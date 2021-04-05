School district not revealing much about COVID
Dear Editor:
An April 2 news release stated Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at six Central Okanagan Public Schools. This news release is the 95th since Oct. 25 to mention COVID-19 exposures.
They all include the words: “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”
If all public schools were really implementing “strict” health and safety protocols and procedures, this would include mandatory mask wearing for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12. (An exception could be made for the small percentage of students who may find it too difficult to wear a mask because of behavioural, psychological or medical reasons. A doctor’s letter should accompany each exemption.)
The updated B.C. government website reads: “All K to 12 staff and all students in grades 4 to 12 are required to wear non-medical masks in all indoor areas, including: At their work stations (desks), On school buses, (and) Within and outside learning groups.”
The motto of Central Okanagan Public Schools is “Together We Learn.” Some things I’ve learned from reading COVID-19 Exposure news releases:
1. If there is a single COVID-19 exposure at a specific school, it will state it.
2. If there are exposures (plural) at a specific school, it will never state how many exposures
3. It will never delineate how many exposures at a specific school are students and staff members.
One of the definitions of “public” is: “perceived or existing in open view.” On a scale of zero to 5, how open would you rate Interior Health and Central Okanagan Public Schools in the type of health information released?
Although rapid tests aren’t as precise as lab-based PCR tests, they produce quick results. Over 19 million rapid tests have been sent to the provinces and territories. Last February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “some” quick tests are being used, but if these tests continue to sit on shelves, the government may start sending them directly to pharmacies.
The Biden administration is working with Australian company Ellume to provide more of its fully at-home COVID-19 quick tests to the United States. Andy Slavitt, White House COVID-19 senior adviser, said the Ellume test can detect COVID-19 with 95% accuracy within roughly 15 minutes.
Why hasn’t Dr. Bonnie Henry allowed some of the federally-provided quick tests to be made available to schools, residential care home workers, and front line workers?
Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina has been advocating rapid antigen tests for home use since last November. Listen to his Nov. 27, 2020 interview on CBC Radio’s Quirks & Quarks website.
David Buckna, Kelowna
Criticisms of young people may be warranted
Dear Editor:
Have young people been vilified unfairly? Maybe not. We saw 14 on the public dock in McKinley landing yesterday, no masks and no social distancing. And it appeared more were arriving by car! Hmmmm?
Wade Bottorff, Kelowna
Plenty of people stopped to help after cycling crash
Dear Editor:
My husband and I were blown away by the huge support we had, when my husband had a bicycle accident at Lakeshore and Barnaby on April 1.
Two people immediately stopped and helped out right up until the ambulance came. Also, an off-duty nurse stopped, two off-duty paramedics stopped, a police car stopped and several people rolled down their windows asking if they could help in any way.
The ambulance arrived and was very helpful and kind and another police van came to return my husband’s bicycle home.
The assistance was unbelievable! A huge thank-you and virtual hug to all those who showed so much care and paused their activities to help out. Just so the people that helped know, my husband is now resting at home with a broken arm and a number of stitches to cuts on his face.
Carol Millar, Kelowna
O’Toole echoes Trump’s drain the swamp rhetoric
Dear Editor:
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he will “clean up the mess in Ottawa.” Where have we heard that before? (“Drain the swamp,” said Trump).
O’Toole also said he will “bring back Canada” (more Trump-speak), create jobs — like the “Economic Action Plan” of a previous Conservative government that involved a trail of garish signs across Canada and a lot of temporary foreign workers. Or like the training plan they spent millions advertising but that never took place at all? Or the EI system they gutted and drained?
O’Toole says the Liberals are giving money “to their well-connected friends,” yet for months the Conservative Opposition has bitterly complained the populace is accumulating savings and buying homes at an unprecedented rate, instead of staying homeless, penniless and starving. Well darn.
He’s going to see that Canada is “never unprepared for a crisis again” — he who was part of the government that methodically decimated science, research and the production of vaccines and medical isotopes.
The Conservative war chest is flush with money, they proudly tell us. Whose “well-connected friends” have filled it? Not those legions of “low voters,” described by a Tory strategist as “low income,” low education” and “low diversity” in other words, the “working class” O’Toole is now courting.
“I love the environment,” he says, a shift from calling environmentalists “terrorists,” when his party was in government, but there’ll be none of those Trudeau taxing-pollution policies, or regulations. Having disgruntled corporate heads would seriously hamper party donations.
And none of this national day-care program stuff. Pharmacare? Phooey.
“We’ll balance that budget” means lowering taxes for those who don’t need help and cutting services to the vulnerable.
But he has a “serious and comprehensive” plan — it’s a secret , mind you — involving “small government” and the working poor and keeping them that way.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Some good has come out of this pandemic
Dear Editor:
COVID-19 hasn’t been all bad.
I must be off my rocker, readers of this statement must think.
First, on a personal level, it has drawn our immediate family closer together. We no longer are able to have visits a couple of times per year. However, we have weekly Zoom meetings of the whole immediate family, playing games and chatting about fun times in the past and in the present. It really brings us together.
Second, it has sped up our personal use of new technologies, so we have mastered Zoom and online shopping with home delivery, sparing us the troubles caused by our increasing mobility problems.
Third: It has opened society’s eyes,
showing the many advantages of working at home wherever possible. Suddenly for the employee the huge costs of commuting daily, and for the employer of renting large downtown offices have been lifted. As well, the huge costs to the environment of fueling the massive fleet of commuting cars were demonstrated quickly by immediate drops in pollution, etc.
COVID-19 sped up these necessary changes, forcing them immediately on an otherwise reluctant postponement prone society.
Bradley Houston, Penticton
