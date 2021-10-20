Dear Editor: Did anyone go swimming in Wood Lake this year? It was June 5 when Interior Health declared an algae outbreak and advised people not to swim in or drink from the lake. As the summer and warm weather followed, so did the intensity of the algae growth.
The water as observed in July had a green slime on the foreshore rocks and the water was filled with algae particulate that turned the water green. This green-coloured water could be seen diffusing through the connecting channel and into the turquoise water of Kalamalka Lake.
Wood Lake has become affected by a process know as eutrophication. Eutrophication is derived from the Greek word eutrophos meaning “well nourished.”
This process, which is estimated to affect 65% of the waterways in North America, is growing as climate change and increased population have a compound effect.
It is having a profound effect on our coastal communities and our lakes as increased urban runoff and increased nutrient loading provides enhanced growth opportunities for algae.
The primary nutrients are nitrate and phosphate, which are also the first ingredients found on a bag of fertilizer which lists the common N/P/K ratio with K being potassium.
The nutrients are typically found in domestic wastewater discharge and from agriculture activity.
As we need to grow more and more food from the same land mass, we increase crop yields with fertilizers. When communities grow in size, the amount of wastewater discharge increases and without increased treatment, including phosphate removal and denitrification steps, the receiving water is forced to naturally process this water.
The growth of our communities and the demands placed on the environment will only grow and action is needed to ensure we can sustain our expansion.
We need to ensure our treatment plants incorporate denitrification and phosphate removal is incorporated into all wastewater plants discharging into sensitive wetlands.
As citizens, we must be aware of the effect of excessive fertilizer use and what is in the products that we use.
Governments must do a better job at ensuring limits on discharge are being met as the current B.C. government website on algae is focused on watching the outbreaks with citizen reporting.
We need strong policy guidelines with enforcement, as many jurisdictions around North America have already instituted.
To only monitor the eutrophication of Wood Lake every year during the summer and lose this natural resource would be a shame as Wood Lake is connected to Kalamalka, which then flows to Okanagan Lake.
A new wastewater plant is now proposed for Swan Lake to handle new sewer lines along Swan Lake, which will also drain into Okanagan Lake. These treatment plants need to use spray irrigation like that at Predator Ridge or the use of wetlands so that the natural process can assist in nutrient removal.
I always look for the plant known commonly as cattails to assist me in being a compass to high water sources with high nutrient loading.
Let’s not miss this opportunity to ensure that Wood Lake can handle the nutrient loading that it is able to sustain before we experience the fish kills that will follow with decrease oxygen levels and pH swings as a result of these algae blooms.
Kevin Brown, Vernon, Industrial water treatment professional, BSc chemistry