on this beautiful course.
Part of the beauty and enjoyment of golfing at the Pinnacle is the scenic views, the nature and serenity. On any given day, you get to see deer, coyote, numerous birds and quails; even the odd snake. Some of these species are endangered.
The developer wants to put a huge apartment block smack dab in the middle of this golf course. Unfortunately, the Burrard Group has made changes to other residential/golf communities in BC; the most recent at the Okanagan Golf Club.
The Pinnacle is very busy and continually enjoyed by a variety of golfers. It is played by all demographics; young, old, beginners, experienced, families, groups of men, women and couples. It is a great physical activity, source of socializing and wonderful for mental health. How fantastic it is to see three generations of a family on the course enjoying a couple of hours together outdoors. It has definitely been a great reliever of stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The developer has indicated the development will have little impact to the golf course. This is so wrong. Not only will there be the huge building, but large surface areas will be required for residential, guest and service vehicle parking, as well as garbage, recycling and landscaped areas. The footprint required will be much larger than represented.
The developer is proposing a road into the complex between the fourth tee box and fairway.
Can you imagine waiting to tee off as vehicles, golf carts, pedestrians and dog walkers are crossing in front of you? This is a big safety issue for people and liability for the golfers.
Will the fourth and six holes eventually have to be changed from par 4s to 3s to ensure the safety of golfers and others? Imagine how many wayward shots will be hit resulting in injuries to people and damage to property?
Noise pollution, traffic congestion and adverse consequences to wildlife and endangered species will also be a result of the development.
I would urge anyone who is a golfer at the Pinnacle to write to Kelowna’s mayor and city council members and express your opposition to the development.
Debbie Pypers, Kelowna
America’s fascist takeover will happen quietly
Dear Editor:
History tells us about another “Big Lie.” The myth that Germany was not defeated in 1918, but “stabbed in the back” by Jewish Bolshevism, help propel Hitler and the Nazis into power by 1933.
Years earlier, while in jail (1923-24), for attempting an insurrection, Hitler wrote Mein Kampf. In it, he mused about the powerful political hammer created by weaponizing and targeting blame for Germany’s defeat. He saw the majority as simple minded, “with easily corruptible souls,” but not with small lies, instead, “a lie so colossal that no one would believe that someone would dare distort the truth so much.”
Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen, continues to defy gravity.
To compare, both men are media savvy populists, one used the newly developed home-radio-receiver to spread his message over the airwaves, while the other used social media.
Both used grievance politics to fan division. Facts didn’t matter to either and the court of public opinion tended to overrule the rule of law in both cases.
Unfortunately today, it has become easier for such savvy populists. Our multi-media digital age atomizes people and multiplies choice.
Today, without some sort of grounding in media literacy, people are easily swept away by the digital torrent.
Sinclair Lewis’ 1935 book “It Can’t Happen Here” is a cautionary tale about the rise of American fascism that will come not by revolution or coup d’etat, rather evolve spontaneously from within; because he warns, “the groundwork for fascism has already been constructed in American democracy.”
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna