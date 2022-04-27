Heat pump wasn’t able to do the job in sub-zero weather
Dear Editor:
Re: Heat pumps seem to do an inadequate job (letter, April 23, by Paul Crossley):
I agree with you, Paul. I have a 1982 bungalow of 750 square feet. I installed a 2021 model Energy Star mini-split heat pump with 18,000 BTU in May 2021.
Fortis BC refused to approve my rebate applications because I would not decommission my existing gas-heating furnace and fireplace.
My hydro bill increased from $65 to $110 per month but, of course, my gas bill decreased to $23 per month.
But when the temperature dropped below –5 C, I had to go back to the gas fireplace or the heat pump would have been running 24 hours a day to keep the temperature at 22 C.
Fortis also charges about $23 per month just to have the gas service connected and available for use. All told, I used the gas for only two cold months and then went back to the heat pump. But when the gas bill went down, the electric bill went up accordingly. In the summer heat, the electric bill went up also because of the cooling mode, so my total costs — gas and electrical — increased for the year compared to before.
One thing though, I purchased and installed mine for $2,500 when they are being advertised for $ 4,000-$5,000 by most mechanical companies, so I think they are making quite a profit on them.
Ric James, Kelowna
City council positions are temporary jobs
Dear Editor:
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and city councillors want paid benefits for part-time work on city council.
Serving on council is an honour for which more candidates strive to be elected than actually get the position. These are not long-term jobs; we as taxpayers are not here to elect people to the best possible job they can find and have them stay, term after term. Many cities have term limits and ward systems, just the things we need in Kelowna.
I note those on council who need a few extra thousand dollars find themselves on the RDCO board, where they can double dip in for another $20-40,000.
If they want a job at city hall, with all the fabulous benefits, then they should apply for one and compete with qualified people for the position.
It is proposed that Basran, who lives in a lakeshore mansion worth about $50,000 a year in rent, should have health benefits and a pension paid for by taxpayers, many of whom are middle and low-income renters who indirectly pay tax through their rents.
The resounding response to mayor and council should be to get out after two terms and find a full-time job that meets your financial needs. You have the wrong attitude to be serving the community.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
Malaria fund needs replenishing
Dear Editor:
In case you missed it, April 25 was World Malaria Day. It was important because the disease kills 627,000 children every year, primarily in Africa.
A child dies from it almost every minute.
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria expands access to life-saving malaria health care and ensures people can thrive in malaria-free communities.
We need our leaders to fully replenish the Global Fund at $1.2 billion to accelerate progress and regain the ground lost during the pandemic.
Randy Rudolph, Calgary