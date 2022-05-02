Kelowna must put a stop to this highrise madness
Dear Editor:
Where are a couple thousand more cars going to drive and park? Our streets can't handle the traffic we have now.
Developers say they’ll build 10 storeys then ask to add seven more and I’m sure they will get the go ahead.
The city needs to take a hard look at turning Kelowna into another Vancouver and it is not pretty.
I can’t imagine wanting to live in one those buildings.
Linda Fairgrieve, Kelowna
Building higher at expense of the environment
Dear Editor:
I read in the Friday Daily Courier that Westcorp is asking to increase maximum building heights on its re-development of the old Hiawatha trailer park. From 11 storeys to 17 storeys.
I am not surprised by this proposal. Westcorp has already twice upscaled its density demands for this site. Its goal is clear enough — to replace reasonable profits with much higher profits.
There is also a larger issue. The propagation of highrise buildings in Kelowna is unsustainable. The planning department must know that.
For many years, that department has produced an OCP (official community plan) that priorizes density but not reckless expansion of density.
But the OCP is usually over-ruled when developers propose buildings not suited to a narrow inland valley.
The Okanagan Valley is limited in water resources.
Will we end up like Las Vegas, depleting a lake that can’t be restored?
Gary Willis, Kelowna
Avoid drive-thru, and do some good for the environment
Dear Editor:
Many people criticize lack of action to abate human-caused climate change on politicians. What a convenient scapegoat. If I can blame someone else, I don’t have to blame myself for my own energy gobbling behaviour.
Case in point. Even after the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted, coffee shop customers are still lined up at the drive-thru outlets. Customers are gobbling energy and emitting greenhouse gases while they are creeping forward in their vehicles. Why?
Many people could make a different decision. They could park their vehicles, turn off their engines (gas or electric) and walk into the coffee shop. Think of the environmental and health benefits. And they might even chat with other customers; the chat benefit.
Next time you go to a coffee shop what decision will you make?
Steve Burke, West Kelowna
Zelenskyy unites his country, Trudeau divides Canada
Dear Editor:
Re: Billions in small arms disappear in black hole (letter to the editor, April 30).
Jon Peter Christoff’s letter on supplying weapons to Ukraine is baffling.
Does Christoff think that it would be better if the west didn’t supply arms to Ukraine to help them resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion? Is it OK for the Russians to use their abundant supply of armaments to conquer and pillage Ukraine and inflict widespread misery on a nation that only wants to remain free and independent?
Throughout the Cold War era and beyond, arms exports and the threat of nuclear war have been Russia’s primary influence in the world, although cheap oil and gas have been very useful in intimidating the Europeans. The Russian AK-47 assault rifle is the Big Mac of the Communist and terrorist world with an estimated 100 million copies served up with few strings attached.
Post-Soviet Russia remains a cheerless, miserable place. Their economic, political and social systems provide no models for emulation. There are no line-ups to move there. Even refugees avoid the place.
The Russian people should be pitied, having been successively exploited by the tsars, the communists, and now Putin’s dictatorship. Overall, the Communists were the worst, which may even make Putin seem somewhat attractive in comparison.
The Ukrainian people are to be admired for their courage against Russian aggression, and they deserve our support in all possible ways, including the unrestricted supply of weapons to resist the invader.
Our Parliament has passed a resolution calling Russian actions in Ukraine genocide. Nice words, but without action it’s just another puff of hot air, like we’ve seen from the Pope and the UN. Putin only responds to military force. It’s obvious that we won’t fight Putin, so we ought to supply whatever weapons we have to Ukraine, and fast. We can buy more to replace them.
Some contrast. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives his people guns and tells them it’s to keep them free, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes away people’s guns and tells them it’s to keep them safe. Zelenskyy’s policy is working. Trudeau’s is not.
Zelenskyy is a man for the times who has earned worldwide admiration and respect. He’s a worthy and inspirational leader who has united his nation and has made them strong and independent.
It’s hard to avoid comparisons with Trudeau whose authoritarian policies have divided our nation and made us weak and dependent. Maybe when Zelenskyy is done saving his country we should invite him over to save ours.
John Thompson, Kaleden
Conservatives taking a turn to the far right
Dear Editor:
Canadian Press journalists Stephanie Taylor and Brenna Owen reported April 9 that Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre “has been attracting crowds by the thousands as he tours the country, campaigning on a message of freedom, and selling memberships at his events.”
April 9 was also the date Poilievre attracted large crowds in both Kelowna and Vernon.
Is he the right one this time for the Conservatives, or the far-right one?
It seems a foregone conclusion Conservatives will choose Poilievre to be their leader on Sept. 10, as many of them love his attack-dog style and populist approach.
As with Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen, Poilievre quickly allied himself with the anti-vaccine mandate convoy protesters, some of whom embrace extremist ideas.
Poilievre said he wants to make Canada the “crypto and blockchain capital of the world.”
Stephen Poloz is the former governor of the Bank of Canada. In an interview he was asked: “A few years ago, you called Bitcoin trading gambling. Do you still see crypto through that lens?” Poloz replied: “I do. I see crypto. As you know, it's becoming more and more legitimate as a place to have some exposure in your portfolio.”
Jacob Goldstein, author of Money: The True Story of a Made Up Thing, said: “If you believe the government should have less power, figuring out a way to do money without the government is an exciting idea. And that's a, you know, a conservative idea."
Tyee contributing editor Steve Burgess wrote in his April 5 column: "Under Poilievre, Canada could become a national laboratory of monetary mutation. Think Poilicoin! And that’s just the beginning. Poilievre and his team will no doubt unveil Bean Coin, a magic-bean-shaped currency that you will invest in your backyard, growing a beanstalk that leads to financial and personal freedom."
Conservative MPs Tracy Gray and Dan Albas are shoo-ins in the next election. Those who voted for Gray or Albas think voting for a non-Conservative candidate is anathema.
The only way for a non-Conservative candidate to defeat Gray and Albas would be similar to 2015: the Greens did not run a candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country, which helped Liberal Stephen Fuhr unseat longtime Conservative backbencher Ron Cannan, with an additional 4,000 votes.
Since the Liberal or NDP candidate in these ridings usually comes in second, would the Greens consider not running a candidate in the next federal election?
Or if pre-election polling shows the Green candidate in second place, would the Liberals or NDP consider not running a candidate?
David Buckna, Kelowna