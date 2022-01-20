Dear Editor:
Another four highrise towers are to go up in the north end of Kelowna.
The developer, planning department and mayor and council all have dollar signs in their eyes.
They don’t realize that over half of these towers will not be occupied by people living here year round. They will not support our local businesses.
Where are the doctors, nurses and other health professionals going to come from to look after all those people?
There are people who live here now that don’t have a doctor and some don’t have adequate medical care.
Our hospital is a regional hospital and cannot support that many more people in our community.
Also, our sewage treatment plant is not large enough for all their ... “effluent.”
There are also not enough police officers and firefighters to support that many more people in Kelowna.
Not to mention the water. With climate change and our summers getting hotter, our water cannot sustain that many more people.
Oh well, as long as the developers and City Hall can only see the dollar signs I guess it doesn’t matter whether or not we can support all these people.
Oh yes, another big issue is parking. Hopefully, none of the people coming to Kelowna will have a car. No more highrises until all these other issues are addressed. Luckily, this is an election year.
Beryl Itani, Kelowna