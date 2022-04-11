Tolko site should become a park
Dear Editor:
Planning a city isn’t easy. Too often, when choices are made between what developers want and what residents need, it is developers who win.
Since 2000, Kelowna city hall has partnered with developers to approve land use and zoning for new projects based on their economic merits while ignoring their full public costs.
Upzoning affordable single-family properties in older neighbourhoods to high-density strata properties has created a number of significant long-term social, economic and environmental impacts on residents.
First, upzoning to higher-density uses causes land, housing and taxation costs to spiral out of control. Condos are now more expensive than the homes they replaced and Kelowna’s apartment rents are the highest in Canada.
Second, wages are not keeping pace with rising housing costs. A 2018 report to council projected that by 2040 the average home price would rise nine times faster than wages to $900,000. But by March 2022, average home prices had actually reached $1.1 million, putting home ownership out of reach for most residents and creating higher demand for rental units that is forcing renters to pay some of the highest rents in Canada.
Third, rising land costs have also made parkland unaffordable and Kelowna can no longer provide enough new parks to sustain urban growth.
To compensate, city planners and council recently reduced the required amount of new parkland for every 1,000 new residents from 2.2 hectares to 1.5 ha with the North End being particularly hard hit with a reduction to 1.0 ha.
By 2040, city residents will have 32% less new parkland, which will significantly impact areas where developers are targeting high-density land uses.
Finally, city planners are now asking council to support higher densities than allowed in the zoning bylaw. This allows developers to buy extra building height and to sell or rent more units at market prices without any price controls written into the land title.
This is bad planning made worse. By 2040, 50,000 new residents will move to Kelowna and 20,000 of them will reside in central city condos without enough parks to meet their needs. Their new buildings and cars will increase urban heat and greenhouse gas emissions, which will require even more parkland and urban trees to protect their environment.
For 20-years, Kelowna has failed to meet greenhouse gas emission targets by refusing to assess the impacts new projects have on the environment. Correcting this practice is needed to make the city more livable.
A review of the latest studies by Aram et al (2019) found that urban parks larger than 10 ha create the highest cooling effects. Treed parks also sequester carbon and filter other toxic compounds emitted by buildings and vehicles.
One solution to making Kelowna’s central city more livable is to convert the entire
16-ha Tolko mill site into a treed park.
Rather than partner with Tolko to develop the site for condos, city planners simply need to re-designate the entire Tolko site as parkland. This would limit future redevelopment; devalue the land below its current assessed industrial use value of $37 million; and makes it more affordable for public purchase.
They can do that. The city recently designated eight waterfront properties valued at about $45 million on Watt Road in South Pandosy as future parkland, hoping to devalue and make them more affordable for public use as a future swimming beach.
Converting Tolko’s site to parkland will create a chain of downtown waterfront parks needed to environmentally sustain future high-density urban growth. It also saves taxpayers an estimated $10 million needed to subsidize infrastructure costs for developers of the Tolko site.
Residents have said they don’t want highrises in the North End. It’s time council stopped bad city planning and demanded a full cost accounting and an options analysis for the North End before the plan moves forward.
The Tolko site is valuable, but who gets that value is now the issue.
Richard Drinnan, Kelowna
Earthquake missed its target
Dear Editor:
The seismic wave causing an earthquake in Turkey has surely missed its target — the Kremlin and the criminals who live there.
And since when have unprovoked attacks against sovereign states been acceptable warfare? A rhetorical question to anyone reading history.
Helen Schiele, Kelowna
U.S. doesn’t want a ceasefire in Ukraine
Dear Editor:
The West’s economic sanctions have escalated the Ukraine war into a global conflict. From Bill Clinton to George Bush, to Barack Obama to Joe Biden, the Democratic and Republican parties differ only domestically — both practice the same U.S. foreign policy, — as the sole superpower that sees itself as a benign hegemon that practises a mix of neo-liberalism (the promotion of free markets) and neo-conservatism (interventionist foreign policy and regime change).
The 2016 victory of Donald Trump was a rejection of this U.S. foreign policy. Trump’s anti-globalist views brought a sudden U.S. retreat internationally and a protectionist America First approach that saw China as a peer competitor and Russia as malleable. But the election of Biden brought back those U.S. globalist policy-elites that left Washing-ton because of Trump and U.S. foreign policy once again took up where it left off.
The Russians are winning the land war, but Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is winning the media war. The constant blast of anti-Russian headlines in western media is a volcano Noam Chomsky says “has left the domain of rational discourse.” Chomsky warns U.S. intransigence over Ukraine’s NATO membership could lead to direct conflict with Russia. We hope common sense prevails, but there are no guarantees.
Biden and NATO allies are out to inflict defeat on Russia. The West’s strategy is to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.
The Washington Post makes clear the U.S. will not allow Zelenskyy to cut a deal with Russia that the United States finds unacceptable. Biden has ramped up his rhetoric.
Will ordinary Ukrainians say enough is enough and put down their guns? Zelenskyy was elected in 2019 to end corruption and the conflict in eastern Ukraine. But to end the conflict, Zelenskyy must accept the Minsk II agreement that promises neutrality and gives autonomy to the Donbass region, while re-instating the Russian language.
Ukraine’s ultra-nationalists will not accept Minsk II. This is why Zelenskyy has asked for a ceasefire to be able to conduct a referendum by Ukrainians on any deal with Russia, because he has to go around the stiff opposition of the well-intrenched right-wing ultra-nationalists to secure any peace.
I am worried Zelenskyy will not get his referendum, because now the U.S. sees the Ukraine conflict as a opportunity to beat up on Russia, and if Zelenskyy accepts any capitulation that is seen to be in Russia’s favour, the U.S. will side with the ultra-nationalists and that could bring the U.S. in direct conflict with Russia.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Vatican no different than Cosa Nostra
Dear Editor:
A Google search of “organized crime in Italy” points to groups with great economic influence in their home regions, and further afield, for centuries. These are the Cosa Nostra in Sicily, the ‘Ndrangheta in Calabria and the Camorra in Campania.
This “Unholy Trinity” are involved in all kinds of illicit operations, and operate within a similar power structure with a boss, then capos or captains who oversee their soldiers to conduct business.
In an enclave of Rome, the city/state known as the Vatican has an organization ruling for much longer than those previously mentioned, its power structure is quite similar with a really global influence.
Those in charge portray themselves as messengers for the “Holy Trinity,” yet history reveals many horrific crimes have been perpetrated upon those who fall under their control, especially children.
The boss wears white robes and hat and is known as the Pope; his capos dress in black robes and red hats calling themselves cardinals; their soldiers, known as priests and nuns, are easily recognized.
Cardinals attend a meeting called a conclave to elect a new pope, sending smoke signals when voting is completed. That’s only one strange and secretive ritual of many in the Vatican.
All this may sound somewhat odd, but one-sixth of the world’s population take the Pope very seriously, and recently some Canadians made news headlines while visiting the Vatican. At the end of the week, the Pope apologized for any of his priests and nuns who caused suffering to these Canadians and their forebears while attending residential schools run by his organization. Complaints were laid for decades about terrifying conditions at the schools, and ground-penetrating radar recently discovered numerous possible bodies of students in unmarked graves.
Some observers may wonder what really differentiates the unholy and the Holy Trinities of Italy.
Bernie Smith, Parksville