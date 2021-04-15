Columns on pioneer women were greatly appreciated
Dear Editor:
Thank you to you and Bob Hayes for the Okanagan History columns on the lives of the pioneer women. Really, in this case “herstory” of the Okanagan.
I appreciated all the information that was given. It was interesting to note that marriages creating alliances between royalty (frequently female) and/or people of importance have been a part of every era and culture and apparently occurred on every continent.
Obviously, a successful and peaceful way for everyone involved at the time to work together.
Thank you Mr. Hayes for an enjoyable and thought-provoking series of columns.
Eleanor J. Walker, Okanagan Falls
We have no choice but to engage with China
Dear Editor:
Canada is in a tough spot and to poke at Liberals, the Conservatives brought forth the Uyghur declaration of genocide. Supported by a majority of MPs, the Liberal cabinet was absent, because they must deal with China. The Conservative declaration makes no mention of Canada’s “cultural genocide” against our Indigenous peoples.
China was welcomed into the WTO in 2001 and many (mistakenly) believed China would want to be more like us as it became richer. But, while accepting western innovation and technology, China found our democratic model too unpredictable for their liking. Instead choosing their own path, the Chinese Communist Party tightens its grip as they liberalized trade and modernized their economy.
To act on his election promise for better trade terms, the Trump administration in a wholly inept way, tried coercion, tariffs and sanctions against China.
Making the situation worse, Donald Trump initiated a three-year campaign against U.S. competitor Huawei, using the provocative extradition request for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, which put Canada in the middle and led to China arresting two Canadian in retaliation and our difficult diplomatic standoff.
Conservatives think they can penalize the Chinese Communist Party out of power, but forcing countries to take sides is unwise. Many might choose China over the West. China makes up 22% of global manufacturing exports and is the largest trading partner of 64 countries against just 38 for America.
Engagement with China is the only sensible course for Canada, but how to avoid engagement from looking like appeasement is the challenge facing Justin Trudeau.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Mandatory sentences needed to fix the opioid crisis
Dear Editor:
Re: the overdose crisis.
The problem isn’t solved by safe injection sites or legalizing drug use. This is enabling it to continue.
It’s solved by penalizing the drug sellers. By introducing mandator jail sentences — as in, street dealers, five years in jail; suppliers, 10 years in jail; distributors 15 years in jail.
Governments have made a l-o-n-g list of COVID-19 laws. Why not go after the drug dealers?
David Sellers, Kelowna