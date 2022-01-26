Parkinson doesn’t need to be torn down
Dear Editor:
Regarding the razing of Parkinson Recreation Centre in the recent column by Ron Seymour (The city has alternatives, page A1, Jan. 20)
I personally find it incredulous that city council would entertain the idea of replacing a 50-year-old building that was renovated not so long ago.
In other regions, buildings much older are still considered viable and are used every day.
To spend $134 million (plus) when there are other pressing needs doesn’t make much sense.
The Clement extension, the long promised Glenmore recreation centre and foremost reclaiming downtown from vagrants thru a cohesive mental health and addiction treatment strategy and implementation should trump replacing a building that’s in its middle age.
If the extra amenities are truly needed in this location then add on to the existing building and in 30-40 years tear down and replace the present building when it has outlived its usefulness.
I haven’t heard any talk of fiscal prudence by council yet that is what we as taxpayers expect of them.
This proposed project alone will need each and every person in Kelowna, child to pensioner, to contribute an additional $942 plus cost overruns and interest payments in the form of new taxes over the amortization period.
I also surmise that council may see this as some sort of legacy project and will try to replace Mayor Dick Parkinson’s venerable name with a more contemporary one on a newly christened building.
I urge council to put this momentous decision to a clearly worded public vote during the fall election and give the citizenry of Kelowna a chance to be heard.
Democracy is never wrong.
K. Numminen, Kelowna
Carriers were reliable for years
Dear Editor:
We would like to send a special thank you and retirement wishes to Diane and Kerry Lomax who have delivered The Daily Courier to our home for years.
They have provided reliable and consistent services and the paper was always (unless circumstances beyond their control intervened) waiting for us to read during our breakfast.
They have shared interesting animal sightings and stories that have happened during their early-morning deliveries. We will miss Diane and Kerry but again thank them for the years of outstanding service.
Sharon and Michael Shepherd, Kelowna
Illegal border crossing still busy
Dear Editor:
Canadians are familiar with Quebec’s infamous illegal border crossing at Roxham Road.
Alexa Lavoie, a Rebel news reporter, reports illegal migrants continue to flock across the border unimpeded.
TVA Nouvelles sources report about 100 enter Canada daily.
These border crossers are exempt from COVID tests and vaccinations before they arrive.
They are transported, housed, and provided a lawyer (free of charge) while they wait to resolve their ill-defined status — all at the taxpayers’ expense.
Lavoie reports the Roxham Road crossing was supposed to be closed during the pandemic, but the government’s own website lists hundreds of crossings last year.
Further, the government claims to want to stop these illegal crossings, but has renewed housing contracts with nearby hotels.
If the threat of Omicron is so great it requires Canadians to be subjected to sweeping restrictions, vaccine mandates and curfews to “keep people safe,” why are illegal border crossers getting a free pass?
Liberals have reached out to massive numbers of illegal migrants crossing into the U.S. from numerous countries to illegally enter Canada without vaccination or COVID-19 testing.
Despite not being sick and willing to test for COVID, Canadian citizens are being manipulated, cajoled and coerced into being vaccinated and threatened that if they choose to not be vaccinated, they will lose their employment, their right to air, ground and sea travel, to go out for a meal, visit loved ones in a hospital, attend funerals or assemble with family members during festivities and many other activities.
Is this not draconian control? Is it not communistic?
Who are the conspirators in our government imposing these massive restrictions on Canadians with massive taxes to pay the costs, but relax the rules so terrorists, gang members and political activists can slink into Canada illegally?
Leaders we have elected, and others behind the scene that we have not elected, are responsible.
They have destroyed our economy, wasted billions of our hard-earned tax dollars, misused our natural resources, manipulated us during a pandemic and cosied up to the very country (China) that caused it to begin with.
Now they muse to bring in the armed forces to “help” control COVID?
Better the military should control Roxham Road than innocent Canadian citizens.
Garry Rayner, Coldstream
Don’t we have rights to be protected from unvaxxed truckers?
Dear Editor:
To the people waving placards reading “Go Truckers Go.”
Perhaps you haven’t heard of polio, smallpox, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria — the multitude of epidemics of communicable diseases that decimated populations, left many maimed, blind or intellectually challenged and which diseases now are virtually eliminated due to mandatory vaccination.
Mandatory because the ignorance of some can lead to the destruction of many.
As to rights, did the more than 25,000 elderly people in long-term care, who died from COVID across Canada not have rights?
Do the rest of us not have the right to medical care while the hospital system is overwhelmed by COVID patients, largely unvaccinated?
Would the anti-vaxxers kindly identify themselves as such, so we, the vulnerable can give them a wide berth, and certainly, at all costs, they should avoid the medical care system, which is based on science.
The free, science-based solution of vaccination is available to facilitate an end to this pandemic, which has destroyed lives and damaged our country’s economy.
Freedom? Anti-vaxxers generously give the rest of us the freedom to die as a result of their misguided views.
Instead of sitting at your computer reading imagined conspiracy theories, it would be worthwhile to learn real history and what medical science has done for us — the science you have benefited from your entire life.
Furthermore, who is financing this fun trip: fuel, accommodations for these poor persecuted truck drivers who haven’t the time or the inclination to be vaccinated but have time and money to drive to Ottawa?
Supply chain issues are global, so don’t attempt to lay the blockage of the Suez Canal, the floods at Abbotsford or the highways washed out or covered by mudslides at the feet of Ottawa.
Take this ridiculous expensive effort to the U.S. government. Oh wait. You can’t because they also have the good sense to implement a vaccine requirement to cross the border.
So yes, go truckers go. Please do. Go and get vaccinated and go to work, like decent, responsible citizens.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Cooler heads can fix Ukraine problem
Dear Editor:
At the end of the Cold War, Finland was aggressively pursued to join NATO, much as Ukraine is today.
Finland is a liberal western democracy, a member of the European Union and its military is highly interoperable with other NATO countries and has been on manoeuvres with NATO forces, but it does not actively seek NATO membership for national security reasons — to maintain good relations with its neighbour, Russia.
Even as Finland developed closer ties with the West, the Russian Federation never threatened to invade, as Russia now threatening about Ukraine.
Why does Ukraine membership in NATO matter so much? Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine’s independence has been hard for Russia to accept, because Russians think of Ukraine as part of Russia.
Ukraine is a Slavic population with over 1,000 years of shared history with Russia. Kyiv was the capital of the first Russian state. For the west to get Ukraine onside, means breaking long historical and cultural roots. And this burns Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
To observers, the Ukrainian crisis resembles the 1962 Cuban crisis. The United States considered
missiles 90 miles off its coast unacceptable. Today, Russia might feel the same way about Ukraine.
Credible Ukrainian polls show the country is split — 54% support joining NATO, but 68% want friendly relations with Russia. Though 67% consider Ukrainian their official language, Russian is widely spoken.
In fairness, Putin knows pro-western agitators started the 2014 civil chaos in the streets of Kyiv and this led Putin to seize the Crimea.
Now after four presidents in six years, Ukraine appears to be a failed state. Volodymyr Zelenskiy, 2019 presidential election winner, was to end the corruption. He is neither pro-western nor pro-Russian.
And hope springs eternal, U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent comment about accepting a “minor incursion,” has pushed Zelenskiy to talk with Putin.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna