Why we say kilo-metre rather than kil-o-metre
Dear Editor:
We need to learn to say the word “kilometre” properly. The proper English pronunciation is “KILometre”, the syllable being emphasized is in capitals.
Americans say “kilOMeter”, and many Canadians say it that way.
Without getting into etymology there is no doubt what he word means: 1,000 metres.
This should also be obvious from comparison with other words. A “speedOMeter” is a meter that measures speed. A “therMOMeter” is a meter that measures temperature. A “kilOMeter” is a meter that measures kils, whatever they are.
A “MILimeter” is one-thousandth of a metre. A “KILometre” is 1,000 metres.
Peter Basham, Kelowna
Neighbours rescue damsel in scooter
Dear Editor:
Once the frigid temperatures subsided, I couldn’t wait to get on the road again astride my decked out scooter. What I’d forgotten was that the little machine wasn’t capable of navigating the sparsely plowed roads.
Keeping it in high gear prevented the tires from spinning. Tig’ger and I got a kilometre away before the battery-operated beast conked out. It was dead as a doorknob and as rigor mortis set in, some neighbours stopped to help. I failed to remember how to set it on manual to push it, so when the senior bent down to look, Tig’ger barked at him.
I reminded Tig’ger that he was a good guy, but she remained skeptical. We swung the vehicle around by hand, then he tried the key again, and the power bar lit up like the Christmas lights I’d adorned the scooter with.
Hopped up on adrenaline we raced towards home, but unbeknownst to me, the poor dog had ice balls jammed up in her paws and had trouble keeping up, even at three km/h. Dashing through the sleet, we were headed uphill on the last stretch when old Betsy calved again. This time, my next-door neighbour offered to park it in her driveway until my husband could salvage the fair weathered machine.
Meanwhile, another elderly couple came along and the woman looked after the dog while her partner and I heave-hoed it from the middle of the road, onto the cement pad. I walked Tig’ger home and then dug the snow out from in-between her toes, and left the Australian Shepherd to warm by the fireplace. Grabbing the shovel, I cleared a narrow path to our place. More neighbours watched the spectacle from their balcony and offered to lend a hand.
To my surprise, the motor fired up anew and I spun the persnickety rattletrap, doing a 180 on the slippery surface. I gunned it onto the road and went about two metres and promptly got stuck. A good Samaritan pushed my jalopy as I drove around the bend, safely home.
Not my first rodeo of the season, weeks earlier I got the cart high centred on a snow-covered curb I was trying to jump. A young couple pulled over in their car to rescue me.
I’m grateful for all who’ve rallied; it was mighty neighbourly of you!
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel, Kelowna
Religious freedom doesn’t include imposing it on others
Dear Editor:
In a Dec. 29 letter, Garry Rayner decried “the destruction of religious freedom.” His letter convinces me that we need limits on religious freedoms. While religious beliefs, like all ideas, are open to criticism and mockery, all people must be treated with respect. Period.
Many people freely expound their faith in public spaces. Those who do not want to hear them are disregarded or told to leave that public space. Free public religious expression presently overrides other rights.
He wants believers to be free of “…reprisals for expressing beliefs… dear to their heart.” I suspect his beliefs align with those of the many religious people who frequently, freely, publicly, and without government reprisal, express their beliefs about “gender or birth issues.”
Through history, different religious groups have labelled different target groups of people as sinners, immoral, depraved, unnatural, flawed, mentally disordered, evil persons, doers of evil deeds, condemned to “Hell,” and other similar epithets. This kind of free expression hurts and kills people.
Often, along with the condemnations listed above come demands for discrimination against the target population. Deny them equal rights in housing, employment and business dealings. Exclude them from pension and benefit plans. Not allowed to adopt. How far should it go? Imprisonment? Execution? Those happen, based on religious belief, in other parts of the world, and have been proposed in our part of the world.
There is a “doctrine” he does not want taught in public schools. I suspect it is something along the line that being healthfully and wholly human includes wide spectra of gender identity, expression, and sexual attraction, and that all people are equally worthy of respect.
He is free to teach his children whatever he wants in their home, but apparently does not want other people’s children hearing about acceptance and respect of people of a certain type.
He states secular politicians are “destroying religious freedom.” For ages, societies everywhere have accepted evil originating in religious teaching. Politicians have enshrined that evil in law. Colonialism, racism, misogyny, sexism, environmental degradation, persecution of minorities, and many other evils have been and still are preached by religious groups who wield far too much political power.
I hope to see a time when people understand that their right to religious belief does not include imposing that belief on others, and this is commonly known, practised, and supported in law.
Marie Sorge, Penticton